All eyes are on the Emirates Stadium in the British capital, London, this evening (Tuesday) to follow the anticipated clash between English club Arsenal and their Spanish guest Atlético Madrid at exactly ten o'clock, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.



The first leg in the Spanish capital, Madrid, last week ended in a positive draw of 1-1, which means that any draw tonight will extend the match into extra time and possibly penalties.



Arsenal seeks to continue its exceptional journey in the Champions League, as it is the team that has not tasted the bitterness of defeat in this edition, achieving a perfect score in the group stage, before winning against Bayer Leverkusen and then Sporting Lisbon. They also hope to reach the final for the first time in 20 years since they qualified for the 2006 final, which they lost to Barcelona, leaving the London club without a continental title so far.



Arsenal received a morale boost just hours before their anticipated match against Atlético, as their Premier League rival Manchester City stumbled by drawing with Everton, giving Arsenal the opportunity to get closer to securing the English league title, as they only need to win their remaining three matches.



On the other hand, Atlético, which has known European glory through the "Europa League," is still searching for the Champions League title and came close to it on two occasions before losing to their fierce rivals Real Madrid in the finals of 2014 and 2016, which was the last final for coach Simeone's team in the Champions League.



The winner of tonight's match will meet the winner of the anticipated clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow (Wednesday), in the second leg of the other semi-final, noting that the first leg was decided by the Parisians with a 5-4 victory in one of the most beautiful Champions League matches in recent years.