كشف أمين الطائف المهندس عبدالله الزايدي لـ«عكاظ» أن مشروع مترو الطائف لا يزال قيد الدراسة.
جاء ذلك رداً على استفسار الصحيفة بشأن المسار المخصص له في منطقة الجزيرة، الذي بدا واضحاً مع إعلان أمانة الطائف إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من مشروع الطريق الدائري الأوسط.
مسار مشروع مترو الطائف المقترح. (عكاظ)
وأوضحت الأمانة أن المرحلة الأولى من الطريق تمتد بطول 10 كيلومترات، ضمن مشروع يبلغ طوله الإجمالي 25 كيلومتراً، وبعرض يراوح بين 80 و100 متر، ما يتيح استيعاب كثافات مرورية عالية دون عوائق. يشار إلى أن حجر الأساس للمشروع وضع في عام 2016.
ويُتوقع أن يسهم الطريق الدائري الأوسط في تحسين انسيابية الحركة المرورية داخل الطائف وضواحيها، إذ يربط بعد اكتماله بين طريقي الجنوب والسيل، مروراً بمحور (شرق – غرب)، وجامعة الطائف، وطريق المطار.
The Secretary of Taif, Engineer Abdullah Al-Zaydi, revealed to "Okaz" that the Taif Metro project is still under study.
This came in response to the newspaper's inquiry regarding the designated route for it in the Al-Jazeera area, which became clear with the announcement by the Taif Municipality of the completion of the first phase of the Middle Ring Road project.
مسار مشروع مترو الطائف المقترح. (عكاظ)
The municipality clarified that the first phase of the road extends for 10 kilometers, within a project that has a total length of 25 kilometers, and a width ranging between 80 and 100 meters, allowing for high traffic densities without obstacles. It is noteworthy that the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016.
The Middle Ring Road is expected to contribute to improving the flow of traffic within Taif and its suburbs, as it will connect the southern and valley roads upon completion, passing through the (East - West) axis, Taif University, and the airport road.