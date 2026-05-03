كشف المركز الوطني للنخيل والتمور ارتفاع قيمة صادرات التمور السعودية إلى عددٍ من دول العالم، إذ بلغت 1.938 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بعام 2024م؛ مما يُعزّز مكانتها أحد أهم القطاعات الحيوية لتنويع الاقتصاد الوطني، وإسهامها في زيادة الناتج الإجمالي المحلي، بما يُسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأوضح المركز أن صادرات التمور السعودية إلى المملكة المتحدة ارتفعت بنسبة 30% في عام 2025م مقارنةً بالعام السابق، مما يُعزّز انتشارها في أسواق التجزئة الأوروبية الكبرى، ويفتح فرصاً استثمارية واعدة للمستثمرين وشركات التمور السعودية، بما يعود عليها وعلى القطاع بفوائد اقتصادية عديدة، تُسهم في تطوير القطاع وتنميته، وتحقيق مزيدٍ من الانتشار في الأسواق العالمية.

ونوّه المركز بالدور الكبير الذي تؤديه مبادرة تمكين صادرات التمور السعودية في دعم دخولها إلى الأسواق العالمية، وإسهامها في انتشار التمور السعودية ومنتجاتها التحويلية، ووصولها إلى 15 سوق تجزئة حول العالم، وفي أكثر من 1500 فرع تابع لها، بما يُسهم في تلبية الطلب المتزايد عليها في مختلف دول العالم.