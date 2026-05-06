The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, held today in Ankara. This meeting embodies the advanced relations between the governments of the two countries and stems from their commitment to enhancing coordination and cooperation in all fields to serve their common interests and meet the aspirations and ambitions of the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council presidents reviewed the bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of framing current and future cooperation within the framework of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council as an institutional framework that ensures sustainable progress and mutual prosperity. They also stressed the need to benefit from the available capabilities and resources of both countries and to invest them in a way that achieves common benefits, expressing their appreciation for the role played by the council's secretariat and the committees emanating from it.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the minister and his Turkish counterpart, the council presidents, signed the minutes of the third meeting, during which they expressed their anticipation of holding the fourth council meeting in the Kingdom at a date to be agreed upon by both sides later.

Participating in the meeting were Their Excellencies and Honorable members, the heads of the committees emanating from the council and the general secretariat from the Saudi side, including the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thnein, the Assistant Minister of Investment, Engineer Ibrahim bin Yusuf Al-Mubarak, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey, Fahd Abu Al-Nasr, the Assistant Undersecretary for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture, Dr. Fahd bin Obaidullah Al-Humaidani, and the Secretary-General of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council from the Saudi side, Engineer Fahd Al-Harithi.