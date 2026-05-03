شهد سعر صرف الدولار في مصر تقلبات جديدة مع بداية تعاملات الأسبوع اليوم، لتظل العملة الأمريكية عند مستوى قريب من 54 جنيهاً في البنوك المصرية.
وسجل سعر الدولار، أو ما يعرف بـ«الأخضر» عند المتعاملين في سوق الصرافة المصرية، ارتفاعاً خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي ليعود للتداول أعلى مستوى 53 جنيهاً بعد فترة من الانتعاش للعملة المصرية، وسط تقلبات في إقبال العرب والأجانب على السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري.
أعلى سعر
ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنوك أبوظبي الإسلامي والكويت الوطني والأهلي الكويتي عند مستوى 53.59 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.69 جنيه للبيع.
وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك المصرف العربي عند مستوى 52.97 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.07 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر سجل سعر الدولار 53.49 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.59 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنوك «إتش إس بي سي» وكريدي أغريكول وأبوظبي التجاري والبركة والأسكندرية سجل سعر الدولار 53.47 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.57 جنيه للبيع.
ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 53.55 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.69 جنيه للبيع.
أداء قوي
وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.
وشهدت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري تقلبات خلال الأسبوع الماضي، إذ سجلت صافي بيع قدره 237.5 مليون دولار خلال تعاملات يوم الخميس الماضي، بحسب بيانات البورصة المصرية.
وفي المقابل، سجلت التعاملات صافي شراء قدره 204 ملايين دولار، أخيراً، وذلك بعد موجة تخارج استمرت يومين بصافي بيع قدره 558 مليون دولار، موزعة على 227 مليون دولار يوم الثلاثاء، و331 مليون دولار يوم الاثنين الماضي.
The exchange rate of the dollar in Egypt has experienced new fluctuations with the start of the week's trading today, keeping the American currency at a level close to 54 pounds in Egyptian banks.
The dollar price, or what is known as the "green" among traders in the Egyptian exchange market, rose during last week's trading to return to trading above the level of 53 pounds after a period of recovery for the Egyptian currency, amid fluctuations in the interest of Arabs and foreigners in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt.
Highest Price
According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest price for the exchange of the US dollar in the banks of Abu Dhabi Islamic, National Bank of Kuwait, and Kuwait National was at a level of 53.59 pounds for buying versus 53.69 pounds for selling.
The lowest price for the exchange of the US dollar was at the Arab Bank at a level of 52.97 pounds for buying versus 53.07 pounds for selling.
In the National Bank of Egypt and Bank Misr, the dollar price recorded 53.49 pounds for buying versus 53.59 pounds for selling.
In the banks of "HSBC," Crédit Agricole, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Baraka, and Alexandria, the dollar price recorded 53.47 pounds for buying versus 53.57 pounds for selling.
At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded a level of 53.55 pounds for buying versus 53.69 pounds for selling.
Strong Performance
The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by the record jump in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.
Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt experienced fluctuations during the past week, recording a net sale of 237.5 million dollars during last Thursday's trading, according to data from the Egyptian Stock Exchange.
In contrast, the transactions recorded a net purchase of 204 million dollars recently, following a two-day exit wave with a net sale of 558 million dollars, distributed over 227 million dollars on Tuesday and 331 million dollars last Monday.