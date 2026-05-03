تصدّر فريق الرائد قائمة أكثر الأندية التي احتُسبت عليها ركلات جزاء في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي، وذلك برصيد بلغ 111 ركلة، في مؤشر يعكس معاناة دفاعية متراكمة عبر المواسم.


وجاء فريق الاتحاد في المركز الثاني بـ109 ركلات جزاء، يليه فريق الفتح بـ108 ركلات، ثم فريق الاتفاق بـ103 ركلات، ما يضع هذه الأندية ضمن الأكثر تعرضاً لقرارات نقطة الجزاء تاريخيّاً.


وحلّ فريق الشباب خامساً بـ102 ركلة، فيما جاء فريق التعاون بـ90 ركلة، ثم فريق النصر بـ88 ركلة، وأخيراً الفريق الأهلاوي بـ87 ركلة.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام جانباً مهماً من التحليل الفني، إذ ترتبط كثرة ركلات الجزاء المحتسبة على الفرق بعوامل عدة، أبرزها الأخطاء الدفاعية داخل منطقة الجزاء، وطبيعة أسلوب اللعب، إضافة إلى الضغط الهجومي الذي تتعرض له هذه الفرق عبر تاريخ مشاركاتها في الدوري، علماً بأن الإحصاءات التاريخية تؤكد تبايناً واضحاً بين الأندية في هذا الجانب منذ انطلاق المسابقة.