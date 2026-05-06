The Lebanese artist Mohamed Fadl Shaker commented on the decision of the Court of Appeals in Beirut to acquit his father, the artist Fadl Shaker, expressing his joy at this first step in the judicial process.

We Trust the Lebanese Judiciary

He wrote in his first comment on his social media accounts, "Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds! A ruling has been issued acquitting my father Fadl Shaker in the first case. We have complete confidence in the Lebanese judiciary in its new era, and relief is near, God willing."

Shaker accompanied his comment with the song "Arefinak," which he dedicated to his father, in which he says: "We know you are not as they say about you, we know you are hurt and your pain is evident in your eyes, we know you are sensitive, and you can never hurt people, someone like you is precious and should be held high, and hopefully you will return, oh absent, to your family."

This comment comes after the ruling that acquitted Fadl Shaker and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Assir in the case of the attempted murder of Hilal Hamoud, with a decision to release them unless they are detained in another case.