شهد سعر صرف الدولار في مصر تقلبات جديدة مع بداية تعاملات الأسبوع اليوم، لتظل العملة الأمريكية عند مستوى قريب من 54 جنيهاً في البنوك المصرية.


وسجل سعر الدولار، أو ما يعرف بـ«الأخضر» عند المتعاملين في سوق الصرافة المصرية، ارتفاعاً خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي ليعود للتداول أعلى مستوى 53 جنيهاً بعد فترة من الانتعاش للعملة المصرية، وسط تقلبات في إقبال العرب والأجانب على السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري.


أعلى سعر


ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنوك أبوظبي الإسلامي والكويت الوطني والأهلي الكويتي عند مستوى 53.59 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.69 جنيه للبيع.


وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك المصرف العربي عند مستوى 52.97 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.07 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر سجل سعر الدولار 53.49 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.59 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنوك «إتش إس بي سي» وكريدي أغريكول وأبوظبي التجاري والبركة والأسكندرية سجل سعر الدولار 53.47 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.57 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 53.55 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.69 جنيه للبيع.


أداء قوي


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.


وشهدت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري تقلبات خلال الأسبوع الماضي، إذ سجلت صافي بيع قدره 237.5 مليون دولار خلال تعاملات يوم الخميس الماضي، بحسب بيانات البورصة المصرية.


وفي المقابل، سجلت التعاملات صافي شراء قدره 204 ملايين دولار، أخيراً، وذلك بعد موجة تخارج استمرت يومين بصافي بيع قدره 558 مليون دولار، موزعة على 227 مليون دولار يوم الثلاثاء، و331 مليون دولار يوم الاثنين الماضي.