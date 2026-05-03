The Brazilian youth goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe tops the list of foreign goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the history of the Saudi Professional League, having managed to keep a clean sheet in 58 matches, confirming his presence as one of the most prominent names in the goalkeeper position.

Senegalese Edouard Mendy comes in second with 39 matches, followed by Moroccan Yassine Bounou with 36 matches, and then Algerian Mustapha Zeghba with 33 matches.

Brazilian goalkeepers Cassio and Mailson share fifth place, each with 32 matches.

These numbers reflect the significant value that foreign goalkeepers have brought to the Saudi league, as they played a crucial role in strengthening their clubs' defensive systems and directly contributing to achieving positive results over different seasons.