نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. ولي العهد يتوج الهلال بكأس الملك 2026

نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبرعاية كريمة منه، شرَّف ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود المباراة النهائية على كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين للموسم الرياضي الحالي 2025-2026، وتوَّج فريق الهلال بالكأس الغالية، بعد فوزه على فريق الخلود في المباراة التي أقيمت على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.
حضر المباراة: الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن سعد بن فهد بن سعد الأول بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير نواف بن محمد بن عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير فيصل بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير الدكتور بندر بن سلمان بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير بندر بن خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز المستشار بالديوان الملكي، والأمير تركي بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، والأمير فهد بن محمد بن عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن محمد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير محمد بن عبدالله بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن خالد بن عبدالله بن محمد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير فيصل بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن سعد الثاني بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، والأمير خالد بن الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير متعب بن سعود بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن فيصل، والأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن منصور بن جلوي محافظ جدة، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز وزير الرياضة، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بن جلوي نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، والأمير سعود بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن محمد بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير مشعل بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن خالد بن فيصل بن تركي الأول بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير مشهور بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فواز بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز محافظ الطائف، والأمير محمد بن سعود بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن فيصل بن محمد بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالمجيد بن عبدالإله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز.
وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين على رعايته الكريمة لهذه المناسبة الغالية، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على تشريفه المباراة النهائية وتتويج الفريق الفائز.
وقال في تصريح صحفي: «إن رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود لهذه المناسبة الرياضية هي تأكيد مستمر على اهتمام قيادة هذا الوطن بالرياضة السعودية، وتعكس ما وصلت إليه من تطور نوعي أسهم في تعزيز مكانة المملكة على خارطة الرياضة العالمية، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، كما لا يفوتني أن أتقدم بالشكر الجزيل والامتنان لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لتشريفه المباراة النهائية، وتتويج الفريق الفائز بهذه البطولة الغالية».
واختتم تصريحه قائلًا: «أبارك لفريق الهلال فوزه بالكأس الغالية، وحظًّا أوفر لشقيقه فريق الخلود، وأشكرهما على المستوى الفني الكبير الذي قدماه، والروح التنافسية الرائعة التي ظهرت في هذا اللقاء الختامي، الذي يحظى بمتابعة إعلامية كبيرة محليًّا ودوليًّا، ما يجسّد القيمة الحقيقية والسمعة المتميزة التي وصلت إليها كرة القدم السعودية».
من جانبه، عبّر رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر بن حسن المسحل عن عظيم شكره وبالغ امتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على رعايته الكريمة للمباراة النهائية على كأسه الغالية، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على حضوره وتشريفه لهذه المناسبة العزيزة على قلوب كل الرياضيين.
وأعرب عن شكره للفريقين على مستواهما الفني الذي أثبت تطور أنديتنا المحلية بشكل ملموس في السنوات الأخيرة.
On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and under his generous patronage, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud honored the final match for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for the current sports season 2025-2026, and awarded the Al Hilal team the precious cup after their victory over the Al Khulood team in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Attending the match were: Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd bin Saad Al-Awwal bin Abdulrahman, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, Prince Faisal bin Mukran bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Dr. Bandar bin Salman bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, advisor at the Royal Court, Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Saad Al-Thani bin Abdulrahman, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Muteb bin Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mansour bin Jiluwi, Governor of Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid bin Jiluwi, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mishaal bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki Al-Awwal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mashhour bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fawaz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Taif, Prince Mohammed bin Saud bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Mukran bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulmajid bin Abdulilah bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Sultan bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his generous patronage of this precious event, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for honoring the final match and awarding the winning team.
He stated in a press statement: “The patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for this sports occasion is a continuous affirmation of the leadership's interest in Saudi sports, reflecting the qualitative development it has achieved, which has contributed to enhancing the Kingdom's position on the global sports map, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for honoring the final match and awarding the winning team of this prestigious championship.”
He concluded his statement by saying: “I congratulate the Al Hilal team on winning the precious cup, and wish better luck to their brother team, Al Khulood. I thank both teams for the high technical level they presented and the wonderful competitive spirit that was evident in this final match, which has garnered significant media attention both locally and internationally, reflecting the true value and distinguished reputation that Saudi football has achieved.”
For his part, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mashel, expressed his profound gratitude and deep appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his generous patronage of the final match for his precious cup, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his presence and honor at this cherished occasion for all sports enthusiasts.
He expressed his thanks to both teams for their performance, which has clearly demonstrated the tangible development of our local clubs in recent years.