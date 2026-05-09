Al-Hilal continues to write new chapters in its rich history of achievements, having raised its tally to 91 official titles after winning the King’s Cup, reaffirming its status as the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia.



This achievement is a continuation of a long journey of local and continental dominance, as Al-Hilal tops the list of clubs with the most AFC Champions League titles, and is also the club with the most Saudi League, King’s Cup, and Crown Prince Cup titles, in addition to holding the highest number of Asian championships.



Reaching the 91st title is viewed as a historic milestone that reflects the legacy the club has built since its establishment, as it continues to add titles and enhance its record, amidst a large fan presence and continuous support that have contributed to these successive successes.



With each new title, Al-Hilal continues to widen the historical gap with other clubs in terms of achievements, confirming its position as one of the most successful and stable clubs in the Asian continent.



AFC Champions League: 4



Crown Prince Cup: 13



Saudi League: 21



King Abdulaziz Cup: 10



Founder's Cup: 1



Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup: 1



Gulf Championship: 2



Prince Faisal bin Fahd Cup: 7



AFC Cup Winners' Cup: 2



Other Titles: 11



Regional Championships: 8



Arab Championships: 4



Saudi Super Cup: 5



Asian Super Cup: 2



Total 91