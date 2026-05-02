أظهرت بيانات رسمية صادرة عن رابطة مشغلي البنية التحتية للغاز في أوروبا تراجعاً حاداً في نسبة امتلاء المستودعات الجوفية للغاز الطبيعي في القارة، حيث استقرت عند 32.73% بنهاية أبريل الماضي.

ويُعد هذا المستوى الأدنى الذي تسجله احتياطيات الغاز الأوروبية منذ خمس سنوات، ويعكس تراجعاً ملحوظاً مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي الذي بلغت فيه نسبة الامتلاء 39.52%. أما في عام 2024 فقد كانت النسبة 62.44%، وفي 2023 سجلت 59.73%.

ولم تقترب المستودعات من هذا المستوى المتدني إلا في عام 2022، حين بلغت 33.47% في ذروة أزمة الطاقة التي أعقبت النزاع الروسي الأوكراني وتقلص الإمدادات الروسية.

وفي سياق متصل، أطلقت شركة غازبروم الروسية تحذيرات مبكرة من تداعيات هذا التراجع، محذرة من أن تدني مستويات التخزين الحالية سيصعب على الدول الأوروبية إعادة ملء مستودعاتها بوتيرة كافية قبل موسم الشتاء القادم، مما يهدد باستمرار حالة عدم الاستقرار في أسواق الغاز الأوروبية وارتفاع الأسعار بشكل حاد.

وأظهر التقرير استمرار بعض الدول الأوروبية في عمليات السحب الصافي من المستودعات حتى بعد انقضاء شهر أبريل، خلافاً للأنماط الموسمية التقليدية التي تشهد عادة بدء مرحلة الحقن وإعادة التعبئة مع بداية الربيع وارتفاع درجات الحرارة وانخفاض الطلب على التدفئة.

ويثير هذا الوضع مخاوف جدية لدى الحكومات والمستهلكين الأوروبيين، خاصة مع اقتراب فصل الشتاء الذي يشهد عادة ذروة الاستهلاك، حيث كانت أوروبا قد عانت في شتاء 2022-2023 من ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الطاقة، مما دفع العديد من الدول إلى اتخاذ إجراءات تقشفية ودعم حكومي للمواطنين والصناعات.