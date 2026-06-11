The last few hours have witnessed a rapid military escalation in the Gulf, following reports from Iranian media about the United States carrying out attacks targeting sites and units linked to Iran on the southern coast, coinciding with reports of naval clashes and explosions in various areas of Bushehr province and around Bandar Abbas.

American Operations and Targeting Sites in Southern Iran

Iranian media reports indicated that American forces conducted military operations targeting several points on the southern coast of Iran, while sources mentioned strikes on units linked to drones and military systems in the region.

Media outlets also circulated news of explosions near Bandar Abbas and around Qeshm Island, amid the activation of air defenses at several sites in Bushehr province.

Naval Clashes in the Gulf

The Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported clashes between Iranian and American forces in the waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, while Iranian sources stated that naval confrontations are still ongoing in some areas.

In contrast, Israeli reports cited security sources confirming that Israel is not a party to the ongoing operation against Iran, and that the current military action is being led by the United States independently.

Revolutionary Guard: We Targeted an American Fighter Jet

In a notable development, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it fired a missile at an American F-16 fighter jet after it breached the region's airspace, confirming that it left the airspace after the interception, with no official American confirmation regarding this account so far.

Tehran Announces Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

In one of the most serious developments, Iranian television and the "Tasnim" agency reported that Iranian authorities decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to all types of ships and oil tankers, justifying the decision by what it described as "lack of security" due to American attacks on the southern part of the country.

Iranian media confirmed that any ship attempting to cross the strait would be targeted, in a threat that raises tensions in one of the world's most important maritime routes for oil and energy transport.

Confusion Over Targeting Energy Facilities

While initial reports spoke of the possibility of targeting facilities or refineries in the Assaluyeh area, local officials denied that any explosions occurred within the Assaluyeh gas complex or that any confirmed damage to vital facilities has been recorded so far.

The situation remains open to further developments as mutual statements and military movements continue in the Gulf, amid widespread international anticipation of the repercussions of any new escalation on maritime security and global energy markets.