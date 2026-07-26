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تعيش منطقة الشرق الأوسط حالات من التوتر المستمر لأسباب متعددة منذ عقود وتشهد الآن قمة هذا التوتر في حرب لا يتوقع أن تكون نتائجها كغيرها من الحروب في المنطقة، هي الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية الإيرانية وما تمثله من تهديدات على دول الشرق الأوسط في العقود القادمة، ويأتي الملف النووي الإيراني كأهم سبب لهذه الحرب الشرسة، فإيران تعمل على هذا البرنامج منذ عقود ولديها منشآت نووية تقول إنها للأغراض السلمية، ولكن عمليات التفتيش التي تقوم بها الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية تقول غير ذلك، حيث أعلنت مراراً صعوبة التحقق من الأنشطة الإيرانية لأسباب عديدة وأقلها عدم التعاون مع مفتشي هذه المنظمة الدولية.
إيران وحربها تضع قدراتها النووية غير المدنية في قائمة أولوياتها بداعي أنها تتعرض لتهديد وجودي لنظامها، ولكن هذا السياق يحمل دلالات عديدة في الإقليم بشكل أوسع من حيث عدم الوقوف في تطوير البرامج النووية السلمية التي يمكن أن تتحول أهدافها إلى استخدامات أكثر أهمية في ظل ظروف سياسية وأمنية تعيشها دول المنطقة وما فقدته دول الخليج خاصة من إمكانية الدفاع عن نفسها وشعوبها من خلال اتفاقيات لحسن الجوار والصداقة مع إيران.
الاتفاق النووي بين الرياض وواشنطن يأتي لاعتبارات عديدة، ورغم أن البعض يعتقد أن المملكة غنية بالنفط مثلاً فهذا لا يعني الاهتمام بتنويع مصادر الطاقة، الذي دعا له ولي العهد في أكثر من مناسبة، فهناك الكثير من الدول الغنية بمصادر الطاقة التقليدية كروسيا وبعض دول أوروبا الغربية تستخدم الطاقة النووية لأغراض سلمية، والمملكة يمكن أن تستخدم هذه الطاقة في توليد الكهرباء والمياه وهي نسب مرتفعة. من جانب آخر المملكة تمت فيها اكتشافات كبيرة للعديد من المعادن الثمينة والنادرة ومنها الأورانيوم مثلاً، فالأولى أن تستثمر فيه داخلياً مع شركات وخبرات عالمية، وأمريكا من الدول الرائدة في ذلك، إضافة إلى العلاقة الإستراتيجية التاريخية مع المملكة، ولكن هذا لا يعني أن يكون تطوير البرنامج النووي السعودي مرتبطاً بطرف محدد، كثير من الدول التي تربطها علاقات قوية مع الرياض رائدة في هذا المجال مثل روسيا والصين وكوريا الجنوبية مثلاً، وهناك دول خليجية بدأت مشاريع نووية سلمية مع بعض تلك الدول.
الأكيد أن الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية مستمرة في نهجها الواضح من خلال الهيمنة الاقتصادية في العالم وخاصة مع حلفائها التقليديين، والتي كانت سياستها متشددة لعدم دخول المنطقة في سباق نووي، ولكن الظروف الدولية والإقليمية غيرت نظرة واشنطن لهذا الملف الحساس والدخول مع حلفائها في تطوير هذه المشاريع النووية رغم بعض المعارضة له في داخل أمريكا من الجماعات المؤيدة لإسرائيل مثلاً أو من أقطاب الحزبين التقليديين هناك لمصالح أمريكية خالصة لها علاقة باستقرار بعض الدول التي تسعى لامتلاك الطاقة النووية.
الظروف التي تعيشها بعض دول المنطقة والتي تعمل على مشاريع تنموية جبارة عليها أن تستغل كل مقدراتها ومنها إنتاج الطاقة النووية لأغراض سلمية سواء مع واشنطن أو غيرها للحفاظ على هذه المقدرات التنموية، فتجربة الحرب الأخيرة في الخليج تؤكد أهمية هذا المنحى، فمحطات الطاقة والمياه أصبحت سهلة من قبل بعض أطراف النزاع، وقد ينزلق الصراع لمرحلة أكثر تدميرية مثل هذه المقدرات تحتاج لبرامج بديلة وقد تكون ذات معنى ردعي مثل صناعة وإنتاج الطاقة النووية.
The Middle East has been experiencing ongoing tensions for various reasons for decades and is now witnessing the peak of this tension in a war whose outcomes are not expected to be like those of previous wars in the region. This is the Israeli-American-Iranian war and the threats it poses to Middle Eastern countries in the coming decades. The Iranian nuclear file is the most significant reason for this fierce war, as Iran has been working on this program for decades and has nuclear facilities that it claims are for peaceful purposes. However, inspections conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate otherwise, as they have repeatedly announced the difficulty of verifying Iranian activities for many reasons, the least of which is the lack of cooperation with inspectors from this international organization.
Iran and its war prioritize its non-civilian nuclear capabilities under the pretext that it faces an existential threat to its regime. However, this context carries multiple implications in the region, particularly regarding the lack of progress in developing peaceful nuclear programs that could shift their objectives to more significant uses under the political and security conditions experienced by countries in the region, especially given what Gulf countries have lost in terms of their ability to defend themselves and their peoples through agreements of good neighborliness and friendship with Iran.
The nuclear agreement between Riyadh and Washington comes for various considerations. Although some believe that the Kingdom is rich in oil, this does not mean there is no interest in diversifying energy sources, which the Crown Prince has called for on several occasions. Many countries rich in traditional energy sources, such as Russia and some Western European countries, use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. The Kingdom can utilize this energy for electricity and water generation, which are significant proportions. On another note, significant discoveries of many precious and rare minerals, including uranium, have been made in the Kingdom. It would be prudent to invest in it domestically with global companies and expertise, and the U.S. is one of the leading countries in this regard, in addition to the historical strategic relationship with the Kingdom. However, this does not mean that the development of the Saudi nuclear program should be tied to a specific party. Many countries with strong ties to Riyadh are leaders in this field, such as Russia, China, and South Korea, and there are Gulf countries that have started peaceful nuclear projects with some of these nations.
It is certain that the current U.S. administration continues its clear approach through economic dominance in the world, especially with its traditional allies. Its policy has been strict to prevent the region from entering a nuclear race, but international and regional conditions have changed Washington's perspective on this sensitive file, leading to collaboration with its allies in developing these nuclear projects despite some opposition within America from pro-Israel groups, for example, or from factions of the two traditional parties there, driven by purely American interests related to the stability of certain countries seeking to acquire nuclear energy.
The conditions faced by some countries in the region, which are working on massive developmental projects, must leverage all their resources, including the production of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, whether with Washington or others, to preserve these developmental resources. The experience of the recent war in the Gulf underscores the importance of this direction, as power and water stations became vulnerable to some parties in the conflict. The struggle may slip into a more destructive phase, and such resources require alternative programs that could serve as a deterrent, such as the production and development of nuclear energy.