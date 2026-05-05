استعان المخرج ديفيد فرانكل بعدد من النجوم الحقيقيين في الجزء الثاني من فيلم «The Devil Wears Prada»، من بينهم ليدي غاغا التي تظهر بشخصيتها الحقيقية ضمن أحداث الفيلم، وحصد العمل تفاعلاً واسعاً من الجمهور.
ليدي غاغا ضيفة شرف
تظهر ليدي غاغا ضيفة شرف بشخصيتها الحقيقية داخل عالم الموضة، من خلال مشهد بارز يدور خلال عروض الأزياء في ميلانو، يجمع بين الاستعراض الموسيقي وأجواء الموضة، ويعكس هذا المشهد تداخل صناعة الأزياء مع حضور المشاهير، وهو اتجاه واضح في الجزء الثاني الذي يعتمد على نجوم حقيقيين لتعزيز واقعية الأحداث.
3 أغنيات أصلية ضمن الأحداث
وتقدم غاغا داخل الفيلم حضوراً فنياً يجمع بين الغناء والتمثيل، وتشارك بثلاث أغنيات أصلية، أبرزها «Runway» مع Doechii، إلى جانب «Shape of a Woman» و«Glamorous Life»، وتم دمج هذه الأعمال داخل المشاهد لتكون جزءاً من السرد البصري.
سبب مشاركتها
ومن جانبها، أوضحت غاغا في بيان صحفي أن مشاركتها جاءت بدافع اهتمامها بالأعمال التي تستكشف التناقض بين المظهر الخارجي والصراعات الداخلية، مؤكدة أن الفيلم يمثل تجربة فنية مختلفة تجمع بين عناصر تحبها مثل الموضة والهوية والقوة.
صناع وفريق العمل
الفيلم من تأليف ألين بروش ماكينا، وهو مقتبس عن رواية لورين وايزبرجر، ويشارك في بطولته آن هاثاواي وإميلي بلانت وستانلي توتشي، إلى جانب مجموعة من النجوم.
Director David Frankel enlisted several real stars in the second part of the film "The Devil Wears Prada," including Lady Gaga, who appears as herself within the events of the film, and the work has garnered wide audience engagement.
Lady Gaga as a Special Guest
Lady Gaga appears as a special guest in her real persona within the fashion world, through a prominent scene set during the fashion shows in Milan, combining musical performance and fashion vibes. This scene reflects the intersection of the fashion industry with celebrity presence, which is a clear trend in the second part that relies on real stars to enhance the realism of the events.
3 Original Songs in the Film
Gaga presents an artistic presence in the film that combines singing and acting, contributing three original songs, the most notable being "Runway" featuring Doechii, along with "Shape of a Woman" and "Glamorous Life." These works are integrated into the scenes to become part of the visual narrative.
Reason for Her Participation
For her part, Gaga explained in a press statement that her participation stemmed from her interest in works that explore the contradiction between external appearance and internal struggles, emphasizing that the film represents a different artistic experience that combines elements she loves, such as fashion, identity, and power.
Creators and Cast
The film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel, and stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with a group of other stars.