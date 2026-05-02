The Secretary of Taif, Engineer Abdullah Al-Zaydi, revealed to "Okaz" that the Taif Metro project is still under study.

This came in response to the newspaper's inquiry regarding the designated route for it in the Al-Jazeera area, which became clear with the announcement by the Taif Municipality of the completion of the first phase of the Middle Ring Road project.

مسار مشروع مترو الطائف المقترح. (عكاظ)

The municipality clarified that the first phase of the road extends for 10 kilometers, within a project that has a total length of 25 kilometers, and a width ranging between 80 and 100 meters, allowing for high traffic densities without obstacles. It is noteworthy that the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016.

The Middle Ring Road is expected to contribute to improving the flow of traffic within Taif and its suburbs, as it will connect the southern and valley roads upon completion, passing through the (East - West) axis, Taif University, and the airport road.