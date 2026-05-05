توقع بنك «مورجان ستانلي» تراجع مخزونات البنزين في الولايات المتحدة إلى مستويات قياسية متدنية خلال الصيف؛ ما يفاقم ضغوط الإمدادات في السوق المحلية وسط ارتفاع الأسعار إثر الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وتوقع البنك، انخفاض مخزونات البنزين الأمريكية إلى 198 مليون برميل بحلول نهاية أغسطس القادم، وهو أدنى مستوى للمخزونات في هذه الفترة من العام.

أدنى مستوى


وأوضح البنك أن الواردات انخفضت إلى أدنى مستوى أسبوعي لها على الإطلاق خلال الأيام السبعة المنتهية في العاشر من أبريل الماضي، في ظل ضعف الشحنات القادمة من أوروبا مع اضطرابات سوق النفط العالمية.


وأشار البنك إلى أن سياسات التكرير تساهم في تفاقم الأزمة، إذ تواصل المصافي الأمريكية تفضيل إنتاج الديزل ووقود الطائرات على حساب البنزين، مستفيدة من هوامش الربحية الأعلى للمقطرات، إلى جانب استمرار قوة الصادرات.