حذر مبعوث الرئيس الروسي الخاص في شؤون الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي مع الدول الأجنبية رئيس صندوق الاستثمار المباشر الروسي كيريل دميترييف من أن العالم يتجه نحو أكبر أزمة طاقة في التاريخ، في ظل الارتفاع القياسي في أسعار النفط.
وكتب دميترييف عبر منصة «إكس»: «العالم يتجه بشكل غير واعٍ نحو أكبر أزمة طاقة في التاريخ».
ويرتبط تدهور الأوضاع في سوق الطاقة العالمية بتطورات الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، والضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، فضلاً عن تصاعد المخاوف بشأن أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وفق وكالة «تاس» الروسية.
الأزمة الأسوأ
وكان مدير وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول أعلن في وقت سابق أن الصراع بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تسبب في أسوأ أزمة طاقة يشهدها العالم على الإطلاق.
وصرح «بيرول» خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة «فرانس إنتر» قائلاً: «هذه بالفعل أكبر أزمة في التاريخ، إذا ما جمعنا بين تداعيات أزمة النفط الآلية، وأزمة الغاز المرتبطة بروسيا».
وتأتي هذه التحذيرات بعدما أدت الحرب في الشرق الأوسط إلى عرقلة حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، حيث يمر نحو خمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية، وذلك إضافة إلى آثار الحرب الروسية مع أوكرانيا، التي تسببت في انقطاع إمدادات الغاز الروسي إلى أوروبا.
The special envoy of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, warned that the world is heading towards the largest energy crisis in history, amid record-high oil prices.
Dmitriev wrote on the platform "X": "The world is unconsciously heading towards the largest energy crisis in history."
The deterioration of conditions in the global energy market is linked to developments in the conflict in the Middle East, the American and Israeli strikes on Iran, as well as rising concerns about the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Russian news agency "TASS".
The Worst Crisis
The Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, had previously announced that the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel has caused the worst energy crisis the world has ever seen.
Birol stated during an interview with "France Inter" radio: "This is indeed the largest crisis in history, if we combine the repercussions of the oil crisis and the gas crisis related to Russia."
These warnings come after the war in the Middle East has disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, where about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass, in addition to the effects of the Russian war with Ukraine, which has caused a disruption in Russian gas supplies to Europe.