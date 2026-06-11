شهدت الساعات الأخيرة تصعيداً عسكرياً متسارعاً في الخليج، بعد إعلان وسائل إعلام إيرانية تنفيذ الولايات المتحدة هجمات استهدفت مواقع ووحدات مرتبطة بإيران على الساحل الجنوبي، تزامناً مع تقارير عن اشتباكات بحرية وانفجارات في مناطق متفرقة بمحافظة بوشهر ومحيط بندر عباس.
عمليات أمريكية واستهداف مواقع جنوب إيران
أفادت تقارير إعلامية إيرانية بأن القوات الأمريكية نفذت عمليات عسكرية استهدفت عدداً من النقاط على الساحل الجنوبي لإيران، فيما تحدثت مصادر عن ضرب وحدات مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة ومنظومات عسكرية في المنطقة.
كما تداولت وسائل إعلام أنباء عن وقوع انفجارات قرب بندر عباس وفي محيط جزيرة قشم، وسط تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في عدد من المواقع بمحافظة بوشهر.
اشتباكات بحرية في الخليج
وتحدثت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية عن اشتباكات بين القوات الإيرانية والأمريكية في مياه الخليج وبحر عُمان، بينما ذكرت مصادر إيرانية أن المواجهات البحرية لا تزال مستمرة في بعض المناطق.
وفي المقابل، نقلت تقارير إسرائيلية عن مصادر أمنية تأكيدها أن إسرائيل ليست طرفاً في العملية الجارية ضد إيران، وأن التحرك العسكري الحالي تقوده الولايات المتحدة بشكل منفصل.
الحرس الثوري: استهدفنا مقاتلة أمريكية
وفي تطور لافت، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه أطلق صاروخاً على مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز «إف-16» بعد اختراقها أجواء المنطقة، مؤكداً أنها غادرت المجال الجوي بعد عملية الاعتراض، دون صدور تأكيد أمريكي رسمي بشأن هذه الرواية حتى الآن.
طهران تعلن إغلاق مضيق هرمز
وفي أخطر التطورات، أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني ووكالة «تسنيم» أن السلطات الإيرانية قررت إغلاق مضيق هرمز أمام جميع أنواع السفن وناقلات النفط، مبررة القرار بما وصفته بـ«انعدام الأمن» نتيجة الهجمات الأمريكية على جنوب البلاد.
وأكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن أي سفينة تحاول عبور المضيق ستتعرض للاستهداف، في تهديد يرفع منسوب التوتر في أحد أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل النفط والطاقة في العالم.
تضارب حول استهداف منشآت الطاقة
وفيما تحدثت تقارير أولية عن احتمال تعرض منشآت أو مصافٍ للطاقة في منطقة عسلوية للاستهداف، نفى مسؤولون محليون وقوع انفجارات داخل مجمع عسلوية للغاز أو تسجيل أضرار مؤكدة في المنشآت الحيوية حتى الآن.
ويبقى المشهد مفتوحاً على مزيد من التطورات مع استمرار التصريحات المتبادلة والتحركات العسكرية في الخليج، وسط ترقب دولي واسع لتداعيات أي تصعيد جديد على أمن الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة العالمية
The last few hours have witnessed a rapid military escalation in the Gulf, following reports from Iranian media about the United States carrying out attacks targeting sites and units linked to Iran on the southern coast, coinciding with reports of naval clashes and explosions in various areas of Bushehr province and around Bandar Abbas.
American Operations and Targeting Sites in Southern Iran
Iranian media reports indicated that American forces conducted military operations targeting several points on the southern coast of Iran, while sources mentioned strikes on units linked to drones and military systems in the region.
Media outlets also circulated news of explosions near Bandar Abbas and around Qeshm Island, amid the activation of air defenses at several sites in Bushehr province.
Naval Clashes in the Gulf
The Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported clashes between Iranian and American forces in the waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, while Iranian sources stated that naval confrontations are still ongoing in some areas.
In contrast, Israeli reports cited security sources confirming that Israel is not a party to the ongoing operation against Iran, and that the current military action is being led by the United States independently.
Revolutionary Guard: We Targeted an American Fighter Jet
In a notable development, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it fired a missile at an American F-16 fighter jet after it breached the region's airspace, confirming that it left the airspace after the interception, with no official American confirmation regarding this account so far.
Tehran Announces Closure of the Strait of Hormuz
In one of the most serious developments, Iranian television and the "Tasnim" agency reported that Iranian authorities decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to all types of ships and oil tankers, justifying the decision by what it described as "lack of security" due to American attacks on the southern part of the country.
Iranian media confirmed that any ship attempting to cross the strait would be targeted, in a threat that raises tensions in one of the world's most important maritime routes for oil and energy transport.
Confusion Over Targeting Energy Facilities
While initial reports spoke of the possibility of targeting facilities or refineries in the Assaluyeh area, local officials denied that any explosions occurred within the Assaluyeh gas complex or that any confirmed damage to vital facilities has been recorded so far.
The situation remains open to further developments as mutual statements and military movements continue in the Gulf, amid widespread international anticipation of the repercussions of any new escalation on maritime security and global energy markets.