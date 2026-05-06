كشفت 5 مصادر مطلعة أن دول مجموعة السبع تجري محادثات لإنشاء أمانة دائمة لضمان استمرار المبادرات الرامية إلى زيادة إمدادات المعادن الاستراتيجية لما بعد انتهاء فترات الرئاسة الدورية للمجموعة. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية. نت».



واتفقت الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي الشهر الماضي على تعزيز التنسيق بينهما بشأن المعادن الاستراتيجية.


مخزون مشترك


لكن اثنين من المصادر المطلعة على المناقشات قالا إن أوروبا رفضت فكرة إنشاء مخزون مشترك موحد، وفضلت أن يتحكم كل بلد في احتياطياته الخاصة.


واجتمع وزراء تجارة مجموعة السبع في باريس أخيراً؛ لمناقشة قضايا مثل المعادن الحيوية والطرود البريدية التجارية الصغيرة، ولكن من دون التطرق مباشرة إلى أحدث تهديد أمريكي بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية على المركبات الأوروبية.