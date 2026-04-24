In an unprecedented economic scene, recent data reveals a remarkable acceleration in the accumulation of wealth around the world, with the total wealth of billionaires reaching approximately $18.3 trillion, marking one of the largest wealth waves in modern history.

The numbers do not stop there; they indicate that the number of billionaires currently stands at 3,110 individuals, with expectations of rising to nearly 3,915 billionaires over the next five years, reflecting an unusual acceleration in wealth creation.

The report issued by the real estate consultancy firm "Knight Frank" reveals a broader transformation from merely an increase in numbers to a complete reshaping of the global wealth map.

The category of ultra-wealthy individuals with fortunes exceeding $30 million has also seen a massive leap, as their numbers have risen from about 162,000 people a few years ago to over 713,000 individuals currently, representing an increase of more than 300% in a relatively short period.

Behind this acceleration, one factor repeatedly stands out in economic analyses: technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

Wealth experts indicate that building massive fortunes no longer requires decades as it did in the past; it can now happen in just a few years, thanks to the expansion of technology companies and their ability to grow rapidly on a global scale.

However, behind this leap in wealth lies a darker picture. Reports from the organization "Oxfam" indicate that a very small percentage of individuals now control wealth exceeding that of half the world's population combined, highlighting an unprecedented widening of the distribution gap.

The change is not limited to the size of wealth but also extends to its concentration locations. While North America once dominated the largest share of billionaires, forecasts indicate a gradual shift in favor of the Asia-Pacific region, which may take the lead by 2031, with a relative decline in the American share.

What these numbers reveal is not just economic growth but a profound transformation in the very shape of the global economy, where the gap widens between those who are rising at a tremendous pace and those who are falling behind or remaining stagnant.

As the number of billionaires doubles, the bigger question remains open: Is this healthy growth or an unequal redistribution of opportunities and wealth?