The Saudi Professional League Association surprised all followers by announcing the terms of the budget distribution mechanism for the recruitment program, which included the allocation of financial support in specific percentages across four main support axes: equal share, athletic performance, commercial performance, and the fourth axis, which has sparked controversy within the sports community, is the "television viewership percentages" axis. This will grant the club with the highest viewership via digital and satellite broadcasts 16.7% of the total support related to television viewership percentages, while ignoring the attendance of fans in stadiums, which is the most important element and the one that generates the most financial benefit for clubs in stadiums worldwide.



The step taken by the Saudi Professional League Association raises a significant question about the association's interest in the largest and most important advantage of the Saudi league, which is the large fan attendance. There are concerns that these measures may affect clubs' interest in fan attendance in their stadiums, especially since it will not impact the increase in their financial support and will not grant them any points in the budget distribution mechanism for the recruitment program.