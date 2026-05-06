The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, clarified that FIFA operates under specific local laws in the United States that allow for the resale of tickets at prices higher than their original value, following a wave of widespread criticism directed at FIFA from the European Football Supporters' Organization, which described ticket prices as "extortionate" and filed an official complaint with the European Commission against what it deemed excessive pricing.

The controversy intensified after offers to resell tickets for the championship final, scheduled in New York, surfaced with prices exceeding two million dollars for a single ticket, a shocking figure compared to the official price.

However, Infantino emphasized that these figures do not reflect the original price but pertain to the resale market, adding that the price increase is linked to the high demand for the tournament, as the price of a ticket for the 2026 final is around 11,000 dollars at most, compared to the price of a ticket for the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which did not exceed 1,600 dollars. Infantino believes that this increase is "justified" given the global development of the entertainment industry.

FIFA's president explained that selling tickets at low prices would simply lead to their resale at higher prices, considering that the market determines the true value, not just the organizing body.

He also noted that FIFA received over 500 million ticket requests, a record number far exceeding demand for previous editions, which explains the significant price increase.

Despite this, Infantino confirmed that about 25% of group stage tickets were offered for less than 300 dollars, pointing out that this price remains competitive compared to prices for major sporting events in the United States.