شارك السنغالي ساديو ماني، في تدريبات النصر الجماعية، بعد تعافيه من الإصابة التي لحقت به خلال الفترة الماضية والتي أبعدته عن المشاركة مع الفريق في المباراة الأخيرة أمام نادي القادسية والتي خسرها النصر بنتيجة ثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف وحيد.


وحسم الجهاز الفني موقف «ساديو ماني» من مباراة الشباب، في اللقاء الذي يجمع الفريقين، ضمن مباريات الجولة الحادية والثلاثين من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين، والتي تقام على أرضية ملعب إس اتش جي ارينا.


ويعد ماني أحد الركائز الأساسية في التشكيل الرسمي لنادي النصر في لقاء الشباب وذلك من أجل الفوز بالمباراة وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث بالمباراة وتوسيع الفارق النقطي بينه وبين المتصدر نادي الهلال.