نفت وزارة الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، بشكل قاطع، الأنباء المتداولة حول صدور قرار بطرد سفير دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة لدى مقديشو، مؤكدة أن هذه الأخبار كاذبة ولا أساس لها من الصحة.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان رسمي صادر اليوم (الثلاثاء): «تتابع الوزارة ببالغ الاستغراب ما تم تداوله مؤخراً في بعض المنصات الإخبارية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من أخبار كاذبة وادعاءات لا أساس لها، بشأن مزاعم صدور قرار بطرد سفير دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة».

وأضافت الوزارة أنها «ترفض هذه الادعاءات رفضاً قاطعاً»، ودعت جميع وسائل الإعلام ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إلى تحري الدقة والمهنية والمسؤولية، والاعتماد على المصادر الرسمية فقط عند نشر أي معلومات تتعلق بالعلاقات الدبلوماسية للبلاد.

يأتي هذا النفي الرسمي في سياق توترات سابقة بين الصومال والإمارات، حيث أعلنت الحكومة الصومالية في يناير الماضي إلغاء جميع الاتفاقيات مع الإمارات، بما في ذلك الاتفاقيات العسكرية والمينائية في بربرة وبوساسو وكيسمايو، متهمة أبوظبي بـ«ممارسات تضر بالسيادة والوحدة الوطنية الصومالية».

ورغم هذه الخطوة، لم يصل الأمر إلى قطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية بشكل كامل أو طرد السفراء، حيث حافظت البعثتان الدبلوماسيتان على عملها في كلا البلدين حتى الآن.

وأكدت الخارجية الصومالية في بيانها أن العلاقات الثنائية بين الصومال والإمارات «مستمرة»، محذرة من أن نشر مثل هذه المعلومات المضللة قد يهدف إلى «تقويض العلاقات بين الدول العربية».