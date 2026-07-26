جريمة تهز أوكلاهوما.. مقتل انفلونسر أمريكية على يد زوجها

تحولت قضية انفصال واتهامات صادمة إلى جريمة قتل مأساوية هزت ولاية أوكلاهوما الأمريكية، بعدما عُثر على المؤثرة وصانعة المحتوى سارة جيلسون، البالغة من العمر 43 عاماً، مقتولة بالرصاص داخل منزلها في مدينة أوواسو، فيما عثرت الشرطة على زوجها المنفصل عنها، جيريميا «شون» دافي، البالغ 48 عاماً، ميتاً أيضاً بطلق ناري، في واقعة وصفتها السلطات بأنها جريمة قتل أعقبها انتحار.
وبحسب ما أوردته تقارير إعلامية أمريكية، وقعت الجريمة مساء 23 يوليو، بعدما تلقت السلطات اتصالاً طارئاً من أحد الأطفال الموجودين في المنزل، قبل وصول الشرطة والعثور على جيلسون ودافي مصابين بطلقات نارية.
وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن دافي أطلق النار على زوجته المنفصل عنها، قبل أن يوجه السلاح إلى نفسه، فيما لا يزال التحقيق مستمراً لكشف جميع ملابسات الجريمة.
واكتسبت الواقعة اهتماماً واسعاً بسبب مقطع فيديو نشرته جيلسون على منصة «تيك توك» قبل أقل من أسبوعين من مقتلها، تحدثت فيه عن اكتشافها معلومات خطيرة بشأن زوجها، ووجهت إليه اتهامات تتعلق بسلوك جنسي غير مناسب تجاه قاصر.
وأشارت تقارير إلى أن جيلسون كانت قد نشرت المقطع في إطار اتجاه رائج على منصة تيك توك يحاكي الإعلان عن فيلم وثائقي، وقالت إنها تستعد لما وصفته بأنه فيلم عن زوجها السابق، بعدما اكتشفت أنه «متحرش بالأطفال».
وجاءت هذه المنشورات في وقت كانت فيه العلاقة بين الزوجين قد وصلت إلى مرحلة الانفصال، وسط إجراءات قانونية وطلبات حماية تقدمت بها جيلسون ضد دافي.
وبحسب وثائق قضائية أوردتها تقارير إعلامية، تقدمت جيلسون بطلب أمر حماية طارئ ضد زوجها في يونيو، متحدثة عن مخاوف تتعلق بامتلاكه سلاحاً وتهديدات وانتحارية، فيما صدر أمر يطالبه بمغادرة المنزل والابتعاد عنها.
وفي اليوم نفسه، تقدمت أم أخرى بطلب حماية نيابة عن ابنتها البالغة 15 عاماً، واتهمت دافي، الذي كان مدرباً لفريق كرة سلة للشباب، بسلوك جنسي غير لائق تجاه الفتاة.
وتضمنت المزاعم، بحسب ما نقلته تقارير عن وثائق القضية، قيامه بإرسال رسائل للفتاة والتصرف معها بشكل غير مناسب، فيما كانت القضية لا تزال في إطار الاتهامات والتحقيقات ولم يصدر حكم قضائي نهائي بشأنها قبل مقتله.
The case of separation and shocking accusations turned into a tragic murder that shook the state of Oklahoma in the United States, after the influencer and content creator Sarah Gilson, 43, was found shot dead inside her home in Owasso, while police also found her estranged husband, Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffy, 48, dead from a gunshot wound, in an incident described by authorities as a murder followed by suicide.
According to reports from American media, the crime occurred on the evening of July 23, after authorities received an emergency call from one of the children in the house, before police arrived and found Gilson and Duffy injured by gunfire.
Initial investigations indicate that Duffy shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself, while the investigation is still ongoing to uncover all the circumstances of the crime.
The incident gained widespread attention due to a video Gilson posted on the platform "TikTok" less than two weeks before her death, in which she spoke about discovering dangerous information regarding her husband and accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior towards a minor.
Reports indicated that Gilson had posted the video as part of a trending format on TikTok that mimics a documentary announcement, stating that she was preparing what she described as a film about her ex-husband after discovering that he was a "child predator."
These posts came at a time when the relationship between the couple had reached a point of separation, amid legal proceedings and protection requests that Gilson had filed against Duffy.
According to court documents reported by media outlets, Gilson filed for an emergency protective order against her husband in June, expressing concerns about his possession of a weapon and suicidal threats, while an order was issued requiring him to leave the home and stay away from her.
On the same day, another mother filed for protection on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter, accusing Duffy, who was a youth basketball coach, of inappropriate sexual behavior towards the girl.
The allegations included, according to reports on court documents, that he sent messages to the girl and acted inappropriately with her, while the case was still in the realm of accusations and investigations, and no final court ruling had been issued before his death.