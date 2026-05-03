باربي ستايل من فانتازيا اللون الوردي إلى هوية جمالية كاملة

يشهد عالم الموضة في 2026 استمرار حضور ما يُعرف بـ«Barbie Style» أو «Barbiecore»، وهو اتجاه جمالي مستوحى من عالم الدمية الشهيرة، يتميز باللون الوردي بدرجاته المختلفة، والقصّات الأنثوية المبالغ فيها، واللمسات اللامعة التي تعكس طابعاً احتفالياً واضحاً. ظهر هذا الأسلوب بشكل واسع خلال السنوات الماضية، قبل أن يتحول من ترند موسمي إلى هوية بصرية متكررة في عروض الأزياء والمحتوى الرقمي.
يعتمد هذا النمط على عناصر أساسية مثل الأقمشة اللامعة، التصاميم القصيرة أو المحددة للخصر، والإكسسوارات البارزة، إلى جانب اعتماد مكثف على اللون الوردي عنصراً بصرياً رئيسياً. وقد ساهمت دور أزياء عالمية وشخصيات مؤثرة في ترسيخ هذا الاتجاه داخل الثقافة الشعبية، ليصبح أكثر من مجرد أسلوب مؤقت، بل لغة بصرية مرتبطة بالجرأة والأنوثة المبالغ فيها.
من حيث الفئة التي تعتمد هذا الأسلوب، فإن «باربي ستايل» يحظى بشعبية واضحة بين جيل الشباب، خصوصاً الفئة العمرية من نهاية المراهقة حتى منتصف الثلاثينات، مع انتشار أكبر بين مستخدمات المنصات الرقمية مثل تيك توك وإنستغرام. كما يلقى رواجاً لدى الشخصيات المهتمة بالموضة الاستعراضية والمحتوى البصري اللافت، إذ يعتمد بشكل كبير على الصورة والانطباع الأول.
في المقابل، لا يقتصر هذا الاتجاه على الاستخدام اليومي، بل يظهر أيضاً في المناسبات والفعاليات الخاصة، إذ يُستخدم خياراً بصريّاً جريئاً يعكس شخصية مرحة وواثقة. ومع ذلك، يبقى «باربي ستايل» أسلوباً جدلياً في بعض الأوساط، بين من يراه احتفاءً بالأنوثة والخيال، ومن يعتبره مبالغة بصرية بعيدة عن الواقعية.
The fashion world in 2026 continues to witness the presence of what is known as "Barbie Style" or "Barbiecore," a beauty trend inspired by the world of the famous doll. It is characterized by various shades of pink, exaggerated feminine cuts, and shiny touches that reflect a clear celebratory vibe. This style has emerged widely over the past few years, transitioning from a seasonal trend to a recurring visual identity in fashion shows and digital content.
This style relies on key elements such as shiny fabrics, short or waist-defining designs, and prominent accessories, along with an intensive reliance on pink as a primary visual element. Global fashion houses and influential personalities have contributed to solidifying this trend within popular culture, making it more than just a temporary style; it has become a visual language associated with boldness and exaggerated femininity.
In terms of the demographic that adopts this style, "Barbie Style" is clearly popular among the youth generation, especially those aged from late teens to mid-thirties, with a larger spread among users of digital platforms like TikTok and Instagram. It is also favored by individuals interested in high-fashion and striking visual content, as it heavily relies on imagery and first impressions.
Conversely, this trend is not limited to everyday use; it also appears at special occasions and events, serving as a bold visual choice that reflects a playful and confident personality. However, "Barbie Style" remains a controversial style in some circles, with some viewing it as a celebration of femininity and fantasy, while others consider it a visual exaggeration far removed from reality.