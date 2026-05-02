Official data released by the European Gas Infrastructure Operators Association has shown a sharp decline in the filling level of underground natural gas storage in the continent, which settled at 32.73% by the end of last April.

This is the lowest level recorded for European gas reserves in five years, reflecting a significant decrease compared to the same period last year when the filling level was 39.52%. In 2024, the percentage was 62.44%, and in 2023 it was recorded at 59.73%.

The storage facilities only approached this low level in 2022, when it reached 33.47% at the peak of the energy crisis that followed the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the reduction of Russian supplies.

In a related context, the Russian company Gazprom has issued early warnings about the repercussions of this decline, cautioning that the current low storage levels will make it difficult for European countries to refill their storage facilities at a sufficient pace before the upcoming winter season, threatening to perpetuate instability in European gas markets and sharply increase prices.

The report indicated that some European countries continued to draw net from the storage facilities even after the end of April, contrary to traditional seasonal patterns that usually see the start of the injection and refilling phase with the arrival of spring, rising temperatures, and decreased heating demand.

This situation raises serious concerns among European governments and consumers, especially with the approach of winter, which typically sees peak consumption. Europe had experienced a sharp rise in energy prices during the winter of 2022-2023, prompting many countries to implement austerity measures and provide government support to citizens and industries.