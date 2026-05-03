يشهد عالم الموضة في 2026 استمرار حضور ما يُعرف بـ«Barbie Style» أو «Barbiecore»، وهو اتجاه جمالي مستوحى من عالم الدمية الشهيرة، يتميز باللون الوردي بدرجاته المختلفة، والقصّات الأنثوية المبالغ فيها، واللمسات اللامعة التي تعكس طابعاً احتفالياً واضحاً. ظهر هذا الأسلوب بشكل واسع خلال السنوات الماضية، قبل أن يتحول من ترند موسمي إلى هوية بصرية متكررة في عروض الأزياء والمحتوى الرقمي.

يعتمد هذا النمط على عناصر أساسية مثل الأقمشة اللامعة، التصاميم القصيرة أو المحددة للخصر، والإكسسوارات البارزة، إلى جانب اعتماد مكثف على اللون الوردي عنصراً بصرياً رئيسياً. وقد ساهمت دور أزياء عالمية وشخصيات مؤثرة في ترسيخ هذا الاتجاه داخل الثقافة الشعبية، ليصبح أكثر من مجرد أسلوب مؤقت، بل لغة بصرية مرتبطة بالجرأة والأنوثة المبالغ فيها.
باربي ستايل من فانتازيا اللون الوردي إلى هوية جمالية كاملة

من حيث الفئة التي تعتمد هذا الأسلوب، فإن «باربي ستايل» يحظى بشعبية واضحة بين جيل الشباب، خصوصاً الفئة العمرية من نهاية المراهقة حتى منتصف الثلاثينات، مع انتشار أكبر بين مستخدمات المنصات الرقمية مثل تيك توك وإنستغرام. كما يلقى رواجاً لدى الشخصيات المهتمة بالموضة الاستعراضية والمحتوى البصري اللافت، إذ يعتمد بشكل كبير على الصورة والانطباع الأول.
باربي ستايل من فانتازيا اللون الوردي إلى هوية جمالية كاملة

في المقابل، لا يقتصر هذا الاتجاه على الاستخدام اليومي، بل يظهر أيضاً في المناسبات والفعاليات الخاصة، إذ يُستخدم خياراً بصريّاً جريئاً يعكس شخصية مرحة وواثقة. ومع ذلك، يبقى «باربي ستايل» أسلوباً جدلياً في بعض الأوساط، بين من يراه احتفاءً بالأنوثة والخيال، ومن يعتبره مبالغة بصرية بعيدة عن الواقعية.

باربي ستايل من فانتازيا اللون الوردي إلى هوية جمالية كاملة
باربي ستايل من فانتازيا اللون الوردي إلى هوية جمالية كاملة