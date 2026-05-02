The residents of the villages (East of Taif) have complained about the dangers of the road leading to their homes, confirming that it has become a source of horrific traffic accidents due to its narrowness and lack of basic safety measures.

They explained in their conversation with "Okaz" that the road serves 6 consecutive villages: Awalah, Al-Qwaisem, Jalil, Al-Halah, Al-Fareeda, and Al-Rumaida, in addition to the royal grant plan and the Ministry of Municipal and Housing projects (Sakani), where more than 10,000 people reside. They described the current road as "a single lane filled with dangerous curves, experiencing heavy traffic, especially with the passage of trucks and heavy equipment related to developmental projects. Its danger increases as it connects the villages of East Taif with those in the South, making it a vital artery that cannot afford delays in its development."



They clarified that the location falls within the scope of the new Taif projects that are witnessing rapid growth, including the new Taif International Airport, the Technology Oasis, the Okaz City, the University City, the Industrial City, and the residential neighborhood, which has doubled the traffic volume on the road.

Mohammed Awad Al-Harithi told "Okaz": "The road is becoming more dangerous day by day due to the increasing number of accidents and the narrowness of Wadi Jalil road," calling for urgent intervention before more victims occur.



Meanwhile, Abdullah Bani Al-Buqami, a resident of Jalil village, pointed to their suffering from congestion and the passage of heavy trucks associated with the new Taif projects and the (Sakani) project.

As for Said Al-Ghamdi from Al-Asmah village, he expressed his daily concern for his children while they go to schools and universities, confirming that the danger threatens everyone, including students, employees, and the elderly.

For his part, Sami Mohammed Al-Osaimi described the road as being filled with dangerous curves and lacking safety measures, lighting, and ground reflectors, saying it turns into a "black snake" at night, lurking for passersby.

The residents, through "Okaz," called on the relevant authorities in Taif Governorate to take urgent action to widen the road and complete safety elements such as lighting, barriers, and warning signs, confirming that the road has become a main artery in light of the rapid population and developmental growth and needs to be addressed.