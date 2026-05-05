تتجه الأنظار مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، نحو ملعب الإمارات بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن لمتابعة المواجهة المرتقبة، التي تجمع أرسنال الإنجليزي بضيفه أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني عند تمام الساعة العاشرة وذلك في إياب نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وكان لقاء الذهاب في العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد الأسبوع الماضي قد انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/ 1، ما يعني أن أي تعادل بينهما الليلة سيمتد بالمباراة إلى وقت إضافي وربما ركلات ترجيح.
وينشد أرسنال مواصلة المشوار الاستثنائي في دوري الأبطال، إذ إنه الفريق الذي لم يتجرع مرارة الهزيمة في هذه النسخة محققًا العلامة الكاملة في مرحلة الدوري، قبل الفوز على باير ليفركوزن ثم سبورتنغ لشبونة، كما يأمل تسجيل حضوره في النهائي لأول مرة منذ 20 عامًا عندما تأهل إلى نهائي نسخة 2006 الذي خسره أمام برشلونة، ليبقى النادي اللندني بلا لقب قاري حتى الآن.
وتلقى أرسنال دفعة معنوية قبل ساعات من مواجهته المرتقبة أمام أتلتيكو، إذ تعثر منافسه على صدارة البريميرليغ مانشستر سيتي بالتعادل أمام إيفرتون مما منح الفرصة لأرسنال للاقتراب من حسم لقب الدوري الإنجليزي، إذ يكفيه الفوز في مبارياته الثلاث المتبقية.
في المقابل، فإن أتلتيكو الذي عرف التتويج الأوروبي عبر «الدوري الأوروبي» لا يزال يبحث عن لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا وكان قريبًا منه في مناسبتين قبل الخسارة أمام الجار اللدود ريال مدريد في نهائيي 2014 و2016 وهو آخر نهائي لكتيبة المدرب سيميوني إنزاغي في دوري الأبطال.
وسيكون الفائز من موقعة الليلة على موعد في النهائي مع الفائز من القمة المرتقبة التي ستقام بين بايرن ميونخ وباريس سان جيرمان يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء)، في إياب نصف النهائي الثاني، علمًا بأن موقعة الذهاب حسمها الباريسيون بالفوز 5-4 في واحدة من أجمل مباريات دوري الأبطال في السنوات الأخيرة.
All eyes are on the Emirates Stadium in the British capital, London, this evening (Tuesday) to follow the anticipated clash between English club Arsenal and their Spanish guest Atlético Madrid at exactly ten o'clock, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
The first leg in the Spanish capital, Madrid, last week ended in a positive draw of 1-1, which means that any draw tonight will extend the match into extra time and possibly penalties.
Arsenal seeks to continue its exceptional journey in the Champions League, as it is the team that has not tasted the bitterness of defeat in this edition, achieving a perfect score in the group stage, before winning against Bayer Leverkusen and then Sporting Lisbon. They also hope to reach the final for the first time in 20 years since they qualified for the 2006 final, which they lost to Barcelona, leaving the London club without a continental title so far.
Arsenal received a morale boost just hours before their anticipated match against Atlético, as their Premier League rival Manchester City stumbled by drawing with Everton, giving Arsenal the opportunity to get closer to securing the English league title, as they only need to win their remaining three matches.
On the other hand, Atlético, which has known European glory through the "Europa League," is still searching for the Champions League title and came close to it on two occasions before losing to their fierce rivals Real Madrid in the finals of 2014 and 2016, which was the last final for coach Simeone's team in the Champions League.
The winner of tonight's match will meet the winner of the anticipated clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow (Wednesday), in the second leg of the other semi-final, noting that the first leg was decided by the Parisians with a 5-4 victory in one of the most beautiful Champions League matches in recent years.