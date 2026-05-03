تصدّر فريق الرائد قائمة أكثر الأندية التي احتُسبت عليها ركلات جزاء في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي، وذلك برصيد بلغ 111 ركلة، في مؤشر يعكس معاناة دفاعية متراكمة عبر المواسم.
وجاء فريق الاتحاد في المركز الثاني بـ109 ركلات جزاء، يليه فريق الفتح بـ108 ركلات، ثم فريق الاتفاق بـ103 ركلات، ما يضع هذه الأندية ضمن الأكثر تعرضاً لقرارات نقطة الجزاء تاريخيّاً.
وحلّ فريق الشباب خامساً بـ102 ركلة، فيما جاء فريق التعاون بـ90 ركلة، ثم فريق النصر بـ88 ركلة، وأخيراً الفريق الأهلاوي بـ87 ركلة.
وتعكس هذه الأرقام جانباً مهماً من التحليل الفني، إذ ترتبط كثرة ركلات الجزاء المحتسبة على الفرق بعوامل عدة، أبرزها الأخطاء الدفاعية داخل منطقة الجزاء، وطبيعة أسلوب اللعب، إضافة إلى الضغط الهجومي الذي تتعرض له هذه الفرق عبر تاريخ مشاركاتها في الدوري، علماً بأن الإحصاءات التاريخية تؤكد تبايناً واضحاً بين الأندية في هذا الجانب منذ انطلاق المسابقة.
The Al-Raed team topped the list of clubs that have been awarded the most penalties in the history of the Saudi Professional League, with a total of 111 penalties, reflecting a cumulative defensive struggle over the seasons.
The Al-Ittihad team came in second with 109 penalties, followed by Al-Fateh with 108 penalties, and then Al-Ettifaq with 103 penalties, placing these clubs among those most frequently subjected to penalty decisions historically.
Al-Shabab ranked fifth with 102 penalties, while Al-Taawoun had 90 penalties, then Al-Nassr with 88 penalties, and finally Al-Ahli with 87 penalties.
These numbers reflect an important aspect of technical analysis, as the high number of penalties awarded against teams is linked to several factors, most notably defensive errors within the penalty area, the nature of the playing style, in addition to the offensive pressure these teams have faced throughout their history in the league. It is worth noting that historical statistics confirm a clear variation among clubs in this regard since the competition began.