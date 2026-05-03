يتصدّر الحارس الشبابي البرازيلي مارسيلو غروهي قائمة أكثر الحراس الأجانب حفاظاً على نظافة الشباك في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما نجح في الخروج بشباك نظيفة في 58 مباراة، مؤكداً حضوره واحداً من أبرز الأسماء في مركز حراسة المرمى.

ويحلّ السنغالي إدوارد ميندي في المركز الثاني بـ39 مباراة، يليه المغربي ياسين بونو بـ36 مباراة، ثم الجزائري مصطفى زغبة بـ33 مباراة.

كما يتقاسم المركز الخامس الحارسان البرازيليان كاسيو ومايلسون برصيد 32 مباراة لكل منهما.

وتعكس هذه الأرقام القيمة الكبيرة التي قدمها الحراس الأجانب في الدوري السعودي، إذ كان لهم دور حاسم في تعزيز المنظومة الدفاعية لأنديتهم، والمساهمة بشكل مباشر في تحقيق النتائج الإيجابية عبر المواسم المختلفة.