استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم في الرياض مستشارة الرئيس الفرنسي لشؤون شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط دورا كاتوتي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، ومستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وعددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال مدير عام الإدارة الأوروبية السفير عبدالرحمن الأحمد.