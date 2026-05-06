علّق الفنان اللبناني محمد فضل شاكر،على قرار محكمة الجنايات في بيروت ببراءة والده الفنان فضل شاكر،معبّراً عن فرحته بهذه الخطوة الأولى في المسار القضائي.
نثق في القضاء اللبناني
وكتب في أول تعليق له على حساباته في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي«الحمد لله ربّ العالمين! صدر حكم ببراءة والدي فضل شاكر بأول ملف، نحن على ثقة تامة بالقضاء اللبناني بعهده الجديد، والفرج قريب بإذن الله».
وأرفق شاكر تعليقه بأغنية «عارفينك» التي أهداها إلى والده والتي يقول فيها: «عارفينك مش زي ما بيقولوا عليك، عارفينك مجروح وجرحك باين في عينيك، عارفينك حساس، ولا يمكن تجرح في الناس، دا اللي زيك غالي يتشال عالراس، وإن شالله ترجع يا غايب لأهلك».
ويأتي هذا التعليق بعد الحكم الذي قضى ببراءة فضل شاكر والشيخ أحمد الأسير في قضية محاولة قتل هلال حمود، مع قرار بإطلاقهما ما لم يكونا موقوفين بدعوى أخرى.
The Lebanese artist Mohamed Fadl Shaker commented on the decision of the Court of Appeals in Beirut to acquit his father, the artist Fadl Shaker, expressing his joy at this first step in the judicial process.
We Trust the Lebanese Judiciary
He wrote in his first comment on his social media accounts, "Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds! A ruling has been issued acquitting my father Fadl Shaker in the first case. We have complete confidence in the Lebanese judiciary in its new era, and relief is near, God willing."
Shaker accompanied his comment with the song "Arefinak," which he dedicated to his father, in which he says: "We know you are not as they say about you, we know you are hurt and your pain is evident in your eyes, we know you are sensitive, and you can never hurt people, someone like you is precious and should be held high, and hopefully you will return, oh absent, to your family."
This comment comes after the ruling that acquitted Fadl Shaker and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Assir in the case of the attempted murder of Hilal Hamoud, with a decision to release them unless they are detained in another case.