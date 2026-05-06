ناقش سفراء دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والاتحاد الأوروبي في جنيف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تداعيات الهجمات الإيرانية على المنطقة، مؤكدين على أهمية تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون المشترك بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء البحرينية (بنا)، أن الاجتماع تناول عمق العلاقات التي تجمع بين الجانبين، وسبل توسيع مجالات التنسيق والتعاون بشأن القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات الإقليمية والدولية، من بينها تداعيات الهجمات الإيرانية على المنطقة، وجهود العمل الإنساني، وإصلاح منظومة الأمم المتحدة، وحوكمة الصحة العالمية.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن الأجتماع أكد على «دعم الاتحاد الأوروبي للقرارات ذات الصلة، بما في ذلك قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817، الذي يدين الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج والأردن، ويعتبرها انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً للسلم والأمن الدوليين، كما يطالب إيران بالوقف الفوري للهجمات والتهديدات ضد دول الجوار، بما في ذلك تهديد حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز».


وأكد الجانبان «أهمية استمرار هذا الحوار بشكل منتظم، بما يسهم في تعزيز الشراكة والتنسيق المشترك، ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي».


وكان وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والاتحاد الأوروبي قد عقدوا اجتماعاً استثنائياً في الخامس من مارس 2026، لبحث التصعيد الخطير في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، والهجمات الإيرانية المرفوضة كلياً على دول مجلس التعاون.