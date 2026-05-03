The exchange rate of the dollar in Egypt has experienced new fluctuations with the start of the week's trading today, keeping the American currency at a level close to 54 pounds in Egyptian banks.



The dollar price, or what is known as the "green" among traders in the Egyptian exchange market, rose during last week's trading to return to trading above the level of 53 pounds after a period of recovery for the Egyptian currency, amid fluctuations in the interest of Arabs and foreigners in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt.



Highest Price



According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest price for the exchange of the US dollar in the banks of Abu Dhabi Islamic, National Bank of Kuwait, and Kuwait National was at a level of 53.59 pounds for buying versus 53.69 pounds for selling.



The lowest price for the exchange of the US dollar was at the Arab Bank at a level of 52.97 pounds for buying versus 53.07 pounds for selling.



In the National Bank of Egypt and Bank Misr, the dollar price recorded 53.49 pounds for buying versus 53.59 pounds for selling.



In the banks of "HSBC," Crédit Agricole, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Baraka, and Alexandria, the dollar price recorded 53.47 pounds for buying versus 53.57 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded a level of 53.55 pounds for buying versus 53.69 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance



The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by the record jump in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.



Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt experienced fluctuations during the past week, recording a net sale of 237.5 million dollars during last Thursday's trading, according to data from the Egyptian Stock Exchange.



In contrast, the transactions recorded a net purchase of 204 million dollars recently, following a two-day exit wave with a net sale of 558 million dollars, distributed over 227 million dollars on Tuesday and 331 million dollars last Monday.