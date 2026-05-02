اشتكى أهالي قرى (شرق الطائف) من خطورة الطريق المؤدي إلى منازلهم، مؤكدين أنه بات مصدراً للحوادث المرورية المروعة؛ بسبب ضيقه وافتقاره لوسائل السلامة الأساسية.
وأوضحوا في حديثهم مع «عكاظ» أن الطريق يخدم 6 قرى متتابعة هي: أواله، القويسم، جليل، الحلاه، الفريدة، والرميدة، إضافة إلى مخطط المنح الملكية ومشاريع وزارة البلديات والإسكان (سكني)، حيث يقطن هذه المواقع أكثر من 10 آلاف نسمة، واصفين الطريق الحالي بأنه «عبارة عن مسار واحد مليء بالمنعطفات الخطرة، ويشهد حركة مرورية كثيفة، خصوصاً مع مرور الشاحنات والمعدات الثقيلة التابعة للمشاريع التنموية، وتزداد خطورته كونه يربط قرى شرق الطائف بقرى جنوبها، ما يجعله شرياناً حيوياً لا يحتمل التأخير في تطويره».
وأوضحوا أن الموضع يقع ضمن نطاق مشاريع الطائف الجديد التي تشهد نمواً متسارعاً؛ من أبرزها مطار الطائف الدولي الجديد، وواحة التقنية، ومدينة عكاظ، والمدينة الجامعية، والمدينة الصناعية، والضاحية السكنية، الأمر الذي ضاعف حجم الحركة على الطريق.
محمد عواض الحارثي قال لـ«عكاظ»: «إن الطريق يزداد خطورة يوماً بعد يوم بسبب كثرة الحوادث وضيق طريق وادي جليل»، مطالباً بتدخل عاجل قبل وقوع المزيد من الضحايا.
فيما أشار عبدالله باني البقمي، من سكان قرية جليل، إلى معاناتهم من الازدحام وعبور الشاحنات الثقيلة المرتبطة بمشاريع الطائف الجديد ومشروع (سكني).
أما سعيد الغامدي من قرية العصمة فعبّر عن قلقه اليومي على أبنائه أثناء ذهابهم إلى المدارس والجامعات، مؤكداً أن الخطر يهدد الجميع من طلاب وموظفين وكبار السن.
وبدوره، وصف سامي محمد العصيمي الطريق بأنه مليء بالمنعطفات الخطرة ويفتقر لوسائل السلامة والإنارة والعواكس الأرضية، قائلاً إنه يتحول ليلاً إلى «ثعبان أسود» يترصد المارة.
وطالب الأهالي عبر «عكاظ» الجهات المختصة في محافظة الطائف بالتحرك العاجل لتوسعة الطريق واستكمال عناصر السلامة من إنارة وحواجز وعلامات تحذيرية، مؤكدين أن الطريق أصبح شرياناً رئيسياً في ظل النمو السكاني والتنموي المتسارع ويحتاج إلى معالجة.
The residents of the villages (East of Taif) have complained about the dangers of the road leading to their homes, confirming that it has become a source of horrific traffic accidents due to its narrowness and lack of basic safety measures.
They explained in their conversation with "Okaz" that the road serves 6 consecutive villages: Awalah, Al-Qwaisem, Jalil, Al-Halah, Al-Fareeda, and Al-Rumaida, in addition to the royal grant plan and the Ministry of Municipal and Housing projects (Sakani), where more than 10,000 people reside. They described the current road as "a single lane filled with dangerous curves, experiencing heavy traffic, especially with the passage of trucks and heavy equipment related to developmental projects. Its danger increases as it connects the villages of East Taif with those in the South, making it a vital artery that cannot afford delays in its development."
They clarified that the location falls within the scope of the new Taif projects that are witnessing rapid growth, including the new Taif International Airport, the Technology Oasis, the Okaz City, the University City, the Industrial City, and the residential neighborhood, which has doubled the traffic volume on the road.
Mohammed Awad Al-Harithi told "Okaz": "The road is becoming more dangerous day by day due to the increasing number of accidents and the narrowness of Wadi Jalil road," calling for urgent intervention before more victims occur.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Bani Al-Buqami, a resident of Jalil village, pointed to their suffering from congestion and the passage of heavy trucks associated with the new Taif projects and the (Sakani) project.
As for Said Al-Ghamdi from Al-Asmah village, he expressed his daily concern for his children while they go to schools and universities, confirming that the danger threatens everyone, including students, employees, and the elderly.
For his part, Sami Mohammed Al-Osaimi described the road as being filled with dangerous curves and lacking safety measures, lighting, and ground reflectors, saying it turns into a "black snake" at night, lurking for passersby.
The residents, through "Okaz," called on the relevant authorities in Taif Governorate to take urgent action to widen the road and complete safety elements such as lighting, barriers, and warning signs, confirming that the road has become a main artery in light of the rapid population and developmental growth and needs to be addressed.