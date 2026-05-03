The Al-Hilal team continues to confirm its strong presence in the local arena, having succeeded in maintaining a long unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League, extending to 38 consecutive matches without any loss, a figure that reflects the level of technical stability and competitive strength that the team has enjoyed in recent times.



During this remarkable streak, Al-Hilal achieved 27 victories, alongside 11 draws, continuing to collect points steadily and strengthening its position among the top competitors for the league title, thanks to a balanced collective performance that combines offensive strength with defensive discipline.



This historic number reflects the team's readiness on various levels, whether in terms of the quality of the players or the technical harmony on the field, in addition to the coaching staff's ability to manage matches with high flexibility, which has contributed to the team's long period without a loss.



This achievement also underscores the extent of the technical and administrative work within the club, which directly reflects on the results on the pitch, keeping Al-Hilal as one of the most stable and influential teams in the competition for the Saudi league title this season.