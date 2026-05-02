يستقبل الفنان المصري حمدي الميرغني مساء اليوم (السبت) المعزين في وفاة والده الراحل أحمد الميرغني، وذلك بقاعة الرزاق داخل مسجد الشرطة بمدينة الشيخ زايد.

وأعلن حمدي الميرغني موعد ومكان عزاء والده عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، وقال: «سيقام عزاء المغفور له والدي الحاج أحمد ميرغني يومي الخميس والجمعة في السويس، ويوم السبت عقب صلاة المغرب بمسجد الشرطة الشيخ زايد قاعة الرزاق، نسألكم الدعاء له».

وفاة أحمد الميرغني

ورحل والد حمدي الميرغني الأربعاء الماضي، وأعلنت زوجته الفنانة إسراء عبدالفتاح الخبر عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، إذ كتبت: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون. بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره توفي إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمايا العزيز الحاج أحمد الميرغني».