The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him.

King Salman said: "We have received the news of the death of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and while we extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the death of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I extend my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding."