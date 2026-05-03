فيما تترقب الأنظار رد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على المقترح الإيراني المعدل، الذي قدم قبل أيام عبر الوسيط الباكستاني، صعدت استخبارات الحرس الثوري الإيراني في بيان، اليوم الأحد، وأعلنت أن طهران منحت «البنتاغون» مهلة نهائية من أجل رفع الحصار عن الموانئ الإيرانية، الذي فرض منذ 13 أبريل، إثر فشل الجولة الأولى من المحادثات في التوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب.
واعتبر البيان أن «على ترمب الاختيار بين العملية العسكرية المستحيلة أو اتفاق سيئ مع الجانب الإيراني»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة تسنيم.
ورأت الوكالة أن مساحة اتخاذ القرار للولايات المتحدة باتت محدودة. ولفتت إلى ما وصفته بـ «تغير في اللهجة» من جانب الصين وروسيا وأوروبا تجاه واشنطن.
من جانبه، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي، أمس السبت، أن طهران لا تثق بالولايات المتحدة وبصدقها في المسار الدبلوماسي. وشدد على أن بلاده ترى أن الدبلوماسية القائمة على المصالح الوطنية هي الطريق الأفضل، رغم استمرار حالة الشك وعدم الثقة بالنوايا الأمريكية.
وأفاد غريب بأن بلاده تهيأت لكلا الاحتمالين، إما نجاح المسار الدبلوماسي وإنهاء الحرب، أو استمرار المواجهة العسكرية.
وقدم الجانب الإيراني مقترحاً جديداً إلى الولايات المتحدة يتكون من 14 نقطة، ويدعو إلى إنهاء دائم للحرب وانسحاب كامل للقوات الأمريكية من المنطقة، ومن ثم رفع الحصار البحري وفتح مضيق هرمز، على أن تتم لاحقاً مفاوضات حول البرنامج النووي، وفق ما أوردت وكالة تسنيم.
من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أنه يراجع المقترح الإيراني المعدل. لكنه ألمح إلى احتمال رفضه، خصوصا أن الخطة المعدلة لم تنص على حل المسألة النووية في الحال بل أرجأتها لمحادثات تجري فيما بعد، وهو ما سبق لواشنطن أن رفضته.
As the eyes turn to the response of U.S. President Donald Trump to the revised Iranian proposal, which was presented days ago through the Pakistani mediator, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's intelligence escalated in a statement today, Sunday, announcing that Tehran has given the "Pentagon" a final deadline to lift the blockade on Iranian ports, which has been in place since April 13, following the failure of the first round of talks to reach an agreement to end the war.
The statement considered that "Trump must choose between an impossible military operation or a bad agreement with the Iranian side," according to what was reported by the Tasnim agency.
The agency noted that the decision-making space for the United States has become limited. It pointed to what it described as a "change in tone" from China, Russia, and Europe towards Washington.
For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi confirmed on Saturday that Tehran does not trust the United States and its sincerity in the diplomatic path. He emphasized that his country believes that diplomacy based on national interests is the best way forward, despite the ongoing state of doubt and distrust regarding U.S. intentions.
Gharib stated that his country is prepared for both scenarios, either the success of the diplomatic path and the end of the war, or the continuation of military confrontation.
The Iranian side presented a new proposal to the United States consisting of 14 points, calling for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, followed by the lifting of the naval blockade and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with negotiations on the nuclear program to take place later, according to what was reported by the Tasnim agency.
For his part, the U.S. president announced that he is reviewing the revised Iranian proposal. However, he hinted at the possibility of rejecting it, especially since the revised plan did not stipulate an immediate resolution of the nuclear issue but postponed it for later talks, which Washington had previously rejected.