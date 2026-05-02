يستقبل الفنان المصري حمدي الميرغني مساء اليوم (السبت) المعزين في وفاة والده الراحل أحمد الميرغني، وذلك بقاعة الرزاق داخل مسجد الشرطة بمدينة الشيخ زايد.
وأعلن حمدي الميرغني موعد ومكان عزاء والده عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، وقال: «سيقام عزاء المغفور له والدي الحاج أحمد ميرغني يومي الخميس والجمعة في السويس، ويوم السبت عقب صلاة المغرب بمسجد الشرطة الشيخ زايد قاعة الرزاق، نسألكم الدعاء له».
وفاة أحمد الميرغني
ورحل والد حمدي الميرغني الأربعاء الماضي، وأعلنت زوجته الفنانة إسراء عبدالفتاح الخبر عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، إذ كتبت: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون. بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره توفي إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمايا العزيز الحاج أحمد الميرغني».
The Egyptian artist Hamdi Al-Mirghani will receive condolences this evening (Saturday) for the passing of his late father, Ahmed Al-Mirghani, at the Al-Razzaq hall inside the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed City.
Hamdi Al-Mirghani announced the date and location of his father's condolence gathering via his Facebook account, saying: "The condolence for my late father, Haj Ahmed Al-Mirghani, will be held on Thursday and Friday in Suez, and on Saturday after the Maghrib prayer at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, Al-Razzaq hall. We ask you to pray for him."
Death of Ahmed Al-Mirghani
Hamdi Al-Mirghani's father passed away last Wednesday, and his wife, the artist Israa Abdel Fattah, announced the news via her Instagram account, writing: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, my dear father-in-law Haj Ahmed Al-Mirghani has passed away to the mercy of Allah."