شهدت الساعات الأخيرة تصعيداً عسكرياً متسارعاً في الخليج، بعد إعلان وسائل إعلام إيرانية تنفيذ الولايات المتحدة هجمات استهدفت مواقع ووحدات مرتبطة بإيران على الساحل الجنوبي، تزامناً مع تقارير عن اشتباكات بحرية وانفجارات في مناطق متفرقة بمحافظة بوشهر ومحيط بندر عباس.

عمليات أمريكية واستهداف مواقع جنوب إيران

أفادت تقارير إعلامية إيرانية بأن القوات الأمريكية نفذت عمليات عسكرية استهدفت عدداً من النقاط على الساحل الجنوبي لإيران، فيما تحدثت مصادر عن ضرب وحدات مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة ومنظومات عسكرية في المنطقة.

كما تداولت وسائل إعلام أنباء عن وقوع انفجارات قرب بندر عباس وفي محيط جزيرة قشم، وسط تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في عدد من المواقع بمحافظة بوشهر.

اشتباكات بحرية في الخليج

وتحدثت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية عن اشتباكات بين القوات الإيرانية والأمريكية في مياه الخليج وبحر عُمان، بينما ذكرت مصادر إيرانية أن المواجهات البحرية لا تزال مستمرة في بعض المناطق.

وفي المقابل، نقلت تقارير إسرائيلية عن مصادر أمنية تأكيدها أن إسرائيل ليست طرفاً في العملية الجارية ضد إيران، وأن التحرك العسكري الحالي تقوده الولايات المتحدة بشكل منفصل.

الحرس الثوري: استهدفنا مقاتلة أمريكية

وفي تطور لافت، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه أطلق صاروخاً على مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز «إف-16» بعد اختراقها أجواء المنطقة، مؤكداً أنها غادرت المجال الجوي بعد عملية الاعتراض، دون صدور تأكيد أمريكي رسمي بشأن هذه الرواية حتى الآن.

طهران تعلن إغلاق مضيق هرمز

وفي أخطر التطورات، أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني ووكالة «تسنيم» أن السلطات الإيرانية قررت إغلاق مضيق هرمز أمام جميع أنواع السفن وناقلات النفط، مبررة القرار بما وصفته بـ«انعدام الأمن» نتيجة الهجمات الأمريكية على جنوب البلاد.

وأكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن أي سفينة تحاول عبور المضيق ستتعرض للاستهداف، في تهديد يرفع منسوب التوتر في أحد أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل النفط والطاقة في العالم.

تضارب حول استهداف منشآت الطاقة

وفيما تحدثت تقارير أولية عن احتمال تعرض منشآت أو مصافٍ للطاقة في منطقة عسلوية للاستهداف، نفى مسؤولون محليون وقوع انفجارات داخل مجمع عسلوية للغاز أو تسجيل أضرار مؤكدة في المنشآت الحيوية حتى الآن.

ويبقى المشهد مفتوحاً على مزيد من التطورات مع استمرار التصريحات المتبادلة والتحركات العسكرية في الخليج، وسط ترقب دولي واسع لتداعيات أي تصعيد جديد على أمن الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة العالمية