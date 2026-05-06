The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has called on the guests of Allah to ensure they obtain a Hajj permit through the approved official channels and to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, which contribute to facilitating the services provided to the guests of Allah.

It clarified that the Hajj visa is the only visa that allows its holder to perform the pilgrimage, and that obtaining the permit is done through official channels according to the approved procedures, ensuring the orderly journey of the pilgrim from their arrival until the completion of the rituals.

It indicated that adhering to the requirement of obtaining a Hajj permit enables the pilgrim to benefit from the services provided in the holy sites and enhances their safety and that of the guests of Allah, within a comprehensive system for crowd management and organizing transportation.

The ministry warned against dealing with unofficial channels or fraudulent offers that promote unauthorized permits or visas, as this may result in the inability to perform the rituals or exposure to legal penalties. It added that obtaining a Hajj permit through official channels helps facilitate the pilgrim's journey and ensures they receive diverse services within an organized and safe environment.