فيما تترقب الأنظار رد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على المقترح الإيراني المعدل، الذي قدم قبل أيام عبر الوسيط الباكستاني، صعدت استخبارات الحرس الثوري الإيراني في بيان، اليوم الأحد، وأعلنت أن طهران منحت «البنتاغون» مهلة نهائية من أجل رفع الحصار عن الموانئ الإيرانية، الذي فرض منذ 13 أبريل، إثر فشل الجولة الأولى من المحادثات في التوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب.


واعتبر البيان أن «على ترمب الاختيار بين العملية العسكرية المستحيلة أو اتفاق سيئ مع الجانب الإيراني»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة تسنيم.


ورأت الوكالة أن مساحة اتخاذ القرار للولايات المتحدة باتت محدودة. ولفتت إلى ما وصفته بـ «تغير في اللهجة» من جانب الصين وروسيا وأوروبا تجاه واشنطن.


من جانبه، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي، أمس السبت، أن طهران لا تثق بالولايات المتحدة وبصدقها في المسار الدبلوماسي. وشدد على أن بلاده ترى أن الدبلوماسية القائمة على المصالح الوطنية هي الطريق الأفضل، رغم استمرار حالة الشك وعدم الثقة بالنوايا الأمريكية.


وأفاد غريب بأن بلاده تهيأت لكلا الاحتمالين، إما نجاح المسار الدبلوماسي وإنهاء الحرب، أو استمرار المواجهة العسكرية.


وقدم الجانب الإيراني مقترحاً جديداً إلى الولايات المتحدة يتكون من 14 نقطة، ويدعو إلى إنهاء دائم للحرب وانسحاب كامل للقوات الأمريكية من المنطقة، ومن ثم رفع الحصار البحري وفتح مضيق هرمز، على أن تتم لاحقاً مفاوضات حول البرنامج النووي، وفق ما أوردت وكالة تسنيم.


من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أنه يراجع المقترح الإيراني المعدل. لكنه ألمح إلى احتمال رفضه، خصوصا أن الخطة المعدلة لم تنص على حل المسألة النووية في الحال بل أرجأتها لمحادثات تجري فيما بعد، وهو ما سبق لواشنطن أن رفضته.