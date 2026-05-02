اشتكى أهالي قرى (شرق الطائف) من خطورة الطريق المؤدي إلى منازلهم، مؤكدين أنه بات مصدراً للحوادث المرورية المروعة؛ بسبب ضيقه وافتقاره لوسائل السلامة الأساسية.

وأوضحوا في حديثهم مع «عكاظ» أن الطريق يخدم 6 قرى متتابعة هي: أواله، القويسم، جليل، الحلاه، الفريدة، والرميدة، إضافة إلى مخطط المنح الملكية ومشاريع وزارة البلديات والإسكان (سكني)، حيث يقطن هذه المواقع أكثر من 10 آلاف نسمة، واصفين الطريق الحالي بأنه «عبارة عن مسار واحد مليء بالمنعطفات الخطرة، ويشهد حركة مرورية كثيفة، خصوصاً مع مرور الشاحنات والمعدات الثقيلة التابعة للمشاريع التنموية، وتزداد خطورته كونه يربط قرى شرق الطائف بقرى جنوبها، ما يجعله شرياناً حيوياً لا يحتمل التأخير في تطويره».

وأوضحوا أن الموضع يقع ضمن نطاق مشاريع الطائف الجديد التي تشهد نمواً متسارعاً؛ من أبرزها مطار الطائف الدولي الجديد، وواحة التقنية، ومدينة عكاظ، والمدينة الجامعية، والمدينة الصناعية، والضاحية السكنية، الأمر الذي ضاعف حجم الحركة على الطريق.

محمد عواض الحارثي قال لـ«عكاظ»: «إن الطريق يزداد خطورة يوماً بعد يوم بسبب كثرة الحوادث وضيق طريق وادي جليل»، مطالباً بتدخل عاجل قبل وقوع المزيد من الضحايا.

فيما أشار عبدالله باني البقمي، من سكان قرية جليل، إلى معاناتهم من الازدحام وعبور الشاحنات الثقيلة المرتبطة بمشاريع الطائف الجديد ومشروع (سكني).

أما سعيد الغامدي من قرية العصمة فعبّر عن قلقه اليومي على أبنائه أثناء ذهابهم إلى المدارس والجامعات، مؤكداً أن الخطر يهدد الجميع من طلاب وموظفين وكبار السن.

وبدوره، وصف سامي محمد العصيمي الطريق بأنه مليء بالمنعطفات الخطرة ويفتقر لوسائل السلامة والإنارة والعواكس الأرضية، قائلاً إنه يتحول ليلاً إلى «ثعبان أسود» يترصد المارة.

وطالب الأهالي عبر «عكاظ» الجهات المختصة في محافظة الطائف بالتحرك العاجل لتوسعة الطريق واستكمال عناصر السلامة من إنارة وحواجز وعلامات تحذيرية، مؤكدين أن الطريق أصبح شرياناً رئيسياً في ظل النمو السكاني والتنموي المتسارع ويحتاج إلى معالجة.