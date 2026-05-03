The Al-Raed team topped the list of clubs that have been awarded the most penalties in the history of the Saudi Professional League, with a total of 111 penalties, reflecting a cumulative defensive struggle over the seasons.



The Al-Ittihad team came in second with 109 penalties, followed by Al-Fateh with 108 penalties, and then Al-Ettifaq with 103 penalties, placing these clubs among those most frequently subjected to penalty decisions historically.



Al-Shabab ranked fifth with 102 penalties, while Al-Taawoun had 90 penalties, then Al-Nassr with 88 penalties, and finally Al-Ahli with 87 penalties.



These numbers reflect an important aspect of technical analysis, as the high number of penalties awarded against teams is linked to several factors, most notably defensive errors within the penalty area, the nature of the playing style, in addition to the offensive pressure these teams have faced throughout their history in the league. It is worth noting that historical statistics confirm a clear variation among clubs in this regard since the competition began.