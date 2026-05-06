A Tunisian court sentenced the leader of the Ennahda Movement, Nourreddine Bhiri, to 20 years in prison, and Muaz Ghannouchi to 30 years in the "passports" case.



The specialized criminal chamber for terrorism cases at the primary court issued preliminary rulings today (Wednesday) that are subject to appeal, in the case related to the issuance of Tunisian passports to foreign individuals wanted in terrorism cases.



The court sentenced the leaders of the Brotherhood organization, Nourreddine Bhiri and Fathi Belhaj, to 20 years in prison in absentia. It also issued sentences of 11 years for two other defendants who are free.



Regarding the defendants who are fugitives, the court sentenced the son of Rached Ghannouchi, Muaz, along with several foreigners, to 30 years in absentia with immediate enforcement.



The Tunisian authorities opened an investigation in November 2022, targeting 14 individuals, including 11 employees from the ministries of interior, foreign affairs, and justice, on multiple charges, the most prominent of which are selling citizenship and granting passports to terrorists.



The investigations, according to the primary court in Tunisia, included a former consul of Tunisia in Syria, a former head of the consular office, an employee in the civil status department in Tunisia, and the person in charge of the civil status department of the diplomatic mission in Syria, along with four employees from the Ministry of Interior.



This network is suspected of being involved in selling Tunisian citizenship to Syrians, likely including terrorists, to enable them to obtain passports and identity cards.



Bhiri, nicknamed the architect of suspicious deals for the Brotherhood in Tunisia and the mastermind of the group, faces numerous charges in the case, the most prominent of which are granting citizenship to terrorists and attempting to destroy files that prove the Ennahda Movement's involvement in political assassinations.



It is worth noting that Bhiri served as Minister of Justice in the Jebali government from 2011 to 2013, and then as a minister in the Ennahda government of Ali Larayedh from 2013 to 2014.



He has been a member of the Ennahda Movement since 1977 and was imprisoned for his affiliation with it between February and September 1987.



As for Fathi Belhaj, an Ennahda leader and former official in the Ministry of Interior, he is associated with what is known as the "secret apparatus" of the Brotherhood within the Ministry of Interior. He also served as an advisor to the former Ennahda Minister of Interior, Ali Larayedh, and is considered the shadow man planted by the Ennahda Movement in the Ministry of Interior in 2012. Belhaj was working on the recruitment of security personnel under the condition of loyalty to the Brotherhood organization.



Tunisian President Kais Saied accused unnamed parties in September 2021 of selling documents that allow obtaining citizenship for financial amounts estimated at around $34,000.