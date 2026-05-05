U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the U.S. military has asserted its control over the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that Iran no longer controls it.



Hundreds of ships line up to cross the strait



During a press conference today (Tuesday), he stated that the U.S. Central Command and partner nations are in effective communication with hundreds of ships, shipping companies, and insurance firms, noting that hundreds of ships are lining up to cross the Strait of Hormuz.



Hegseth confirmed that the "Freedom Project" to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz is a "temporary operation," considering that it is "not part of the Epic of Rage operation against Iran."



He stated that the "U.S. blockade on Iranian ports remains fully in effect," emphasizing that his country is not seeking a battle with Iran, which opposes this blockade.



He pointed out that U.S. forces "will not need to enter Iranian airspace or waters as part of the operation to open the strait," considering that Washington "seeks to protect shipping from Iranian aggression." Hegseth expected countries around the world to make more efforts, accusing Iran of harassing ships for a very long time in the Strait of Hormuz.



Iranian attacks below standard



For his part, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Kin confirmed that all Iranian attacks so far have been below the level that would prompt a resumption of large-scale combat operations, noting that current movements are limited at this time.



Kin accused Iran of continuing to attack its neighbors, stating that it "has fired on commercial ships 9 times and seized two container ships since the ceasefire was announced."



He reported that U.S. forces remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so.



During a press conference, he anticipated that more ships would cross the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, considering that commercial ships will feel the American combat power around them in the sea and sky. Kin revealed that "22,500 sailors are stranded in the Gulf, unable to cross."



The "George Bush" participates in the Freedom Project



As part of U.S. efforts to tighten the blockade on Iran, U.S. Central Command announced that the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) has crossed the Arabian Sea. It mentioned in a post on its official page on the "X" platform that the aircraft carrier is participating in the Freedom Project in the Strait of Hormuz, carrying more than 60 aircraft on board.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the maritime blockade imposed on Iran is the largest military maneuver in history. He added in an interview with "Fox News": "We have more weapons and ammunition, and we are at a much higher level than we were before."



He confirmed that Iran faces two options: either to reach a "good faith" agreement or to resume military operations. Trump vowed to wipe out Iran if it attacks American ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He continued: "We will wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it attacks American ships that are leading vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," as he put it.