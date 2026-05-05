أعلنت وكالة أنباء مهر، اندلاع حريق في سفن تجارية عدة على رصيف في ميناء دير جنوب إيران، وأفادت في تقرير، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن أسباب الحادثة لا تزال مجهولة حتى الآن. وأضافت أن رجال الإطفاء يعملون على احتواء الحريق.


وقال مسؤول إيراني في تصريح للوكالة إن حريقاً اندلع في مركبين تجاريين، وإن عمليات إخماد الحريق في أحدهما شارفت على الانتهاء.


ولفت المسؤول إلى أن رجال الإطفاء يسعون لمنع امتداد الحريق إلى السفن الأخرى، موضحاً أن مركبين خشبيين كانا بجوار هذين المركبين قد اشتعلت فيهما النيران أيضا نتيجة شدة الحريق، ويجري حالياً العمل على إخمادهما.


وأكد مسؤول الإطفاء في بلدية ميناء دير أن سبب الحادثة لن يتضح إلا بعد انتهاء عمليات الإطفاء بشكل كامل، على أن يتم إعلان المعلومات التفصيلية.


وتكدست مئات السفن قبالة سواحل دبي، الثلاثاء، مع توجه المزيد منها بعيداً عن مضيق هرمز شبه الخالي، في استجابة لتوسيع إيران نطاق سيطرتها في المنطقة، بحسب وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وتحركت منذ يوم أمس الإثنين، نحو 60 سفينة من أنواع مختلفة إلى منطقة قبالة دبي، وهو عدد يُعد مرتفعاً مع مقارنة بالفترات التي شهدت تكدساً للسفن منذ اندلاع الحرب.


وتشير بيانات الملاحة إلى وجود ما لا يقل عن 363 سفينة في المنطقة حالياً، مقارنة بمتوسط بلغ 294 سفينة خلال الأيام السبعة السابقة.