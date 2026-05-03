شنطة سنة الميلاد.. فخامة بطابع شخصي

تشهد سوق الأزياء الفاخرة في 2026 بروز اتجاه جديد لافت يُعرف باسم «شنطة سنة الميلاد»، إذ يتجه المستهلكون إلى اقتناء حقائب تعود إلى سنة ميلادهم أو سنوات ذات دلالة شخصية. هذا التوجه لا يقوم على القيمة الجمالية أو حداثة التصميم فقط، بل يرتكز على البعد العاطفي والرمزي للقطعة، ما يمنحها طابعاً فردياً يتجاوز مفهوم الرفاهية التقليدي.
هذا التحول يعكس إعادة تعريف واضحة لمفهوم الفخامة في قطاع الأزياء، إذ لم تعد القطعة الفاخرة مرتبطة بالاقتناء الجديد أو الإصدار الأحدث، بل أصبحت القصة التي تحملها جزءاً أساسياً من قيمتها. في هذا السياق، تزداد أهمية سوق القطع المستعملة و«الفينتج»، الذي لم يعد يُنظر إليه كخيار ثانوي، بل كمسار رئيسي ضمن منظومة الاستهلاك الفاخر.
ويشير هذا الاتجاه إلى تغير أعمق في سلوك المستهلك، إذ تتقدم العاطفة والهوية الشخصية على معيار الحداثة، في مقابل تراجع فكرة «الجِدّة» كشرط أساسي للفخامة. وهكذا تتحول القطعة من مجرد إكسسوار إلى أرشيف شخصي يعكس ارتباطاً زمنياً ووجدانياً أكثر من كونه استهلاكياً.
The luxury fashion market in 2026 is witnessing the emergence of a striking new trend known as the "Birth Year Bag," where consumers are inclined to acquire bags that correspond to their birth year or years of personal significance. This trend is not solely based on aesthetic value or the novelty of design, but rather on the emotional and symbolic dimension of the piece, giving it an individual character that transcends the traditional concept of luxury.
This shift reflects a clear redefinition of the concept of luxury in the fashion sector, as the luxury item is no longer tied to new acquisitions or the latest releases, but the story it carries has become an essential part of its value. In this context, the importance of the second-hand and vintage market is increasing, as it is no longer viewed as a secondary option, but rather as a primary pathway within the luxury consumption ecosystem.
This trend indicates a deeper change in consumer behavior, where emotion and personal identity take precedence over the standard of modernity, in contrast to the diminishing idea of "novelty" as a fundamental condition for luxury. Thus, the piece transforms from merely an accessory into a personal archive that reflects a temporal and emotional connection rather than a purely consumptive one.