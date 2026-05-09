نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and under his generous patronage, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud honored the final match for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for the current sports season 2025-2026, and awarded the Al Hilal team the precious cup after their victory over the Al Khulood team in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



Attending the match were: Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd bin Saad Al-Awwal bin Abdulrahman, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, Prince Faisal bin Mukran bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Dr. Bandar bin Salman bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, advisor at the Royal Court, Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Saad Al-Thani bin Abdulrahman, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Muteb bin Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mansour bin Jiluwi, Governor of Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid bin Jiluwi, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mishaal bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki Al-Awwal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mashhour bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fawaz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Taif, Prince Mohammed bin Saud bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Mukran bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulmajid bin Abdulilah bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Sultan bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.



On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his generous patronage of this precious event, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for honoring the final match and awarding the winning team.



He stated in a press statement: “The patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for this sports occasion is a continuous affirmation of the leadership's interest in Saudi sports, reflecting the qualitative development it has achieved, which has contributed to enhancing the Kingdom's position on the global sports map, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for honoring the final match and awarding the winning team of this prestigious championship.”



He concluded his statement by saying: “I congratulate the Al Hilal team on winning the precious cup, and wish better luck to their brother team, Al Khulood. I thank both teams for the high technical level they presented and the wonderful competitive spirit that was evident in this final match, which has garnered significant media attention both locally and internationally, reflecting the true value and distinguished reputation that Saudi football has achieved.”



For his part, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mashel, expressed his profound gratitude and deep appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his generous patronage of the final match for his precious cup, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his presence and honor at this cherished occasion for all sports enthusiasts.



He expressed his thanks to both teams for their performance, which has clearly demonstrated the tangible development of our local clubs in recent years.