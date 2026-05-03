حذر مبعوث الرئيس الروسي الخاص في شؤون الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي مع الدول الأجنبية رئيس صندوق الاستثمار المباشر الروسي كيريل دميترييف من أن العالم يتجه نحو أكبر أزمة طاقة في التاريخ، في ظل الارتفاع القياسي في أسعار النفط.


وكتب دميترييف عبر منصة «إكس»: «العالم يتجه بشكل غير واعٍ نحو أكبر أزمة طاقة في التاريخ».


ويرتبط تدهور الأوضاع في سوق الطاقة العالمية بتطورات الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، والضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، فضلاً عن تصاعد المخاوف بشأن أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وفق وكالة «تاس» الروسية.


الأزمة الأسوأ


وكان مدير وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول أعلن في وقت سابق أن الصراع بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تسبب في أسوأ أزمة طاقة يشهدها العالم على الإطلاق.


وصرح «بيرول» خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة «فرانس إنتر» قائلاً: «هذه بالفعل أكبر أزمة في التاريخ، إذا ما جمعنا بين تداعيات أزمة النفط الآلية، وأزمة الغاز المرتبطة بروسيا».


وتأتي هذه التحذيرات بعدما أدت الحرب في الشرق الأوسط إلى عرقلة حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، حيث يمر نحو خمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية، وذلك إضافة إلى آثار الحرب الروسية مع أوكرانيا، التي تسببت في انقطاع إمدادات الغاز الروسي إلى أوروبا.