نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبرعاية كريمة منه، شرَّف ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود المباراة النهائية على كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين للموسم الرياضي الحالي 2025-2026، وتوَّج فريق الهلال بالكأس الغالية، بعد فوزه على فريق الخلود في المباراة التي أقيمت على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026


حضر المباراة: الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن سعد بن فهد بن سعد الأول بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير نواف بن محمد بن عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير فيصل بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير الدكتور بندر بن سلمان بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير بندر بن خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز المستشار بالديوان الملكي، والأمير تركي بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، والأمير فهد بن محمد بن عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن محمد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير محمد بن عبدالله بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن خالد بن عبدالله بن محمد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير فيصل بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن سعد الثاني بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، والأمير خالد بن الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير متعب بن سعود بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن فيصل، والأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن منصور بن جلوي محافظ جدة، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز وزير الرياضة، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بن جلوي نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، والأمير سعود بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن محمد بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير مشعل بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن خالد بن فيصل بن تركي الأول بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير مشهور بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فواز بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز محافظ الطائف، والأمير محمد بن سعود بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن فيصل بن محمد بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالمجيد بن عبدالإله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز.

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026


وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين على رعايته الكريمة لهذه المناسبة الغالية، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على تشريفه المباراة النهائية وتتويج الفريق الفائز.

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026


وقال في تصريح صحفي: «إن رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود لهذه المناسبة الرياضية هي تأكيد مستمر على اهتمام قيادة هذا الوطن بالرياضة السعودية، وتعكس ما وصلت إليه من تطور نوعي أسهم في تعزيز مكانة المملكة على خارطة الرياضة العالمية، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، كما لا يفوتني أن أتقدم بالشكر الجزيل والامتنان لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لتشريفه المباراة النهائية، وتتويج الفريق الفائز بهذه البطولة الغالية».

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026


واختتم تصريحه قائلًا: «أبارك لفريق الهلال فوزه بالكأس الغالية، وحظًّا أوفر لشقيقه فريق الخلود، وأشكرهما على المستوى الفني الكبير الذي قدماه، والروح التنافسية الرائعة التي ظهرت في هذا اللقاء الختامي، الذي يحظى بمتابعة إعلامية كبيرة محليًّا ودوليًّا، ما يجسّد القيمة الحقيقية والسمعة المتميزة التي وصلت إليها كرة القدم السعودية».

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026


من جانبه، عبّر رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر بن حسن المسحل عن عظيم شكره وبالغ امتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على رعايته الكريمة للمباراة النهائية على كأسه الغالية، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على حضوره وتشريفه لهذه المناسبة العزيزة على قلوب كل الرياضيين.

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026


وأعرب عن شكره للفريقين على مستواهما الفني الذي أثبت تطور أنديتنا المحلية بشكل ملموس في السنوات الأخيرة.