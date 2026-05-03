يواصل فريق الهلال تأكيد حضوره القوي على الساحة المحلية، بعدما نجح في الحفاظ على سلسلة طويلة من اللا هزيمة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، امتدت إلى 38 مباراة متتالية دون أي خسارة، في رقم يعكس حجم الاستقرار الفني والصلابة التنافسية، التي يتمتع بها الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وخلال هذه السلسلة المميزة، حقق الهلال 27 انتصاراً، مقابل 11 تعادلاً، ليواصل جمع النقاط بثبات، ويعزز موقعه بين أبرز المنافسين على صدارة الدوري، في ظل أداء جماعي متوازن يجمع بين القوة الهجومية والانضباط الدفاعي.
ويعكس هذا الرقم التاريخي مدى جاهزية الفريق على مختلف المستويات، سواء من حيث جودة العناصر أو الانسجام الفني داخل الملعب، إضافة إلى قدرة الجهاز الفني على إدارة المباريات بمرونة عالية، الأمر الذي أسهم في استمرار الفريق دون خسارة لفترة طويلة.
كما يؤكد هذا الإنجاز حجم العمل الفني والإداري داخل النادي، الذي ينعكس بشكل مباشر على النتائج داخل المستطيل الأخضر، ليبقى الهلال أحد أكثر الفرق استقراراً وتأثيراً في مسار المنافسة بالدوري السعودي خلال الموسم الحالي.
The Al-Hilal team continues to confirm its strong presence in the local arena, having succeeded in maintaining a long unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League, extending to 38 consecutive matches without any loss, a figure that reflects the level of technical stability and competitive strength that the team has enjoyed in recent times.
During this remarkable streak, Al-Hilal achieved 27 victories, alongside 11 draws, continuing to collect points steadily and strengthening its position among the top competitors for the league title, thanks to a balanced collective performance that combines offensive strength with defensive discipline.
This historic number reflects the team's readiness on various levels, whether in terms of the quality of the players or the technical harmony on the field, in addition to the coaching staff's ability to manage matches with high flexibility, which has contributed to the team's long period without a loss.
This achievement also underscores the extent of the technical and administrative work within the club, which directly reflects on the results on the pitch, keeping Al-Hilal as one of the most stable and influential teams in the competition for the Saudi league title this season.