The Middle East has been experiencing ongoing tensions for various reasons for decades and is now witnessing the peak of this tension in a war whose outcomes are not expected to be like those of previous wars in the region. This is the Israeli-American-Iranian war and the threats it poses to Middle Eastern countries in the coming decades. The Iranian nuclear file is the most significant reason for this fierce war, as Iran has been working on this program for decades and has nuclear facilities that it claims are for peaceful purposes. However, inspections conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate otherwise, as they have repeatedly announced the difficulty of verifying Iranian activities for many reasons, the least of which is the lack of cooperation with inspectors from this international organization.



Iran and its war prioritize its non-civilian nuclear capabilities under the pretext that it faces an existential threat to its regime. However, this context carries multiple implications in the region, particularly regarding the lack of progress in developing peaceful nuclear programs that could shift their objectives to more significant uses under the political and security conditions experienced by countries in the region, especially given what Gulf countries have lost in terms of their ability to defend themselves and their peoples through agreements of good neighborliness and friendship with Iran.



The nuclear agreement between Riyadh and Washington comes for various considerations. Although some believe that the Kingdom is rich in oil, this does not mean there is no interest in diversifying energy sources, which the Crown Prince has called for on several occasions. Many countries rich in traditional energy sources, such as Russia and some Western European countries, use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. The Kingdom can utilize this energy for electricity and water generation, which are significant proportions. On another note, significant discoveries of many precious and rare minerals, including uranium, have been made in the Kingdom. It would be prudent to invest in it domestically with global companies and expertise, and the U.S. is one of the leading countries in this regard, in addition to the historical strategic relationship with the Kingdom. However, this does not mean that the development of the Saudi nuclear program should be tied to a specific party. Many countries with strong ties to Riyadh are leaders in this field, such as Russia, China, and South Korea, and there are Gulf countries that have started peaceful nuclear projects with some of these nations.



It is certain that the current U.S. administration continues its clear approach through economic dominance in the world, especially with its traditional allies. Its policy has been strict to prevent the region from entering a nuclear race, but international and regional conditions have changed Washington's perspective on this sensitive file, leading to collaboration with its allies in developing these nuclear projects despite some opposition within America from pro-Israel groups, for example, or from factions of the two traditional parties there, driven by purely American interests related to the stability of certain countries seeking to acquire nuclear energy.



The conditions faced by some countries in the region, which are working on massive developmental projects, must leverage all their resources, including the production of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, whether with Washington or others, to preserve these developmental resources. The experience of the recent war in the Gulf underscores the importance of this direction, as power and water stations became vulnerable to some parties in the conflict. The struggle may slip into a more destructive phase, and such resources require alternative programs that could serve as a deterrent, such as the production and development of nuclear energy.