يواصل فريق الهلال تأكيد حضوره القوي على الساحة المحلية، بعدما نجح في الحفاظ على سلسلة طويلة من اللا هزيمة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، امتدت إلى 38 مباراة متتالية دون أي خسارة، في رقم يعكس حجم الاستقرار الفني والصلابة التنافسية، التي يتمتع بها الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.


وخلال هذه السلسلة المميزة، حقق الهلال 27 انتصاراً، مقابل 11 تعادلاً، ليواصل جمع النقاط بثبات، ويعزز موقعه بين أبرز المنافسين على صدارة الدوري، في ظل أداء جماعي متوازن يجمع بين القوة الهجومية والانضباط الدفاعي.


ويعكس هذا الرقم التاريخي مدى جاهزية الفريق على مختلف المستويات، سواء من حيث جودة العناصر أو الانسجام الفني داخل الملعب، إضافة إلى قدرة الجهاز الفني على إدارة المباريات بمرونة عالية، الأمر الذي أسهم في استمرار الفريق دون خسارة لفترة طويلة.


كما يؤكد هذا الإنجاز حجم العمل الفني والإداري داخل النادي، الذي ينعكس بشكل مباشر على النتائج داخل المستطيل الأخضر، ليبقى الهلال أحد أكثر الفرق استقراراً وتأثيراً في مسار المنافسة بالدوري السعودي خلال الموسم الحالي.