Five informed sources revealed that the G7 countries are in talks to establish a permanent secretariat to ensure the continuation of initiatives aimed at increasing supplies of strategic minerals beyond the end of the group's rotating presidency periods. This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".







The United States and the European Union agreed last month to enhance coordination between them regarding strategic minerals.



Joint Stockpile



However, two sources familiar with the discussions said that Europe rejected the idea of creating a unified joint stockpile, preferring that each country control its own reserves.



G7 trade ministers recently met in Paris to discuss issues such as critical minerals and small commercial mail parcels, but without directly addressing the latest American threat to impose additional tariffs on European vehicles.