قضت محكمة تونسية بسجن القيادي في حركة النهضة الإخوانية نورالدين البحيري 20 عاماً، ومعاذ الغنوشي 30 عاماً في قضية «جوازات السفر».
وأصدرت الدائرة الجنائية المختصة بالنظر في قضايا الإرهاب بالمحكمة الابتدائية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أحكاماً أولية قابلة للطعن، في القضية المتعلقة بتسليم جوازات سفر تونسية، إلى أجانب مطلوبين في قضايا إرهابية.
وقضت المحكمة حضورياً بالسجن 20 عاماً في حق القياديين بتنظيم الإخوان، نورالدين البحيري، وفتحي البلدي. وأصدرت أحكاما بالسجن لمدة 11 عاماً في حق متهمين اثنين آحرين بحالة سراح.
وفيما يتعلق بالمتهمين بحالة فرار (هاربين)، قضت المحكمة غيابياً بسجن نجل راشد الغنوشي، معاذ، رفقة عدد من الأجانب، 30 عاماً مع النفاذ العاجل.
وفتحت السلطات التونسية في نوفمبر 2022، تحقيقاً طال 14 شخصاً، من ضمنهم 11 من موظفي وزارات الداخلية والخارجية والعدل، بتهم متعددة، أبرزها بيع الجنسية ومنح جوازات سفر لإرهابيين.
وشملت التحقيقات، وفق المحكمة الابتدائية بتونس، قنصلاً سابقاً لتونس لدى سورية، ورئيس المكتب القنصلي سابقاً، وموظفاً بقسم الحالة المدنية بتونس، والمكلف بقسم الحالة المدنية التابع للبعثة الدبلوماسية بسورية، إلى جانب 4 موظفين تابعين لوزارة الداخلية.
ويشتبه في تورط هذه الشبكة ببيع الجنسية التونسية لصالح سوريين يرجح أن من بينهم إرهابيين، لتمكينهم من جوازات سفر وبطاقات هوية.
ويواجه البحيري الملقب بمهندس الصفقات المشبوهة لإخوان تونس، والعقل المدبر للجماعة، اتهامات عديدة في القضية، أبرزها منح إرهابيين، الجنسية التونسية ومحاولة إتلاف ملفات تثبت علاقة حركة النهضة بالاغتيالات السياسية.
يذكر أن البحيري شغل منصب وزير العدل في حكومة الجبالي بين 2011 و2013، ثم وزيراً معتمداً في حكومة علي العريض الإخوانية بين 2013 و2014.
وينتمي إلى حركة النهضة منذ 1977، وسُجن لانتمائه لها بين فبرايروسبتمبر 1987.
أما فتحي البلدي، وهو قيادي إخواني ومسؤول سابق بوزارة الداخلية، فارتبط اسمه بما يعرف بـ«الجهاز السري» للإخوان داخل وزارة الداخلية. كما شغل منصب مستشار لوزير الداخلية الإخواني الأسبق علي العريض، ويعتبر رجل الظل الذي زرعته حركة النهضة عام 2012 في وزارة الداخلية. وكان البلدي يعمل على عملية انتداب الأمنيين تحت شرط الولاء لتنظيم الإخوان.
وكان الرئيس التونسي قيس سعيد، اتهم في سبتمبر 2021، جهات لم يسمها ببيع وثائق تتيح الحصول على الجنسية مقابل مبالغ مالية تقدر بنحو 34 ألف دولار.
A Tunisian court sentenced the leader of the Ennahda Movement, Nourreddine Bhiri, to 20 years in prison, and Muaz Ghannouchi to 30 years in the "passports" case.
The specialized criminal chamber for terrorism cases at the primary court issued preliminary rulings today (Wednesday) that are subject to appeal, in the case related to the issuance of Tunisian passports to foreign individuals wanted in terrorism cases.
The court sentenced the leaders of the Brotherhood organization, Nourreddine Bhiri and Fathi Belhaj, to 20 years in prison in absentia. It also issued sentences of 11 years for two other defendants who are free.
Regarding the defendants who are fugitives, the court sentenced the son of Rached Ghannouchi, Muaz, along with several foreigners, to 30 years in absentia with immediate enforcement.
The Tunisian authorities opened an investigation in November 2022, targeting 14 individuals, including 11 employees from the ministries of interior, foreign affairs, and justice, on multiple charges, the most prominent of which are selling citizenship and granting passports to terrorists.
The investigations, according to the primary court in Tunisia, included a former consul of Tunisia in Syria, a former head of the consular office, an employee in the civil status department in Tunisia, and the person in charge of the civil status department of the diplomatic mission in Syria, along with four employees from the Ministry of Interior.
This network is suspected of being involved in selling Tunisian citizenship to Syrians, likely including terrorists, to enable them to obtain passports and identity cards.
Bhiri, nicknamed the architect of suspicious deals for the Brotherhood in Tunisia and the mastermind of the group, faces numerous charges in the case, the most prominent of which are granting citizenship to terrorists and attempting to destroy files that prove the Ennahda Movement's involvement in political assassinations.
It is worth noting that Bhiri served as Minister of Justice in the Jebali government from 2011 to 2013, and then as a minister in the Ennahda government of Ali Larayedh from 2013 to 2014.
He has been a member of the Ennahda Movement since 1977 and was imprisoned for his affiliation with it between February and September 1987.
As for Fathi Belhaj, an Ennahda leader and former official in the Ministry of Interior, he is associated with what is known as the "secret apparatus" of the Brotherhood within the Ministry of Interior. He also served as an advisor to the former Ennahda Minister of Interior, Ali Larayedh, and is considered the shadow man planted by the Ennahda Movement in the Ministry of Interior in 2012. Belhaj was working on the recruitment of security personnel under the condition of loyalty to the Brotherhood organization.
Tunisian President Kais Saied accused unnamed parties in September 2021 of selling documents that allow obtaining citizenship for financial amounts estimated at around $34,000.