تعيش منطقة الشرق الأوسط حالات من التوتر المستمر لأسباب متعددة منذ عقود وتشهد الآن قمة هذا التوتر في حرب لا يتوقع أن تكون نتائجها كغيرها من الحروب في المنطقة، هي الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية الإيرانية وما تمثله من تهديدات على دول الشرق الأوسط في العقود القادمة، ويأتي الملف النووي الإيراني كأهم سبب لهذه الحرب الشرسة، فإيران تعمل على هذا البرنامج منذ عقود ولديها منشآت نووية تقول إنها للأغراض السلمية، ولكن عمليات التفتيش التي تقوم بها الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية تقول غير ذلك، حيث أعلنت مراراً صعوبة التحقق من الأنشطة الإيرانية لأسباب عديدة وأقلها عدم التعاون مع مفتشي هذه المنظمة الدولية.


إيران وحربها تضع قدراتها النووية غير المدنية في قائمة أولوياتها بداعي أنها تتعرض لتهديد وجودي لنظامها، ولكن هذا السياق يحمل دلالات عديدة في الإقليم بشكل أوسع من حيث عدم الوقوف في تطوير البرامج النووية السلمية التي يمكن أن تتحول أهدافها إلى استخدامات أكثر أهمية في ظل ظروف سياسية وأمنية تعيشها دول المنطقة وما فقدته دول الخليج خاصة من إمكانية الدفاع عن نفسها وشعوبها من خلال اتفاقيات لحسن الجوار والصداقة مع إيران.


الاتفاق النووي بين الرياض وواشنطن يأتي لاعتبارات عديدة، ورغم أن البعض يعتقد أن المملكة غنية بالنفط مثلاً فهذا لا يعني الاهتمام بتنويع مصادر الطاقة، الذي دعا له ولي العهد في أكثر من مناسبة، فهناك الكثير من الدول الغنية بمصادر الطاقة التقليدية كروسيا وبعض دول أوروبا الغربية تستخدم الطاقة النووية لأغراض سلمية، والمملكة يمكن أن تستخدم هذه الطاقة في توليد الكهرباء والمياه وهي نسب مرتفعة. من جانب آخر المملكة تمت فيها اكتشافات كبيرة للعديد من المعادن الثمينة والنادرة ومنها الأورانيوم مثلاً، فالأولى أن تستثمر فيه داخلياً مع شركات وخبرات عالمية، وأمريكا من الدول الرائدة في ذلك، إضافة إلى العلاقة الإستراتيجية التاريخية مع المملكة، ولكن هذا لا يعني أن يكون تطوير البرنامج النووي السعودي مرتبطاً بطرف محدد، كثير من الدول التي تربطها علاقات قوية مع الرياض رائدة في هذا المجال مثل روسيا والصين وكوريا الجنوبية مثلاً، وهناك دول خليجية بدأت مشاريع نووية سلمية مع بعض تلك الدول.


الأكيد أن الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية مستمرة في نهجها الواضح من خلال الهيمنة الاقتصادية في العالم وخاصة مع حلفائها التقليديين، والتي كانت سياستها متشددة لعدم دخول المنطقة في سباق نووي، ولكن الظروف الدولية والإقليمية غيرت نظرة واشنطن لهذا الملف الحساس والدخول مع حلفائها في تطوير هذه المشاريع النووية رغم بعض المعارضة له في داخل أمريكا من الجماعات المؤيدة لإسرائيل مثلاً أو من أقطاب الحزبين التقليديين هناك لمصالح أمريكية خالصة لها علاقة باستقرار بعض الدول التي تسعى لامتلاك الطاقة النووية.


الظروف التي تعيشها بعض دول المنطقة والتي تعمل على مشاريع تنموية جبارة عليها أن تستغل كل مقدراتها ومنها إنتاج الطاقة النووية لأغراض سلمية سواء مع واشنطن أو غيرها للحفاظ على هذه المقدرات التنموية، فتجربة الحرب الأخيرة في الخليج تؤكد أهمية هذا المنحى، فمحطات الطاقة والمياه أصبحت سهلة من قبل بعض أطراف النزاع، وقد ينزلق الصراع لمرحلة أكثر تدميرية مثل هذه المقدرات تحتاج لبرامج بديلة وقد تكون ذات معنى ردعي مثل صناعة وإنتاج الطاقة النووية.