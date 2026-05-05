استعان المخرج ديفيد فرانكل بعدد من النجوم الحقيقيين في الجزء الثاني من فيلم «The Devil Wears Prada»، من بينهم ليدي غاغا التي تظهر بشخصيتها الحقيقية ضمن أحداث الفيلم، وحصد العمل تفاعلاً واسعاً من الجمهور.

ليدي غاغا ضيفة شرف

تظهر ليدي غاغا ضيفة شرف بشخصيتها الحقيقية داخل عالم الموضة، من خلال مشهد بارز يدور خلال عروض الأزياء في ميلانو، يجمع بين الاستعراض الموسيقي وأجواء الموضة، ويعكس هذا المشهد تداخل صناعة الأزياء مع حضور المشاهير، وهو اتجاه واضح في الجزء الثاني الذي يعتمد على نجوم حقيقيين لتعزيز واقعية الأحداث.

3 أغنيات أصلية ضمن الأحداث

وتقدم غاغا داخل الفيلم حضوراً فنياً يجمع بين الغناء والتمثيل، وتشارك بثلاث أغنيات أصلية، أبرزها «Runway» مع Doechii، إلى جانب «Shape of a Woman» و«Glamorous Life»، وتم دمج هذه الأعمال داخل المشاهد لتكون جزءاً من السرد البصري.

سبب مشاركتها

ومن جانبها، أوضحت غاغا في بيان صحفي أن مشاركتها جاءت بدافع اهتمامها بالأعمال التي تستكشف التناقض بين المظهر الخارجي والصراعات الداخلية، مؤكدة أن الفيلم يمثل تجربة فنية مختلفة تجمع بين عناصر تحبها مثل الموضة والهوية والقوة.

صناع وفريق العمل

الفيلم من تأليف ألين بروش ماكينا، وهو مقتبس عن رواية لورين وايزبرجر، ويشارك في بطولته آن هاثاواي وإميلي بلانت وستانلي توتشي، إلى جانب مجموعة من النجوم.