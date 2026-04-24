في مشهد اقتصادي غير مسبوق، تكشف بيانات حديثة تسارعاً لافتاً في تراكم الثروات حول العالم، حيث وصل إجمالي ثروات المليارديرات إلى نحو 18.3 تريليون دولار، في واحدة من أكبر موجات الثروة في التاريخ الحديث.

الأرقام لا تتوقف عند هذا الحد، بل تشير إلى أن عدد أصحاب المليارات بلغ 3,110 أشخاص حاليًا، مع توقعات بارتفاعه إلى ما يقارب 3,915 مليارديرًا خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، في مؤشر يعكس تسارعًا غير عادي في خلق الثروات.

التقرير الصادر عن شركة الاستشارات العقارية «Knight Frank» يكشف تحولًا أوسع من مجرد زيادة في الأرقام، إلى إعادة تشكيل كاملة لخريطة الثروة عالميًا.

فئة أصحاب الثروات الضخمة التي تتجاوز 30 مليون دولار شهدت بدورها قفزة هائلة، إذ ارتفع عددهم من نحو 162 ألف شخص قبل سنوات قليلة إلى أكثر من 713 ألف شخص حاليًا، بزيادة تتجاوز 300% في فترة قصيرة نسبيًا.

وراء هذا التسارع، يبرز عامل واحد بشكل متكرر في التحليلات الاقتصادية يتمثل في: التكنولوجيا، وخاصة الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويشير خبراء الثروة إلى أن بناء الثروات الضخمة لم يعد يحتاج عقودًا كما في السابق، بل يمكن أن يحدث خلال سنوات قليلة فقط، بفضل توسع شركات التكنولوجيا وقدرتها على النمو السريع عالميًا.

لكن خلف هذه القفزة في الثروات، تظهر صورة أخرى أكثر قتامة. فتقارير صادرة عن منظمة «أوكسفام» تشير إلى أن نسبة صغيرة جدًا من الأفراد باتت تسيطر على ثروة تفوق ما يمتلكه نصف سكان العالم مجتمعين، في مؤشر على اتساع فجوة التوزيع بشكل غير مسبوق.

ولا يقتصر التغير على حجم الثروات، بل يمتد إلى أماكن تركزها أيضًا. فبينما كانت أمريكا الشمالية تهيمن على الحصة الأكبر من المليارديرات، تشير التوقعات إلى تحول تدريجي لصالح منطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ، التي قد تتصدر المشهد بحلول عام 2031، مع تراجع نسبي في الحصة الأميركية.

ما تكشفه هذه الأرقام ليس مجرد نمو اقتصادي، بل تحول عميق في شكل الاقتصاد العالمي نفسه، حيث تتسع الفجوة بين من يصعد بسرعة هائلة ومن يتراجع أو يبقى في مكانه.

وفي الوقت الذي تتضاعف فيه أعداد المليارديرات، يبقى السؤال الأكبر مفتوحًا: هل هذا نمو صحي أم إعادة توزيع غير متكافئة للفرص والثروة؟