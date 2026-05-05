أعلنت مجموعة لاندمارك، إحدى أبرز المجموعات الإقليمية متعددة القنوات في قطاعي التجزئة والضيافة، عن حصول شركتين رئيسيتين من شركاتها في المنطقة على تقدير أفضل بيئة عمل في الشرق الأوسط (Great Place to Work®) في كل من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية.

وحلت لاندمارك للتجزئة في المركز الثامن ضمن قائمة أفضل بيئات العمل في دولة الإمارات 2026 لفئة المؤسسات الكبرى، ما يضعها ضمن أفضل 10 جهات عمل على مستوى الدولة، ويجعلها أعلى شركة تجزئة تصنيفاً في قائمة هذا العام. ويُعد هذا الإنجاز محطة بارزة في مسيرة لاندمارك للتجزئة، عقب مشاركتها الجماعية الأولى في استطلاع Great Place to Work® في مايو 2025، بصفتها كياناً موحداً.

فيما جاءت لاندمارك العربية في المركز السادس ضمن قائمة أفضل بيئات العمل في المملكة 2026 لفئة المؤسسات الكبرى، ما يعزز مكانة المجموعة كجهة عمل مفضلة في أحد أهم وأسرع أسواقها نمواً.

ويعكس هذا التقدير في اثنين من أهم الأسواق في المنطقة تركيز مجموعة لاندمارك المستمر على بناء بيئات عمل قائمة على الثقة والأداء العالي عبر عملياتها الإقليمية، كما يسلّط الضوء على استثماراتها المتواصلة في تعزيز مشاركة الموظفين، وتطوير القيادات، ودعم الشمول، والحراك الوظيفي الداخلي، والنمو المهني طويل الأمد ضمن منظومة التجزئة المتنوعة التي تضمها.

وضمت قائمة أفضل بيئات العمل في دولة الإمارات 2026 مئة جهة ضمن فئات المؤسسات الكبرى والمتوسطة والصغيرة، حيث جاءت لاندمارك للتجزئة ضمن أفضل 10 مؤسسات كبرى على مستوى الدولة. وحلّت مجموعة لاندمارك في المركز السادس ضمن فئة المؤسسات الكبرى في قائمة أفضل بيئات العمل في المملكة العربية السعودية 2026، والتي كرّمت الجهات الملتزمة ببناء ثقافات عمل قائمة على الثقة والأداء العالي في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.

وقالت نيشا جاغتياني، مديرة مجموعة لاندمارك: «يمثل هذا التقدير لحظة فخر لمجموعة لاندمارك، وقبل كل شيء لموظفينا. وهو يعكس التزام قياداتنا وتفاني فرق العمل التي تجسّد ثقافتنا المؤسسية على أرض الواقع بشكل يومي. وأود أن أتقدم بالشكر لكل زميل وزميلة في مختلف قطاعات المجموعة، إذ يواصل شغفهم وإحساسهم بالمسؤولية وإيمانهم بما نقوم به رسم ملامح نجاحنا. وكجهة مؤسسية، نؤكد التزامنا الدائم بتوفير بيئة عمل يشعر فيها موظفونا بالتقدير والتمكين والإلهام للنمو والتطور».

من جانبه، قال كبير لومبا، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في لاندمارك للتجزئة: «إن إدراج لاندمارك للتجزئة ضمن أفضل 10 بيئات عمل في دولة الإمارات يُعد محطة مهمة في مسيرتنا. ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الثقافة التي تواصل فرقنا بناءها معاً عبر مختلف علاماتنا التجارية ومتاجرنا ومكاتبنا ومنصاتنا الرقمية ووظائف الدعم. إن الشغف والالتزام من قبل زملائنا في طريقة خدمتهم للعملاء، ودعمهم لبعضهم البعض دفع أعمالنا قدما. ونحن نفخر بهذا التقدير ونفخر بشكل أكبر بالأشخاص الذين جعلوا هذا الإنجاز ممكناً».

من جانبه، قال تي إس فيدابوري، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ لاندمارك العربية: «تُعد المملكة العربية السعودية من أهم أسواق مجموعة لاندمارك، ويشكّل هذا التقدير إنجازاً نفخر به لفرقنا في مختلف أنحاء المملكة. وهو يعكس التزامهم وشغفهم والثقافة القوية التي نواصل ترسيخها في لاندمارك العربية. ومع مضي المملكة قدماً في مسيرة التحول، نواصل تركيزنا على تطوير الكفاءات السعودية، وخلق مسارات مهنية مستدامة، وتمكين موظفينا ليكونوا قادة المستقبل في قطاع التجزئة».

كما حققت مجموعة لاندمارك مراكز متقدمة على المستوى الإقليمي، بحلولها في المرتبة الحادية عشرة على مستوى الشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب حصولها على المركز السابع ضمن فئة تمكين المرأة على مستوى دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، بما يؤكد دورها الريادي في تعزيز بيئات العمل الشاملة ودعم تنوع وتمكين الكفاءات النسائية في المنطقة.

ويأتي هذا التقدير امتداداً لاستثمار المجموعة طويل الأمد في موظفيها وثقافة بيئة العمل، حيث تضم قوة عاملة تتجاوز 53,500 موظف وموظفة، وواصلت حصولها على شهادة Great Place to Work® منذ عام 2017، في انعكاس واضح لالتزامها المستمر بتعزيز مشاركة الموظفين، وتطويرهم المهني، وترسيخ التميّز المؤسسي في بيئات العمل.