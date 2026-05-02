The Egyptian artist Hamdi Al-Mirghani will receive condolences this evening (Saturday) for the passing of his late father, Ahmed Al-Mirghani, at the Al-Razzaq hall inside the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed City.

Hamdi Al-Mirghani announced the date and location of his father's condolence gathering via his Facebook account, saying: "The condolence for my late father, Haj Ahmed Al-Mirghani, will be held on Thursday and Friday in Suez, and on Saturday after the Maghrib prayer at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, Al-Razzaq hall. We ask you to pray for him."

Death of Ahmed Al-Mirghani

Hamdi Al-Mirghani's father passed away last Wednesday, and his wife, the artist Israa Abdel Fattah, announced the news via her Instagram account, writing: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, my dear father-in-law Haj Ahmed Al-Mirghani has passed away to the mercy of Allah."