في مشهدٍ قضائيٍّ أثار ضجة واسعة، أصدرت محكمة مصرية في مدينة نصر حكماً بحبس الإعلامي المصري توفيق عكاشة شهراً، في واقعةٍ بدأت بخلاف أسري وانتهت بقرارٍ جنائي نافذ. القصة التي تداولها الشارع المصري طويلاً، وصلت إلى محطتها الأخيرة بعد سلسلةٍ من الجلسات والتحذيرات القضائية.

لم يكن حكم الحبس قراراً متسرعاً، بل جاء نتيجة «امتناع صريح» عن تنفيذ أحكام النفقة. فقد تراكمت على الإعلامي المصري مستحقات نفقة لنجله بلغت 20 ألف جنيه عن عام كامل. وعلى الرغم من الفرص التي منحتها المحكمة له، إلا أن الامتناع كان سيد الموقف، مما دفع القضاء لاتخاذ إجراءاته القانونية المباشرة.

معركة «التعثر المالي»

وخلال فصول القضية، حاول توفيق عكاشة دفع الحرج عن نفسه بتقديم طلبٍ رسمي للمحكمة يطالب فيه بتخفيض قيمة النفقة الشهرية (المقدرة بـ 2500 جنيه)، زاعماً أنه يمر بـ «تعثر مالي» يمنعه من السداد. لكن هذه الرواية لم تجد صدىً إيجابياً لدى القضاء، إذ قدمت طليقته مستندات رسمية أثبتت «قدرته المالية»، مما أدى لرفض طلبه وإسقاط ادعاءاته.

وبينما كان الجميع ينتظر حلاً ودياً أو تسوية، كانت المحكمة في مدينة نصر لها رأي آخر. فالقرار كان حاسماً، ويقضي بالحبس شهراً. ولا ينهي هذا الحكم النزاع الأسري فحسب، بل يمثل رسالة قضائية صارمة تؤكد أن «النفقة» ليست مجالاً للمراوغة، بل التزام قانوني لا يتأثر بالمكانة الاجتماعية أو التبريرات الشخصية.

ووضعت هذه القضية توفيق عكاشة في موقفٍ لم يعتد عليه، فبعد سنواتٍ من الحديث تحت أضواء الاستوديوهات، وجد نفسه اليوم في مواجهة واقعٍ قانوني فرضته أروقة المحاكم. فهل تكون هذه العقوبة درساً كافياً، أم أن القادم في أروقة القضاء سيحمل فصولاً جديدة؟