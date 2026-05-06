أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي اليوم (الأربعاء)، اغتيال القيادي في قوات الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله، مالك بلوط، مؤكداً أن العملية نفذت بالتنسيق مع أمريكا.


وذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، أن الهجوم الذي نفذه سلاح الجوي الإسرائيلي استهدف قائد قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية، فيما ذكرت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية أن القيادي المستهدف يدعى مالك بلوط.


وأوضحت صحيفة معاريف الإسرائيلية أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أصدر برفقة وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس تعليمات بمهاجمة قائد قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله في بيروت لإحباط مخططاته، متهمين إياه بقصف المستوطنات الإسرائيلية وإلحاق الأذى بالجنود.


وتوعد نتنياهو بتنفيذ المزيد من الهجمات، فيما قال كاتس إن أي مسلح من حزب الله لا يتمتع بالحصانة.


وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي ضربات على مواقع تابعة لحزب الله في عدة مناطق في لبنان، وقتل 6 أشخاص وأصاب آخرين.


وقال مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة العامة، في بيان صحفي، إن غارة إسرائيلية على بلدة زلايا في البقاع الغربي أدت إلى سقوط 4 قتلى، مبينة أن مسيّرات أغارت على أربع دفعات صباحا على بلدة ميفدون، التي تقع ضمن محافظة النبطية في جنوب لبنان، ما أدى إلى سقوط قتيلين، وذلك بالتزامن مع قصف مدفعي طال البلدة.


وشنّ الطيران الإسرائيلي غارة على دفعتين على وادي النهر بين بلدتي زوطر الشرقية وزوطر الغربية، كما استهدف الطيران المسيّر مسعفين في بلدة ديركيفا، ما أدى إلى سقوط جرحى، نقلوا إلى مستشفيات المنطقة.