The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia has categorically denied the circulating news regarding a decision to expel the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu, affirming that this news is false and baseless.

The ministry stated in an official statement issued today (Tuesday): "The ministry is following with great astonishment what has recently been circulated in some news platforms and social media regarding false news and unfounded claims about the alleged issuance of a decision to expel the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates."

The ministry added that it "categorically rejects these claims" and called on all media outlets and social media users to exercise accuracy, professionalism, and responsibility, relying only on official sources when publishing any information related to the country's diplomatic relations.

This official denial comes in the context of previous tensions between Somalia and the UAE, as the Somali government announced in January that it was canceling all agreements with the UAE, including military and port agreements in Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, accusing Abu Dhabi of "practices that harm Somali sovereignty and national unity."

Despite this step, the situation has not escalated to a complete severance of diplomatic relations or the expulsion of ambassadors, as the diplomatic missions in both countries have continued to operate until now.

The Somali Foreign Ministry confirmed in its statement that the bilateral relations between Somalia and the UAE are "ongoing," warning that the dissemination of such misleading information may aim to "undermine relations between Arab countries."