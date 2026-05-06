أوضح رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو، أن فيفا يعمل وفق قوانين محلية خاصة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تسمح بإعادة بيع التذاكر بأسعار أعلى من قيمتها الأصلية، بعد موجة انتقادات واسعة تعرّض لها «الفيفا»، من منظمة مشجعي كرة القدم في أوروبا، التي وصفت أسعار التذاكر بـ«الابتزازية»، وقدمت شكوى رسمية إلى المفوضية الأوروبية اعتراضاً على ما اعتبرته مبالغة في التسعير.

وزاد الجدل بعد تداول عروض لإعادة بيع تذاكر نهائي البطولة، المقرر في نيويورك، بأسعار تجاوزت مليوني دولار للتذكرة الواحدة، وهو رقم صادم مقارنة بالسعر الرسمي.

لكن إنفانتينو شدّد على أن هذه الأرقام لا تعكس السعر الأصلي، بل تعود لسوق إعادة البيع، مضيفاً أن ارتفاع الأسعار مرتبط بحجم الطلب الكبير على البطولة، إذ أصبح سعر تذكرة نهائي 2026 بنحو 11 ألف دولار كحد أقصى، مقارنة بسعر تذكرة نهائي كأس العالم 2022 في قطر التي لم يتجاوز سعرها الـ1,600 دولار، ويرى إنفانتينو أن هذه الزيادة «مبررة» في ظل تطور صناعة الترفيه عالمياً.

وأوضح رئيس الفيفا أن بيع التذاكر بأسعار منخفضة سيؤدي ببساطة إلى إعادة بيعها بأسعار أعلى، معتبراً أن السوق هي التي تحدد القيمة الحقيقية، وليس الجهة المنظمة فقط.

كما أشار إلى أن الفيفا تلقى أكثر من 500 مليون طلب على التذاكر، وهو رقم قياسي يفوق بكثير الطلب على نسخ سابقة، ما يفسر الارتفاع الكبير في الأسعار.

رغم ذلك، أكد إنفانتينو أن نحو 25% من تذاكر دور المجموعات طرحت بأقل من 300 دولار، مشيراً إلى أن هذا السعر يظل تنافسياً مقارنة بأسعار الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى في الولايات المتحدة.