The seven member countries of the "OPEC Plus" group, which includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which had previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, held a meeting via video conference on May 3, 2026, to review developments in the oil market and its future prospects.

As part of their commitment to supporting the stability of the oil market, the seven participating countries decided to implement an adjustment in production levels of 188,000 barrels per day from the total quantities of additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023, with this adjustment scheduled to be applied in June 2026, as indicated in the table below.

It is noted that the quantities of additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023 may be partially or fully reinstated gradually, depending on market variables.

The participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions. In their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the seven countries reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility, allowing for increases, halts, or reversals of the gradual reinstatement of voluntary production adjustments, including reversing the previous voluntary adjustments announced in November 2023.

The seven member countries of the OPEC Plus group noted that this action will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate the compensation process, and the seven countries renewed their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, and the countries confirmed their determination to fully compensate for all excess production quantities since January 2024.

The seven countries will hold monthly meetings to follow up on market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans, with the next meeting scheduled for June 7, 2026.