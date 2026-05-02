كشفت خفر السواحل اليمني، اليوم (السبت)، تعرض ناقلة نفط لعملية سطو مسلح قبالة سواحل محافظة شبوة، جنوبي شرق البلاد، موضحة أن المسلحين اقتادوا السفينة عقب السيطرة عليها نحو السواحل الصومالية.


وذكرت خفر السواحل في بيان: أنها تلقت بلاغاً بشأن تعرض ناقلة النفط التي تحمل اسم «M/T EUREKA» للاختطاف أثناء إبحارها في المياه القريبة من السواحل اليمنية، مبينة أن زوارق دورية انطلقت من عدن وشبوة لبدء عمليات البحث والتتبع.


وأفاد البيان أن التنسيق مع شركاء دوليين في خليج عدن أسفر عن تحديد موقع الناقلة المختطفة، مبية أن الإجراءات لا تزال مستمرة لملاحقتها ومتابعة تطورات الحادث.


وأكدت خفر السواحل أن السلطات اليمنية تتابع الواقعة عن كثب، في وقت تتواصل فيه الجهود لاستعادة الناقلة وضمان سلامة طاقمها، رغم ما وصفه بمحدودية الإمكانات والظروف الاستثنائية التي تعمل فيها القوات، ولم يحدد البيان هوية الجهة المسؤولة عن الهجوم.


ويأتي الحادث في ظل تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية في الممرات البحرية قبالة السواحل اليمنية، بما في ذلك خليج عدن.


وكانت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية «UKMTO»، قد قالت إنها تلقت بلاغاً عن اقتراب زورق صغير برفقة سفينة صيد من ناقلة بضائع سائبة، على بُعد 84 ميلاً بحرياً جنوب غربي ميناء المكلا، في ثاني حادثة من نوعها خلال أقل من 24 ساعة.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن زورقاً سريعاً رمادي اللون اقترب من السفينة لمسافة 500 متر، دون تسجيل أضرار، داعيةً السفن إلى توخي الحذر والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه.


ورصدت السلطات اليمنية (الجمعة) حادثة مماثلة في ممر العبور الدولي بخليج عدن، شملت زورقاً على متنه مسلحون.