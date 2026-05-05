Director David Frankel enlisted several real stars in the second part of the film "The Devil Wears Prada," including Lady Gaga, who appears as herself within the events of the film, and the work has garnered wide audience engagement.

Lady Gaga as a Special Guest

Lady Gaga appears as a special guest in her real persona within the fashion world, through a prominent scene set during the fashion shows in Milan, combining musical performance and fashion vibes. This scene reflects the intersection of the fashion industry with celebrity presence, which is a clear trend in the second part that relies on real stars to enhance the realism of the events.

3 Original Songs in the Film

Gaga presents an artistic presence in the film that combines singing and acting, contributing three original songs, the most notable being "Runway" featuring Doechii, along with "Shape of a Woman" and "Glamorous Life." These works are integrated into the scenes to become part of the visual narrative.

Reason for Her Participation

For her part, Gaga explained in a press statement that her participation stemmed from her interest in works that explore the contradiction between external appearance and internal struggles, emphasizing that the film represents a different artistic experience that combines elements she loves, such as fashion, identity, and power.

Creators and Cast

The film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel, and stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with a group of other stars.