كشفت بيانات مؤشر مديري المشتريات القطاعي في أوروبا الصادرة عن مؤسسة «إس. آند. بي جلوبال» تدهور ملحوظ في أداء قطاع السياحة والترفيه خلال شهر أبريل الماضي، إذ سجل القطاع أسرع معدل انكماش له منذ فبراير 2021.


وأظهرت أحدث البيانات دخول اقتصاد منطقة اليورو في حالة من «الركود التضخمي» مع بداية الربع الثاني من العام الحالي.


تراجع حاد


وسجل مؤشر مخرجات الأعمال انكماشاً للمرة الأولى منذ ديسمبر 2024، في ظل تراجع حاد في قطاع الخدمات، بالتزامن مع ارتفاع الأسعار بأسرع وتيرة منذ 3 سنوات.


وفي حين سجل قطاع الخدمات في ألمانيا انكماشاً مفاجئاً وحاداً في نشاط الأعمال خلال شهر أبريل الماضي، وهو الأول من نوعه منذ 8 أشهر، تعافى النشاط الخدمي بالمملكة المتحدة من أدنى مستوياته في 11 شهراً التي سجلها في شهر مارس الماضي.