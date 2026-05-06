Data from the sectoral Purchasing Managers' Index in Europe, released by S&P Global, revealed a significant deterioration in the performance of the tourism and leisure sector during April, with the sector recording its fastest contraction since February 2021.



The latest data showed that the Eurozone economy entered a state of "stagflation" at the beginning of the second quarter of this year.



Sharp Decline



The business output index recorded a contraction for the first time since December 2024, amid a sharp decline in the services sector, coinciding with prices rising at the fastest pace in three years.



While the services sector in Germany experienced a sudden and sharp contraction in business activity during April, the first of its kind in eight months, the service activity in the United Kingdom recovered from its lowest levels in 11 months recorded in March.