The ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union discussed today (Wednesday) in Geneva the repercussions of the Iranian attacks on the region, emphasizing the importance of enhancing coordination and joint cooperation on regional and international issues.



The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the meeting addressed the depth of the relations between the two sides and ways to expand areas of coordination and cooperation on issues of mutual interest, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international topics, including the repercussions of the Iranian attacks on the region, humanitarian efforts, reforming the United Nations system, and global health governance.



The agency noted that the meeting emphasized "the EU's support for relevant resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemns the Iranian attacks on the Gulf countries and Jordan, considers them a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security, and calls on Iran to immediately cease attacks and threats against neighboring countries, including threats to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."



Both sides confirmed "the importance of continuing this dialogue regularly, which contributes to enhancing partnership and joint coordination, and supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at both regional and international levels."



The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union held an extraordinary meeting on March 5, 2026, to discuss the serious escalation in the Middle East and the completely unacceptable Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.