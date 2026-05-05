أعلن وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث أن الجيش الأمريكي فرض سيطرته على مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن إيران لم تعد تسيطر عليه.


مئات السفن تصطف لعبور المضيق


وقال خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية والدول الشريكة على اتصال فعال مع مئات السفن وشركات الشحن وشركات التأمين، لافتاً إلى أن مئات السفن تصطف لعبور مضيق هرمز.


وأكد هيجسيث أن «مشروع الحرية» لضمان المرور الآمن للسفن عبر مضيق هرمز «عملية مؤقتة»، معتبراً أنها «ليست جزءاً من عملية ملحمة الغضب ضد إيران».


وقال إن «الحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية لا يزال سارياً بالكامل»، مشدداً على أن بلاده لا تبحث عن معركة مع إيران، التي تعارض هذا الحصار.


وأشار إلى أن القوات الأمريكية «لن تحتاج إلى دخول المجال الجوي أو المياه الإيرانية في إطار عملية فتح المضيق»، معتبراً أن واشنطن «تسعى لحماية الشحن من العدوان الإيراني». وتوقع هيجسيث من دول العالم أن تبذل المزيد من الجهد، متهماً إيران بمضايقة السفن منذ فترة طويلة جداً في مضيق هرمز.


الهجمات الإيرانية دون المستوى


من جانبه، أكد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية دان كين أن جميع الهجمات الإيرانية كانت حتى الآن دون المستوى الذي يدفعنا لاستئناف العمليات القتالية الواسعة، لافتاً إلى أن التحركات الحالية محدودة حالياً.


واتهم كين إيران بمواصلة مهاجمة جيرانها، وقال إنها «أطلقت النار على سفن تجارية 9 مرات واحتجزت سفينتين لشحن الحاويات منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار».


وأفاد بأن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال مستعدة لاستئناف العمليات القتالية الكبرى ضد إيران، إذا صدرت الأوامر بذلك.


وتوقّع خلال مؤتمر صحفي عبور المزيد من السفن في الأيام القادمة عبر مضيق هرمز، معتبراً أن السفن التجارية ستشعر بالقوة الأمريكية القتالية من حولها في البحر والسماء. وكشف كين أن «22 ألفاً و500 بحار عالقون في الخليج، وغير قادرين على العبور».


«جورج بوش» تشارك في مشروع الحرية


وفي إطار الجهود الأمريكية لتشديد الحصار على إيران، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن حاملة الطائرات جورج إتش دبليو بوش (CVN 77) عبرت بحر العرب. وذكرت في تدوينة عبر صفحتها الرسمية بمنصة «إكس»، أن حاملة الطائرات تشارك في مشروع الحرية بمضيق هرمز، وتحمل على متنها أكثر من 60 طائرة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن أن الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران هو أكبر مناورة عسكرية في التاريخ. وأضاف في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»: «لدينا المزيد من الأسلحة والذخائر، ونحن في مستوى أعلى بكثير مما كنا عليه سابقاً».


وأكد أن إيران أمام خيارين، إما التوصل إلى اتفاق بـ«حسن نية»، أو استئناف العمليات العسكرية. وتوعد ترمب بمحو إيران إذا هاجمت السفن الأمريكية في مضيق هرمز. واستطرد: «سنمحو إيران من على وجه الأرض إذا هاجمت السفن الأمريكية التي تقود السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، على حد تعبيره.