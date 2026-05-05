The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on Washington to fulfill its commitments under last year's agreement to reduce U.S. tariffs, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on cars due to alleged violations by the European Union.



Maximum



Von der Leyen stated today: "From the European Union's side, we are now in the final stages of implementing the remaining customs commitments."



She added: "At the same time, the United States must adhere to the agreed maximum, for example, where no agreement has been reached yet."



Trump announced last Friday that he intends to raise tariffs on imported cars and trucks from the European Union to the United States to 25%, stating that the European Union is not complying with a trade agreement that sets U.S. tariffs on most EU products at 15%, and Trump did not specify what the alleged violations were.



Escalating Disputes



For its part, the European Union rejected this accusation and threatened the United States with retaliatory measures if the announced increases in tariffs on EU goods were implemented.



It is worth noting that transatlantic relations have become more strained since Trump returned to office in January of last year, along with escalating disputes over issues such as Greenland, tariffs, and European countries' refusal to participate in the Iran war.