في تطور قضائي أعاد إثارة الجدل حول مسار الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر، أصدرت محكمة الجنايات في بيروت برئاسة القاضي بلال الضناوي حكماً وجاهياً يقضي ببراءته من التهم المنسوبة إليه في القضية المعروفة إعلامياً ب «ملف هلال حمود». هذا الحكم الذي يُعتبر أول «انتصار قانوني» لفضل شاكر في هذا الملف، فتح الباب أمام تساؤلات واسعة حول ما إذا كان هذا القرار يعني طي صفحة الماضي أم أنه مجرد «استراحة» قانونية قبل جولات جديدة.
ورغم الترحيب الذي قوبل به الحكم من قبل محبي الفنان، إلا أن الواقع القضائي يشير إلى أن الطريق لا تزال طويلة وشائكة. فالبراءة في «ملف حمود» لا تعني بأي حال انتهاء وضع فضل شاكر القانوني، إذ تؤكد المصادر المتابعة أن هناك ملفات قضائية أخرى أكثر تعقيداً وخطورة لا تزال منظورة أمام القضاء العسكري. هذه الملفات، التي ترتبط بقضايا أمنية حساسة، تجعل من «البراءة الحالية» خطوة ناقصة لا تنهي حالة الملاحقة.
مشهد قضائي «متعدد المسارات»
يسود تضارب في المعلومات حول القضايا العالقة، فبينما يرى البعض أن البراءة في ملف هلال حمود قد تفتح ثغرة في جدار الملاحقات، تشير مصادر أخرى إلى أن القضاء العسكري لا يزال يحتفظ بملفات لم تُحسم بعد، وعلى رأسها تلك المتعلقة بقضايا «سرايا المقاومة». وهذا التعقيد القانوني يجعل من الصعب التكهن بمستقبل فضل شاكر القضائي، حيث يبقى «مجمداً» بين حكمٍ يبرئه من تهمة، وملفاتٍ أخرى تمنعه من العودة إلى حياته الطبيعية.
ويُجمع المتابعون للملف على أن المشهد القانوني المحيط بفضل شاكر هو «مسارات متوازية» لا تلتقي، فالبراءة من قضية لا تسقط الالتزامات القانونية في أخرى. ومع غياب قرار نهائي حاسم يطوي ملفاته كافة، يبقى الفنان اللبناني معلقاً بين حريته القانونية المحدودة وبين قيودٍ أمنية لا تزال تلاحقه، مما يجعله أمام احتمالات قضائية مفتوحة على كل السيناريوهات.
ويظل ملف فضل شاكر واحداً من أكثر الملفات القضائية إثارة للجدل في لبنان. وبانتظار حسم الملفات العالقة أمام القضاء العسكري، تبقى «البراءة» الأخيرة مجرد تفصيلٍ في مسارٍ طويل لم تصل نهايته بعد.
In a judicial development that has reignited the controversy surrounding Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker, the Beirut Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Bilal Al-Dhanawi, issued a ruling acquitting him of the charges attributed to him in the case known in the media as "the Hilal Hamoud file." This ruling, which is considered the first "legal victory" for Fadel Shaker in this file, has opened the door to widespread questions about whether this decision signifies the closing of a chapter on the past or is merely a "legal pause" before new rounds.
Despite the warm welcome the ruling received from the artist's fans, the judicial reality indicates that the road remains long and fraught with challenges. The acquittal in the "Hamoud file" does not, by any means, signify the end of Fadel Shaker's legal status, as sources following the case confirm that there are other legal files that are more complex and serious still pending before the military judiciary. These files, which are linked to sensitive security issues, render the "current acquittal" an incomplete step that does not end the pursuit.
A "Multi-Path" Judicial Scene
There is a prevailing contradiction in the information regarding the pending cases. While some believe that the acquittal in the Hilal Hamoud file may open a gap in the wall of prosecutions, other sources indicate that the military judiciary still holds files that have not yet been resolved, primarily those related to "the Resistance Brigades." This legal complexity makes it difficult to predict Fadel Shaker's judicial future, as he remains "frozen" between a ruling that acquits him of one charge and other files that prevent him from returning to his normal life.
Observers of the case agree that the legal landscape surrounding Fadel Shaker consists of "parallel paths" that do not intersect, as acquittal from one case does not dismiss legal obligations in another. With the absence of a decisive final ruling that closes all his files, the Lebanese artist remains suspended between his limited legal freedom and security restrictions that continue to pursue him, leaving him facing open judicial possibilities across all scenarios.
The Fadel Shaker file remains one of the most controversial judicial files in Lebanon. While awaiting the resolution of the pending files before the military judiciary, the latest "acquittal" remains merely a detail in a long journey that has not yet reached its conclusion.