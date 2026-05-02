The Yemeni Coast Guard revealed today (Saturday) that an oil tanker was subjected to an armed robbery off the coast of Shabwa governorate, southeast of the country, stating that the armed men took the ship after seizing control of it towards the Somali shores.



The Coast Guard mentioned in a statement that it received a report about the oil tanker named "M/T EUREKA" being hijacked while sailing in waters close to the Yemeni coast, indicating that patrol boats launched from Aden and Shabwa to begin search and tracking operations.



The statement reported that coordination with international partners in the Gulf of Aden resulted in identifying the location of the hijacked tanker, noting that procedures are still ongoing to pursue it and follow up on the developments of the incident.



The Coast Guard confirmed that the Yemeni authorities are closely monitoring the incident, while efforts continue to recover the tanker and ensure the safety of its crew, despite what was described as limited resources and the exceptional circumstances in which the forces are operating. The statement did not specify the identity of the party responsible for the attack.



This incident comes amid rising security risks in maritime corridors off the Yemeni coast, including the Gulf of Aden.



The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had reported that it received a notification about a small boat accompanied by a fishing vessel approaching a bulk cargo tanker, 84 nautical miles southwest of the port of Mukalla, in the second incident of its kind within less than 24 hours.



The agency clarified that a gray fast boat approached the ship to within 500 meters, with no damage reported, urging vessels to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.



The Yemeni authorities observed a similar incident on Friday in the international transit corridor in the Gulf of Aden, involving a boat carrying armed men.