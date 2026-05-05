Morgan Stanley Bank predicts a decline in gasoline inventories in the United States to record low levels during the summer; exacerbating supply pressures in the domestic market amid rising prices due to the war in the Middle East.



The bank expects American gasoline inventories to drop to 198 million barrels by the end of August, the lowest level for inventories at this time of year.

Lowest Level



The bank clarified that imports fell to their lowest weekly level ever during the week ending April 10, amid weak shipments coming from Europe due to global oil market disruptions.



The bank pointed out that refining policies are contributing to the worsening crisis, as American refineries continue to prefer producing diesel and jet fuel over gasoline, benefiting from higher profit margins for distillates, alongside the continued strength of exports.