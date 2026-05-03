تشهد سوق الأزياء الفاخرة في 2026 بروز اتجاه جديد لافت يُعرف باسم «شنطة سنة الميلاد»، إذ يتجه المستهلكون إلى اقتناء حقائب تعود إلى سنة ميلادهم أو سنوات ذات دلالة شخصية. هذا التوجه لا يقوم على القيمة الجمالية أو حداثة التصميم فقط، بل يرتكز على البعد العاطفي والرمزي للقطعة، ما يمنحها طابعاً فردياً يتجاوز مفهوم الرفاهية التقليدي.

شنطة سنة الميلاد.. فخامة بطابع شخصي

هذا التحول يعكس إعادة تعريف واضحة لمفهوم الفخامة في قطاع الأزياء، إذ لم تعد القطعة الفاخرة مرتبطة بالاقتناء الجديد أو الإصدار الأحدث، بل أصبحت القصة التي تحملها جزءاً أساسياً من قيمتها. في هذا السياق، تزداد أهمية سوق القطع المستعملة و«الفينتج»، الذي لم يعد يُنظر إليه كخيار ثانوي، بل كمسار رئيسي ضمن منظومة الاستهلاك الفاخر.

شنطة سنة الميلاد.. فخامة بطابع شخصي

ويشير هذا الاتجاه إلى تغير أعمق في سلوك المستهلك، إذ تتقدم العاطفة والهوية الشخصية على معيار الحداثة، في مقابل تراجع فكرة «الجِدّة» كشرط أساسي للفخامة. وهكذا تتحول القطعة من مجرد إكسسوار إلى أرشيف شخصي يعكس ارتباطاً زمنياً ووجدانياً أكثر من كونه استهلاكياً.