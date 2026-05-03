As the eyes turn to the response of U.S. President Donald Trump to the revised Iranian proposal, which was presented days ago through the Pakistani mediator, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's intelligence escalated in a statement today, Sunday, announcing that Tehran has given the "Pentagon" a final deadline to lift the blockade on Iranian ports, which has been in place since April 13, following the failure of the first round of talks to reach an agreement to end the war.



The statement considered that "Trump must choose between an impossible military operation or a bad agreement with the Iranian side," according to what was reported by the Tasnim agency.



The agency noted that the decision-making space for the United States has become limited. It pointed to what it described as a "change in tone" from China, Russia, and Europe towards Washington.



For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi confirmed on Saturday that Tehran does not trust the United States and its sincerity in the diplomatic path. He emphasized that his country believes that diplomacy based on national interests is the best way forward, despite the ongoing state of doubt and distrust regarding U.S. intentions.



Gharib stated that his country is prepared for both scenarios, either the success of the diplomatic path and the end of the war, or the continuation of military confrontation.



The Iranian side presented a new proposal to the United States consisting of 14 points, calling for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, followed by the lifting of the naval blockade and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with negotiations on the nuclear program to take place later, according to what was reported by the Tasnim agency.



For his part, the U.S. president announced that he is reviewing the revised Iranian proposal. However, he hinted at the possibility of rejecting it, especially since the revised plan did not stipulate an immediate resolution of the nuclear issue but postponed it for later talks, which Washington had previously rejected.