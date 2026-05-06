فاجأت رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي المتابعين كافة، من خلال إعلانها بنود آلية توزيع ميزانية برنامج الاستقطاب، التي تضمنت توزيع الدعم المالي بنسب معينة شملت أربعة محاور رئيسية للدعم وهي؛ الحصة المتساوية، الأداء الرياضي، الأداء التجاري، وكان المحور الرابع هو مثار الجدل داخل الوسط الرياضي وهو محور «نسب المشاهدات التلفزيونية» الذي سيمنح النادي الأكثر مشاهدات عبر البث الرقمي والفضائي نسبة 16.7% من إجمالي الدعم الخاص بنسب المشاهدات التلفزيونية، فيما تم تجاهل الحضور الجماهيري في الملاعب، وهو العنصر الأهم والأكثر تحقيقاً للفائدة المالية لدى الأندية في كل ملاعب العالم.
وجاءت خطوة رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي لتضع تساؤلاً عريضاً حول مدى اهتمام الرابطة بأكبر وأهم ميزة يملكها الدوري السعودي وهي ميزة الحضور الجماهيري الكبير، وسط مخاوف بأن تؤثر تلك الخطوات في اهتمام الأندية بالحضور الجماهيري في ملاعبها، خصوصاً أنه لن يكون له تأثير في زيادة دعمها المالي، ولن يمنحها أي نقاط في آلية توزيع الميزانية الخاصة ببرنامج الاستقطاب.
The Saudi Professional League Association surprised all followers by announcing the terms of the budget distribution mechanism for the recruitment program, which included the allocation of financial support in specific percentages across four main support axes: equal share, athletic performance, commercial performance, and the fourth axis, which has sparked controversy within the sports community, is the "television viewership percentages" axis. This will grant the club with the highest viewership via digital and satellite broadcasts 16.7% of the total support related to television viewership percentages, while ignoring the attendance of fans in stadiums, which is the most important element and the one that generates the most financial benefit for clubs in stadiums worldwide.
The step taken by the Saudi Professional League Association raises a significant question about the association's interest in the largest and most important advantage of the Saudi league, which is the large fan attendance. There are concerns that these measures may affect clubs' interest in fan attendance in their stadiums, especially since it will not impact the increase in their financial support and will not grant them any points in the budget distribution mechanism for the recruitment program.