في مشهد دولي تتقاطع فيه الهجرة بالاقتصاد وتتشابك فيه المصالح مع المخاوف الأمنية، تجد خمس دول كاريبية نفسها في قلب مواجهة أوروبية متصاعدة، بعدما تحوّلت برامجها للجوازات الذهبية إلى واحدة من أكثر الملفات إثارة للجدل في بروكسل، ومع اقتراب المهلة النهائية التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي تتسارع الخطى نحو مفاوضات قد تعيد رسم مستقبل حرية السفر لمواطني تلك الجزر الصغيرة.

تتجه الأنظار اليوم إلى برامج «الجوازات الذهبية» التي تعتمدها خمس دول كاريبية: أنتيغوا وبربودا، دومينيكا، غرينادا، سانت كيتس ونيفيس، وسانت لوشيا؛ إذ أصدرت هذه الدول مجتمعةً أكثر من 100 ألف جواز حتى الآن، مقابل مبالغ تصل إلى 200 ألف دولار تمنح حاملها دخولًا إلى أكثر من 140 دولة بلا تأشيرة؛ من بينها دول الاتحاد الأوروبي.

الجوازات الذهبية تعتمدها 5 دول كاريبية.

الجوازات الذهبية تعتمدها 5 دول كاريبية.

وقد تحوّلت هذه البرامج إلى رافد اقتصادي ضخم يشكّل نحو 60% من الإيرادات غير الضريبية لتلك الدول، فيما تشير تقديرات صندوق النقد الدولي إلى أنها تمثل 6.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي خلال السنوات الأخيرة، ما يجعلها شريانًا ماليًا لا يمكن الاستغناء عنه بسهولة. وترى أوروبا أن هذه الجوازات أصبحت «بابًا خلفيًا» تتسلل عبره جنسيات من دول تُعد عالية المخاطر؛ مثل الصين وروسيا وإيران، عبر الحصول على جنسية كاريبية ثم الاستفادة من حرية الحركة في أوروبا، وبناءً على ذلك وجّهت المفوضية الأوروبية في يونيو 2026 رسائل رسمية تمنح الدول الخمس مهلة حتى يونيو 2028 لإلغاء برامج الجنسية أو تعديلها جذريًا، وإلا ستُسقط بروكسل امتياز الدخول بلا تأشيرة إلى منطقة شنغن عن جميع مواطنيها.

رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين

رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين

وجاء هذا التحرك الأوروبي في سياق تشديد منظومة التأشيرات بعد تعديل «آلية تعليق التأشيرات» في 2025، بحيث أصبح وجود برنامج تجنيس استثماري سببًا كافيًا لتعليق دخول مواطني أي دولة إلى شنغن بلا تأشيرة. كما سبقت ذلك سوابق أوروبية حاسمة؛ أبرزها الحكم الصادر عن محكمة العدل الأوروبية ضد برنامج مالطا للجنسية عبر الاستثمار، الذي اعتبر أن بيع الجنسية يُفرغ المواطنة من معناها القانوني، ودفع مالطا إلى إغلاق البرنامج نهائيًا. وتستند المخاوف الأوروبية إلى اعتبارات أمنية تتعلق بغسل الأموال وتمويل أنشطة غير مشروعة وتجاوز منظومة التدقيق في طلبات التأشيرة، خصوصًا مع تزايد حصول أفراد من دول عالية المخاطر على جوازات كاريبية.

وفي المقابل، تؤكد حكومات الدول الكاريبية أن هذه البرامج تمثل شريانًا اقتصاديًا حيويًا لا يمكن الاستغناء عنه بسهولة، وأنها ستتجه إلى بروكسل بموقف موحّد للتفاوض على صيغ بديلة لا تُفقدها امتيازاتها الاقتصادية ولا تُعرّض مواطنيها لفقدان حرية الحركة في أوروبا، لتبقى أزمة الجوازات الذهبية واحدة من أبرز ملفات التوتر بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول الصغيرة المعتمدة على برامج التجنيس الاستثماري، في معادلة تجمع بين اعتبارات الأمن والهجرة من جهة وضرورات التنمية والتمويل في الاقتصادات الجزرية من جهة أخرى.