فاجأت رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي المتابعين كافة، من خلال إعلانها بنود آلية توزيع ميزانية برنامج الاستقطاب، التي تضمنت توزيع الدعم المالي بنسب معينة شملت أربعة محاور رئيسية للدعم وهي؛ الحصة المتساوية، الأداء الرياضي، الأداء التجاري، وكان المحور الرابع هو مثار الجدل داخل الوسط الرياضي وهو محور «نسب المشاهدات التلفزيونية» الذي سيمنح النادي الأكثر مشاهدات عبر البث الرقمي والفضائي نسبة 16.7%؜ من إجمالي الدعم الخاص بنسب المشاهدات التلفزيونية، فيما تم تجاهل الحضور الجماهيري في الملاعب، وهو العنصر الأهم والأكثر تحقيقاً للفائدة المالية لدى الأندية في كل ملاعب العالم.


وجاءت خطوة رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي لتضع تساؤلاً عريضاً حول مدى اهتمام الرابطة بأكبر وأهم ميزة يملكها الدوري السعودي وهي ميزة الحضور الجماهيري الكبير، وسط مخاوف بأن تؤثر تلك الخطوات في اهتمام الأندية بالحضور الجماهيري في ملاعبها، خصوصاً أنه لن يكون له تأثير في زيادة دعمها المالي، ولن يمنحها أي نقاط في آلية توزيع الميزانية الخاصة ببرنامج الاستقطاب.