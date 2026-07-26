جريمة تهز أوكلاهوما.. مقتل انفلونسر أمريكية على يد زوجها

The case of separation and shocking accusations turned into a tragic murder that shook the state of Oklahoma in the United States, after the influencer and content creator Sarah Gilson, 43, was found shot dead inside her home in Owasso, while police also found her estranged husband, Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffy, 48, dead from a gunshot wound, in an incident described by authorities as a murder followed by suicide.

According to reports from American media, the crime occurred on the evening of July 23, after authorities received an emergency call from one of the children in the house, before police arrived and found Gilson and Duffy injured by gunfire.



Initial investigations indicate that Duffy shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself, while the investigation is still ongoing to uncover all the circumstances of the crime.

The incident gained widespread attention due to a video Gilson posted on the platform "TikTok" less than two weeks before her death, in which she spoke about discovering dangerous information regarding her husband and accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior towards a minor.



Reports indicated that Gilson had posted the video as part of a trending format on TikTok that mimics a documentary announcement, stating that she was preparing what she described as a film about her ex-husband after discovering that he was a "child predator."

These posts came at a time when the relationship between the couple had reached a point of separation, amid legal proceedings and protection requests that Gilson had filed against Duffy.

According to court documents reported by media outlets, Gilson filed for an emergency protective order against her husband in June, expressing concerns about his possession of a weapon and suicidal threats, while an order was issued requiring him to leave the home and stay away from her.

On the same day, another mother filed for protection on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter, accusing Duffy, who was a youth basketball coach, of inappropriate sexual behavior towards the girl.

The allegations included, according to reports on court documents, that he sent messages to the girl and acted inappropriately with her, while the case was still in the realm of accusations and investigations, and no final court ruling had been issued before his death.