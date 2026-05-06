Senegalese Sadio Mane participated in Al Nassr's collective training after recovering from the injury he sustained during the past period, which kept him from participating with the team in the last match against Al Qadsiah, which Al Nassr lost with a score of three goals to one.



The coaching staff has decided on Sadio Mane's status for the match against Al Shabab, in the encounter that brings the two teams together as part of the thirty-first round of the Roshen Professional League, which will take place at the SHG Arena.



Mane is considered one of the key players in Al Nassr's official lineup for the match against Al Shabab, aiming to win the game and secure three points, thereby increasing the point gap between them and the league leaders, Al Hilal.