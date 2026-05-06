In a judicial development that has reignited the controversy surrounding Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker, the Beirut Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Bilal Al-Dhanawi, issued a ruling acquitting him of the charges attributed to him in the case known in the media as "the Hilal Hamoud file." This ruling, which is considered the first "legal victory" for Fadel Shaker in this file, has opened the door to widespread questions about whether this decision signifies the closing of a chapter on the past or is merely a "legal pause" before new rounds.

Despite the warm welcome the ruling received from the artist's fans, the judicial reality indicates that the road remains long and fraught with challenges. The acquittal in the "Hamoud file" does not, by any means, signify the end of Fadel Shaker's legal status, as sources following the case confirm that there are other legal files that are more complex and serious still pending before the military judiciary. These files, which are linked to sensitive security issues, render the "current acquittal" an incomplete step that does not end the pursuit.

A "Multi-Path" Judicial Scene

There is a prevailing contradiction in the information regarding the pending cases. While some believe that the acquittal in the Hilal Hamoud file may open a gap in the wall of prosecutions, other sources indicate that the military judiciary still holds files that have not yet been resolved, primarily those related to "the Resistance Brigades." This legal complexity makes it difficult to predict Fadel Shaker's judicial future, as he remains "frozen" between a ruling that acquits him of one charge and other files that prevent him from returning to his normal life.

Observers of the case agree that the legal landscape surrounding Fadel Shaker consists of "parallel paths" that do not intersect, as acquittal from one case does not dismiss legal obligations in another. With the absence of a decisive final ruling that closes all his files, the Lebanese artist remains suspended between his limited legal freedom and security restrictions that continue to pursue him, leaving him facing open judicial possibilities across all scenarios.

The Fadel Shaker file remains one of the most controversial judicial files in Lebanon. While awaiting the resolution of the pending files before the military judiciary, the latest "acquittal" remains merely a detail in a long journey that has not yet reached its conclusion.