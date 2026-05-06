علّق الفنان اللبناني محمد فضل شاكر،على قرار محكمة الجنايات في بيروت ببراءة والده الفنان فضل شاكر،معبّراً عن فرحته بهذه الخطوة الأولى في المسار القضائي.

نثق في القضاء اللبناني

وكتب في أول تعليق له على حساباته في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي«الحمد لله ربّ العالمين! صدر حكم ببراءة والدي فضل شاكر بأول ملف، نحن على ثقة تامة بالقضاء اللبناني بعهده الجديد، والفرج قريب بإذن الله».

وأرفق شاكر تعليقه بأغنية «عارفينك» التي أهداها إلى والده والتي يقول فيها: «عارفينك مش زي ما بيقولوا عليك، عارفينك مجروح وجرحك باين في عينيك، عارفينك حساس، ولا يمكن تجرح في الناس، دا اللي زيك غالي يتشال عالراس، وإن شالله ترجع يا غايب لأهلك».

ويأتي هذا التعليق بعد الحكم الذي قضى ببراءة فضل شاكر والشيخ أحمد الأسير في قضية محاولة قتل هلال حمود، مع قرار بإطلاقهما ما لم يكونا موقوفين بدعوى أخرى.