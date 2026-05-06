In a terrifying technological shift, artificial intelligence is no longer content with creating strange images or entertaining videos; it has invaded the "medical examination room" to create fake doctors with features, voices, and behaviors that are almost indistinguishable from reality. This phenomenon, which is beginning to shake public trust in the medical field, has prompted major health organizations in America to declare a state of "maximum alert."

Identity Theft... How Does It Deceive Patients?

A report from Axios revealed that "deepfake" technologies are now being used to impersonate real doctors to promote questionable health products or provide misleading medical advice that could endanger patients' lives. Even prominent names have not been spared from this "digital heist," as the famous doctor and journalist Sanjay Gupta was shocked to find his image used in misleading advertisements for Alzheimer's treatments, to the extent that those close to him believed it was real!

The American Medical Association (AMA) has sounded the alarm, describing what is happening as a "public health crisis." Real doctors today find their digital identities being used in fraudulent promotional campaigns without their knowledge, exposing them to legal accountability or reputational damage if patients are harmed by fake content attributed to them.

The crisis does not stop at financial fraud; it extends to even more dangerous issues:

Deceiving specialists: Studies have shown that fake radiological images created using deepfake technology can deceive specialized doctors, potentially leading to catastrophic misdiagnoses.

Chaos in medical records: Experts warn that the technology could be used to hack hospital systems and inject "fake data" into medical records, creating diagnostic chaos within healthcare institutions.

Legislation racing against time: States like California and Pennsylvania have begun enacting strict laws requiring the disclosure of any AI-generated content and are discussing a complete ban on impersonating doctors.

Today, the pillar of trust in the medical profession—"credibility"—is eroding due to digital forgery. While doctors struggle to save lives, they now have to fight a side battle against "digital copies" of themselves that speak, advise, and even promote medications under the names of doctors who know nothing about what is being published in their name.

It can be said that in the age of artificial intelligence, online medical advice is no longer an automatic "trustworthy" source. Patients must now be more cautious, as those appearing in a doctor's attire behind the screen may not even be human at all.