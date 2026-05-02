كشف أمين الطائف المهندس عبدالله الزايدي لـ«عكاظ» أن مشروع مترو الطائف لا يزال قيد الدراسة.

جاء ذلك رداً على استفسار الصحيفة بشأن المسار المخصص له في منطقة الجزيرة، الذي بدا واضحاً مع إعلان أمانة الطائف إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من مشروع الطريق الدائري الأوسط.

مسار مشروع مترو الطائف المقترح. (عكاظ)

مسار مشروع مترو الطائف المقترح. (عكاظ)

وأوضحت الأمانة أن المرحلة الأولى من الطريق تمتد بطول 10 كيلومترات، ضمن مشروع يبلغ طوله الإجمالي 25 كيلومتراً، وبعرض يراوح بين 80 و100 متر، ما يتيح استيعاب كثافات مرورية عالية دون عوائق. يشار إلى أن حجر الأساس للمشروع وضع في عام 2016.

ويُتوقع أن يسهم الطريق الدائري الأوسط في تحسين انسيابية الحركة المرورية داخل الطائف وضواحيها، إذ يربط بعد اكتماله بين طريقي الجنوب والسيل، مروراً بمحور (شرق – غرب)، وجامعة الطائف، وطريق المطار.