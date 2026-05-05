نفت وزارة الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، بشكل قاطع، الأنباء المتداولة حول صدور قرار بطرد سفير دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة لدى مقديشو، مؤكدة أن هذه الأخبار كاذبة ولا أساس لها من الصحة.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان رسمي صادر اليوم (الثلاثاء): «تتابع الوزارة ببالغ الاستغراب ما تم تداوله مؤخراً في بعض المنصات الإخبارية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من أخبار كاذبة وادعاءات لا أساس لها، بشأن مزاعم صدور قرار بطرد سفير دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة».
وأضافت الوزارة أنها «ترفض هذه الادعاءات رفضاً قاطعاً»، ودعت جميع وسائل الإعلام ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إلى تحري الدقة والمهنية والمسؤولية، والاعتماد على المصادر الرسمية فقط عند نشر أي معلومات تتعلق بالعلاقات الدبلوماسية للبلاد.
يأتي هذا النفي الرسمي في سياق توترات سابقة بين الصومال والإمارات، حيث أعلنت الحكومة الصومالية في يناير الماضي إلغاء جميع الاتفاقيات مع الإمارات، بما في ذلك الاتفاقيات العسكرية والمينائية في بربرة وبوساسو وكيسمايو، متهمة أبوظبي بـ«ممارسات تضر بالسيادة والوحدة الوطنية الصومالية».
ورغم هذه الخطوة، لم يصل الأمر إلى قطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية بشكل كامل أو طرد السفراء، حيث حافظت البعثتان الدبلوماسيتان على عملها في كلا البلدين حتى الآن.
وأكدت الخارجية الصومالية في بيانها أن العلاقات الثنائية بين الصومال والإمارات «مستمرة»، محذرة من أن نشر مثل هذه المعلومات المضللة قد يهدف إلى «تقويض العلاقات بين الدول العربية».
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia has categorically denied the circulating news regarding a decision to expel the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu, affirming that this news is false and baseless.
The ministry stated in an official statement issued today (Tuesday): "The ministry is following with great astonishment what has recently been circulated in some news platforms and social media regarding false news and unfounded claims about the alleged issuance of a decision to expel the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates."
The ministry added that it "categorically rejects these claims" and called on all media outlets and social media users to exercise accuracy, professionalism, and responsibility, relying only on official sources when publishing any information related to the country's diplomatic relations.
This official denial comes in the context of previous tensions between Somalia and the UAE, as the Somali government announced in January that it was canceling all agreements with the UAE, including military and port agreements in Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, accusing Abu Dhabi of "practices that harm Somali sovereignty and national unity."
Despite this step, the situation has not escalated to a complete severance of diplomatic relations or the expulsion of ambassadors, as the diplomatic missions in both countries have continued to operate until now.
The Somali Foreign Ministry confirmed in its statement that the bilateral relations between Somalia and the UAE are "ongoing," warning that the dissemination of such misleading information may aim to "undermine relations between Arab countries."