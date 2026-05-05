تتجه الأنظار مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، نحو ملعب الإمارات بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن لمتابعة المواجهة المرتقبة، التي تجمع أرسنال الإنجليزي بضيفه أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني عند تمام الساعة العاشرة وذلك في إياب نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وكان لقاء الذهاب في العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد الأسبوع الماضي قد انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/ 1، ما يعني أن أي تعادل بينهما الليلة سيمتد بالمباراة إلى وقت إضافي وربما ركلات ترجيح.


وينشد أرسنال مواصلة المشوار الاستثنائي في دوري الأبطال، إذ إنه الفريق الذي لم يتجرع مرارة الهزيمة في هذه النسخة محققًا العلامة الكاملة في مرحلة الدوري، قبل الفوز على باير ليفركوزن ثم سبورتنغ لشبونة، كما يأمل تسجيل حضوره في النهائي لأول مرة منذ 20 عامًا عندما تأهل إلى نهائي نسخة 2006 الذي خسره أمام برشلونة، ليبقى النادي اللندني بلا لقب قاري حتى الآن.


وتلقى أرسنال دفعة معنوية قبل ساعات من مواجهته المرتقبة أمام أتلتيكو، إذ تعثر منافسه على صدارة البريميرليغ مانشستر سيتي بالتعادل أمام إيفرتون مما منح الفرصة لأرسنال للاقتراب من حسم لقب الدوري الإنجليزي، إذ يكفيه الفوز في مبارياته الثلاث المتبقية.


في المقابل، فإن أتلتيكو الذي عرف التتويج الأوروبي عبر «الدوري الأوروبي» لا يزال يبحث عن لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا وكان قريبًا منه في مناسبتين قبل الخسارة أمام الجار اللدود ريال مدريد في نهائيي 2014 و2016 وهو آخر نهائي لكتيبة المدرب سيميوني إنزاغي في دوري الأبطال.


وسيكون الفائز من موقعة الليلة على موعد في النهائي مع الفائز من القمة المرتقبة التي ستقام بين بايرن ميونخ وباريس سان جيرمان يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء)، في إياب نصف النهائي الثاني، علمًا بأن موقعة الذهاب حسمها الباريسيون بالفوز 5-4 في واحدة من أجمل مباريات دوري الأبطال في السنوات الأخيرة.