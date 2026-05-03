عقدت الدول السبع الأعضاء في مجموعة «أوبك بلس»، التي تضم المملكة العربية السعودية، وروسيا، والعراق، والكويت، وكازاخستان، والجزائر، وعُمان، التي سبق أن أعلنت تعديلات طوعية إضافية في شهري أبريل ونوفمبر من عام 2023، اجتماعاً، عبر الاتصال المرئي، في 3 مايو 2026؛ لمراجعة مستجدات السوق البترولية وآفاقها المستقبلية.

وفي إطار التزامها بدعم استقرار السوق البترولية، قررت الدول السبع المشاركة تنفيذ تعديل في مستويات الإنتاج، قدره 188 ألف برميل يومياً من إجمالي كميات التعديلات الإضافية الطوعية التي أُعلن عنها في أبريل 2023، ومن المقرر تطبيق هذا التعديل في شهر يونيو 2026، وفقاً لما هو مبين في الجدول أدناه.

يشار إلى أن كميات التعديلات الإضافية الطوعية التي أُعلن عنها في أبريل 2023 قد تتم إعادتها بشكل جزئي أو كامل، تدريجياً، حسب متغيرات السوق.

وستواصل الدول المشاركة متابعة وتقييم ظروف السوق بشكل دقيق. وفي إطار جهودها المستمرة لدعم استقرار السوق، أكدت الدول السبع مجدداً أهمية تبني نهجٍ حذر والاحتفاظ بمرونة كاملة، تتيح زيادة، أو إيقافاً، أو عكس الإعادة التدريجية لتعديلات الإنتاج الطوعية، بما في ذلك عكس التعديلات الطوعية السابقة التي أُعلنت في نوفمبر 2023.

ونوهت الدول السبع الأعضاء في مجموعة أوبك بلس بأن هذا الإجراء سيوفر فرصة للدول المشاركة لتسريع عملية التعويض، وجددت الدول السبع التزامها بإعلان التعاون، بما في ذلك التعديلات الطوعية الإضافية التي سيتم مراقبة الالتزام بها من قبل لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة، وقد أكّدت الدول عزمها على تعويض كامل كميات الإنتاج الزائدة منذ يناير 2024.

وستعقد الدول السبع اجتماعات شهرية لمتابعة تطورات السوق، ومستوى الالتزام، وتنفيذ خطط التعويض، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع القادم في 7 يونيو 2026.