An Israeli official announced today (Wednesday) the assassination of the leader of the Al-Ridwan forces affiliated with Hezbollah, Malik Balout, confirming that the operation was carried out in coordination with the United States.



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the attack carried out by the Israeli Air Force targeted the commander of the Al-Ridwan forces affiliated with Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut, while Channel 14 in Israel stated that the targeted leader is named Malik Balout.



The Israeli newspaper Maariv clarified that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, issued instructions to attack the commander of the Al-Ridwan forces affiliated with Hezbollah in Beirut to thwart his plans, accusing him of shelling Israeli settlements and harming soldiers.



Netanyahu vowed to carry out more attacks, while Katz stated that any armed member of Hezbollah does not enjoy immunity.



The Israeli army launched strikes on Hezbollah positions in several areas in Lebanon, killing 6 people and injuring others.



The Emergency Health Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health stated in a press release that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Zalaya in the Western Bekaa resulted in 4 fatalities, noting that drones attacked in four waves in the morning on the town of Mifdoun, which is located in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon, leading to two deaths, coinciding with artillery shelling that targeted the town.



The Israeli air force conducted a two-wave strike on the valley between the towns of Zoutar al-Sharqiya and Zoutar al-Gharbiya, and also targeted drones at paramedics in the town of Deir Qifa, resulting in injuries that were transported to hospitals in the area.