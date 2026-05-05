دعت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية، أورسولا فون دير لاين، واشنطن إلى الوفاء بالتزاماتها بموجب اتفاقية العام الماضي لخفض الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية، وذلك بعد أن هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، برفع الرسوم المفروضة على السيارات بسبب انتهاكات مزعومة من جانب الاتحاد الأوروبي.


حد أقصى


وقالت فون دير لاين، اليوم:«من جانب الاتحاد الأوروبي، إننا الآن في المراحل النهائية لتنفيذ الالتزامات الجمركية المتبقية».


وأضافت: «في الوقت نفسه، على الولايات المتحدة أن تلتزم، بالحد الأقصى المتفق عليه، على سبيل المثال، حيث لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق بعد».


وكان ترمب قد أعلن يوم الجمعة الماضي أنه يعتزم رفع الرسوم الجمركية على السيارات والشاحنات المستوردة من الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى الولايات المتحدة لتصل إلى 25%، قائلاً إن الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يلتزم باتفاقية تجارية تحدد الرسوم الأمريكية المفروضة على معظم منتجات الاتحاد الأوروبي بنسبة 15%، ولم يوضح ترمب ماهية الانتهاكات المزعومة.


تصاعد الخلافات


من جانبه، رفض الاتحاد الأوروبي هذا الاتهام، وهدد الولايات المتحدة باتخاذ إجراءات رداً على ذلك في حال تم تطبيق الزيادات المعلنة بشأن الرسوم الجمركية على سلع الاتحاد الأوروبي.


يذكر أن العلاقات عبر الأطلسي ازدادت توتراً منذ عودة ترمب إلى منصبه في يناير من العام الماضي، إلى جانب تصاعد الخلافات بشأن قضايا مثل غرينلاند، والرسوم الجمركية، ورفض الدول الأوروبية المشاركة في حرب إيران.