The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.

The Crown Prince said: "We received the news of the passing of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and we extend to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased our heartfelt condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive."