واصل الهلال كتابة فصول جديدة من تاريخه الحافل بالإنجازات، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 91 بطولة رسمية، عقب تتويجه بلقب كأس الملك، ليؤكد مجددًا مكانته كأكثر الأندية السعودية والآسيوية تتويجًا بالألقاب.


ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لمسيرة طويلة من الهيمنة المحلية والقارية، حيث يتصدر الهلال قائمة الأندية الأكثر تحقيقًا لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا، كما يعد النادي الأكثر تتويجًا بلقب الدوري السعودي، وكأس الملك، وكأس ولي العهد، إضافة إلى امتلاكه الرقم الأعلى في عدد البطولات الآسيوية.


ويُنظر إلى وصول الهلال إلى البطولة رقم 91 باعتباره رقمًا تاريخيًا يعكس حجم الإرث الذي بناه النادي منذ تأسيسه، في ظل استمراره في إضافة الألقاب وتعزيز سجلاته القياسية، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير ودعم متواصل ساهما في صناعة هذه النجاحات المتتالية.


ومع كل بطولة جديدة، يواصل الهلال توسيع الفارق التاريخي مع بقية الأندية على مستوى عدد الإنجازات، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أكثر الأندية نجاحًا واستقرارًا في القارة الآسيوية.


دوري أبطال آسيا: 4


كأس ولي العهد: 13


الدوري السعودي: 21


كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين: 10


كأس المؤسس: 1


كأس السوبر السعودي المصري: 1


بطولة الخليج: 2


كأس الأمير فيصل بن فهد: 7


بطولة آسيا أبطال الكؤوس: 2


بطولات أخرى: 11


بطولات المناطق: 8


بطولات عربية: 4


كأس السوبر السعودي: 5


كأس السوبر الآسيوي: 2


المجموع 91