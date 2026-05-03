The special envoy of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, warned that the world is heading towards the largest energy crisis in history, amid record-high oil prices.



Dmitriev wrote on the platform "X": "The world is unconsciously heading towards the largest energy crisis in history."



The deterioration of conditions in the global energy market is linked to developments in the conflict in the Middle East, the American and Israeli strikes on Iran, as well as rising concerns about the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Russian news agency "TASS".



The Worst Crisis



The Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, had previously announced that the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel has caused the worst energy crisis the world has ever seen.



Birol stated during an interview with "France Inter" radio: "This is indeed the largest crisis in history, if we combine the repercussions of the oil crisis and the gas crisis related to Russia."



These warnings come after the war in the Middle East has disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, where about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass, in addition to the effects of the Russian war with Ukraine, which has caused a disruption in Russian gas supplies to Europe.