The Mehr News Agency announced that a fire broke out on several commercial ships at a dock in the port of Der, southern Iran, and reported today (Tuesday) that the causes of the incident are still unknown. It added that firefighters are working to contain the fire.



An Iranian official stated in a comment to the agency that a fire broke out on two commercial vessels, and that the firefighting operations on one of them are nearing completion.



The official pointed out that firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to other ships, explaining that two wooden vessels next to these two ships also caught fire due to the intensity of the blaze, and efforts are currently underway to extinguish them.



The firefighting official at the Der port municipality confirmed that the cause of the incident will not be clear until the firefighting operations are fully completed, and detailed information will be announced thereafter.



Hundreds of ships have piled up off the coast of Dubai on Tuesday, with more of them moving away from the almost empty Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran's expansion of its control in the region, according to Bloomberg.



Since yesterday, Monday, about 60 ships of various types have moved to an area off Dubai, a number considered high compared to periods that witnessed ship congestion since the outbreak of the war.



Navigation data indicates that there are currently no fewer than 363 ships in the area, compared to an average of 294 ships over the previous seven days.