The National Center for Palm and Dates has revealed a rise in the value of Saudi date exports to several countries around the world, reaching 1.938 billion riyals, compared to the year 2024; which enhances its position as one of the most vital sectors for diversifying the national economy and contributing to the increase of the gross domestic product, thereby helping to achieve the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The center indicated that Saudi date exports to the United Kingdom increased by 30% in 2025 compared to the previous year, which enhances their presence in major European retail markets and opens promising investment opportunities for investors and Saudi date companies, benefiting both them and the sector with numerous economic advantages that contribute to the development and growth of the sector and achieving further expansion in global markets.

The center highlighted the significant role played by the initiative to empower Saudi date exports in supporting their entry into global markets and contributing to the spread of Saudi dates and their processed products, reaching 15 retail markets around the world, and in more than 1500 affiliated branches, which helps meet the increasing demand for them in various countries worldwide.