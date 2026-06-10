استدعت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام مواطناً أساء لإحدى الدول الشقيقة في مساحة صوتية على إحدى منصات التواصل الإجتماعي، وتم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تجاه مخالفته، وإحالتها إلى النيابة العامة بتاريخ 8 يونيو، كونها تعد جريمة معلوماتية حسب المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.

جاء ذلك بعد أن رصدت الجهة المختصة بالهيئة بتاريخ 6 يونيو 2026 محتوى مخالفاً في مساحة صوتية تضمن تعرضه لرموز وقيادات دولة شقيقة، وهو ما يعد مخالفة لنظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية، الذي يحظر التعرض إلى ما من شأنه الإساءة إلى الدول الشقيقة أو الصديقة وقياداتها ورموزها، أو الإخلال بالأنظمة.

وشددت الهيئة على أنها مستمرة في رصد كل محتوى من شأنه مخالفة الأنظمة وضوابط المحتوى الإعلامي، وأنها لن تتواني عن تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية تجاه مرتكبي المخالفات انطلاقاً من دورها في مراقبة المحتوى الإعلامي.