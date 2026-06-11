استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم في الرياض مستشارة الرئيس الفرنسي لشؤون شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط دورا كاتوتي.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، ومستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وعددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال مدير عام الإدارة الأوروبية السفير عبدالرحمن الأحمد.
Today in Riyadh, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the French President's Advisor for North Africa and the Middle East, Dora Katouti.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, the latest developments in the region, and several topics of mutual interest.
The Director General of the European Department, Ambassador Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad, attended the meeting.