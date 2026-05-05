The Landmark Group, one of the leading regional multi-channel groups in the retail and hospitality sectors, announced that two of its major companies in the region have received recognition as a Great Place to Work® in both the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Landmark Retail ranked eighth in the list of the best workplaces in the UAE 2026 for large enterprises, placing it among the top 10 employers in the country and making it the highest-ranked retail company on this year's list. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Landmark Retail's journey, following its first collective participation in the Great Place to Work® survey in May 2025 as a unified entity.

Meanwhile, Landmark Arabia came in sixth place in the list of the best workplaces in the Kingdom 2026 for large enterprises, further enhancing the group's position as a preferred employer in one of its most important and fastest-growing markets.

This recognition in two of the region's key markets reflects the Landmark Group's ongoing focus on building work environments based on trust and high performance across its regional operations. It also highlights its continuous investments in enhancing employee engagement, developing leadership, supporting inclusion, internal career mobility, and long-term professional growth within its diverse retail ecosystem.

The list of the best workplaces in the UAE 2026 included one hundred entities across large, medium, and small enterprises, with Landmark Retail being among the top 10 large institutions in the country. The Landmark Group ranked sixth in the large enterprises category in the list of the best workplaces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2026, which honored entities committed to building cultures of trust and high performance throughout the Kingdom.

Nisha Jagatiani, Managing Director of the Landmark Group, stated: “This recognition is a moment of pride for the Landmark Group, and above all, for our employees. It reflects the commitment of our leadership and the dedication of the teams that embody our corporate culture on a daily basis. I would like to extend my gratitude to every colleague across the various sectors of the group, as their passion, sense of responsibility, and belief in what we do continue to shape our success. As a corporate entity, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing a work environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow and develop.”

For his part, Kabir Lumba, Chief Operating Officer of Landmark Retail, said: “Being listed among the top 10 workplaces in the UAE is a significant milestone in our journey. This achievement reflects the culture that our teams continue to build together across our various brands, stores, offices, digital platforms, and support functions. The passion and commitment of our colleagues in how they serve customers and support each other have propelled our business forward. We take pride in this recognition and are even prouder of the people who made this achievement possible.”

TS Vidabouri, CEO of Landmark Arabia, stated: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most important markets for the Landmark Group, and this recognition is an achievement we are proud of for our teams across the Kingdom. It reflects their commitment, passion, and the strong culture we continue to establish at Landmark Arabia. As the Kingdom moves forward in its transformation journey, we remain focused on developing Saudi competencies, creating sustainable career paths, and empowering our employees to be the future leaders in the retail sector.”

The Landmark Group has also achieved advanced positions at the regional level, ranking eleventh in the Middle East, along with securing seventh place in the women empowerment category across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, underscoring its leadership role in promoting inclusive work environments and supporting the diversity and empowerment of female talent in the region.

This recognition is an extension of the group's long-term investment in its employees and workplace culture, as it comprises a workforce of over 53,500 employees and has continued to receive the Great Place to Work® certification since 2017, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing employee engagement, professional development, and institutional excellence in work environments.