في تحولٍ تقنيٍ مرعب، لم يعد الذكاء الاصطناعي يكتفي بصناعة صورٍ غريبة أو مقاطع فيديو ترفيهية؛ بل اقتحم «غرفة الكشف الطبي» ليصنع أطباءً مزيفين يتمتعون بملامح، وأصوات، وسلوكيات تكاد تكون مطابقة للواقع. هذه الظاهرة التي بدأت تهز ثقة الجمهور في المجال الطبي، دفعت كبرى الهيئات الصحية في أمريكا إلى إعلان حالة «الاستنفار القصوى».

انتحال الهوية.. كيف يخدع المرضى؟

كشف تقرير لمنصة Axios أن تقنيات «التزييف العميق» (Deepfake) تُستخدم الآن لانتحال شخصيات أطباء حقيقيين للترويج لمنتجات صحية مشكوك فيها، أو تقديم نصائح طبية مضللة قد تودي بحياة المرضى. حتى الأسماء البارزة لم تسلم من هذا «السطو الرقمي»، حيث صُدم الطبيب والإعلامي الشهير سانجاي غوبتا (Sanjay Gupta) باستخدام صورته في إعلانات مضللة لعلاجات الزهايمر، لدرجة أن المقربين منه ظنوا أنها حقيقية!

ودقّت الجمعية الطبية الأمريكية (AMA) ناقوس الخطر، واصفةً ما يحدث بأنه «أزمة صحة عامة». فالأطباء الحقيقيون يجدون اليوم هويتهم الرقمية مستخدمة في حملات ترويجية احتيالية دون علمهم، مما يعرضهم لمساءلة قانونية أو تشويه لسمعتهم إذا تضرر المرضى من محتوى مزيف نُسب إليهم.

ولا تتوقف الأزمة عند حدود الاحتيال المالي، بل تمتد إلى ما هو أخطر:

  • خداع المتخصصين: أثبتت دراسات أن صوراً إشعاعية مزيفة بتقنيات التزييف العميق قد تخدع أطباءً متخصصين، مما قد يؤدي إلى تشخيصات خاطئة كارثية.
  • فوضى السجلات الطبية: يحذر خبراء من أن التقنية قد تُستخدم لاختراق أنظمة المستشفيات وحقن «بيانات مزيفة» داخل السجلات الطبية، مما قد يخلق فوضى تشخيصية داخل المؤسسات الصحية.
  • التشريعات في سباق مع الزمن: بدأت ولايات أمريكية مثل كاليفورنيا وبنسلفانيا في سن قوانين صارمة تلزم بالكشف عن أي محتوى مُنتج بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وتناقش حظر انتحال شخصيات الأطباء تماماً.

واليوم، يتآكل عمود الثقة في مهنة الطب وهو «المصداقية» بسبب التزييف الرقمي. فبينما يصارع الأطباء لإنقاذ الأرواح، عليهم الآن خوض معركة جانبية ضد «نسخ رقمية» منهم تتحدث، وتنصح، بل وتروج لأدوية بأسماء أطباء لا يعلمون شيئاً عما يُنشر باسمهم.

ويمكن القول إنه في زمن الذكاء الاصطناعي، لم تعد النصيحة الطبية عبر الإنترنت «محل ثقة» تلقائية. وبات على المرضى أن يكونوا أكثر حذراً، فمن يظهر بملابس الطبيب خلف الشاشة قد لا يكون إنساناً من الأساس.