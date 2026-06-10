استدعت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام مواطناً أساء لإحدى الدول الشقيقة في مساحة صوتية على إحدى منصات التواصل الإجتماعي، وتم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تجاه مخالفته، وإحالتها إلى النيابة العامة بتاريخ 8 يونيو، كونها تعد جريمة معلوماتية حسب المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.
جاء ذلك بعد أن رصدت الجهة المختصة بالهيئة بتاريخ 6 يونيو 2026 محتوى مخالفاً في مساحة صوتية تضمن تعرضه لرموز وقيادات دولة شقيقة، وهو ما يعد مخالفة لنظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية، الذي يحظر التعرض إلى ما من شأنه الإساءة إلى الدول الشقيقة أو الصديقة وقياداتها ورموزها، أو الإخلال بالأنظمة.
وشددت الهيئة على أنها مستمرة في رصد كل محتوى من شأنه مخالفة الأنظمة وضوابط المحتوى الإعلامي، وأنها لن تتواني عن تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية تجاه مرتكبي المخالفات انطلاقاً من دورها في مراقبة المحتوى الإعلامي.
The General Authority for Media Regulation summoned a citizen who insulted one of the brotherly countries in an audio space on one of the social media platforms. The legal procedures regarding his violation were completed, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution on June 8, as it constitutes a cybercrime according to Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law.
This came after the competent authority within the authority detected, on June 6, 2026, content that violated regulations in an audio space, which included insults directed at symbols and leaders of a brotherly country. This is considered a violation of the Anti-Cybercrime Law, which prohibits any actions that could harm brotherly or friendly countries and their leaders and symbols, or disrupt the regulations.
The authority emphasized that it continues to monitor all content that may violate the regulations and media content standards, and that it will not hesitate to apply legal measures against violators, based on its role in monitoring media content.