تحولت قضية انفصال واتهامات صادمة إلى جريمة قتل مأساوية هزت ولاية أوكلاهوما الأمريكية، بعدما عُثر على المؤثرة وصانعة المحتوى سارة جيلسون، البالغة من العمر 43 عاماً، مقتولة بالرصاص داخل منزلها في مدينة أوواسو، فيما عثرت الشرطة على زوجها المنفصل عنها، جيريميا «شون» دافي، البالغ 48 عاماً، ميتاً أيضاً بطلق ناري، في واقعة وصفتها السلطات بأنها جريمة قتل أعقبها انتحار.

وبحسب ما أوردته تقارير إعلامية أمريكية، وقعت الجريمة مساء 23 يوليو، بعدما تلقت السلطات اتصالاً طارئاً من أحد الأطفال الموجودين في المنزل، قبل وصول الشرطة والعثور على جيلسون ودافي مصابين بطلقات نارية.
جريمة تهز أوكلاهوما.. مقتل انفلونسر أمريكية على يد زوجها

وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن دافي أطلق النار على زوجته المنفصل عنها، قبل أن يوجه السلاح إلى نفسه، فيما لا يزال التحقيق مستمراً لكشف جميع ملابسات الجريمة.

واكتسبت الواقعة اهتماماً واسعاً بسبب مقطع فيديو نشرته جيلسون على منصة «تيك توك» قبل أقل من أسبوعين من مقتلها، تحدثت فيه عن اكتشافها معلومات خطيرة بشأن زوجها، ووجهت إليه اتهامات تتعلق بسلوك جنسي غير مناسب تجاه قاصر.
جريمة تهز أوكلاهوما.. مقتل انفلونسر أمريكية على يد زوجها

وأشارت تقارير إلى أن جيلسون كانت قد نشرت المقطع في إطار اتجاه رائج على منصة تيك توك يحاكي الإعلان عن فيلم وثائقي، وقالت إنها تستعد لما وصفته بأنه فيلم عن زوجها السابق، بعدما اكتشفت أنه «متحرش بالأطفال».

وجاءت هذه المنشورات في وقت كانت فيه العلاقة بين الزوجين قد وصلت إلى مرحلة الانفصال، وسط إجراءات قانونية وطلبات حماية تقدمت بها جيلسون ضد دافي.

وبحسب وثائق قضائية أوردتها تقارير إعلامية، تقدمت جيلسون بطلب أمر حماية طارئ ضد زوجها في يونيو، متحدثة عن مخاوف تتعلق بامتلاكه سلاحاً وتهديدات وانتحارية، فيما صدر أمر يطالبه بمغادرة المنزل والابتعاد عنها.

وفي اليوم نفسه، تقدمت أم أخرى بطلب حماية نيابة عن ابنتها البالغة 15 عاماً، واتهمت دافي، الذي كان مدرباً لفريق كرة سلة للشباب، بسلوك جنسي غير لائق تجاه الفتاة.

وتضمنت المزاعم، بحسب ما نقلته تقارير عن وثائق القضية، قيامه بإرسال رسائل للفتاة والتصرف معها بشكل غير مناسب، فيما كانت القضية لا تزال في إطار الاتهامات والتحقيقات ولم يصدر حكم قضائي نهائي بشأنها قبل مقتله.