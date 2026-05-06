قضت محكمة تونسية بسجن القيادي في حركة النهضة الإخوانية نورالدين البحيري 20 عاماً، ومعاذ الغنوشي 30 عاماً في قضية «جوازات السفر».


وأصدرت الدائرة الجنائية المختصة بالنظر في قضايا الإرهاب بالمحكمة الابتدائية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أحكاماً أولية قابلة للطعن، في القضية المتعلقة بتسليم جوازات سفر تونسية، إلى أجانب مطلوبين في قضايا إرهابية.


وقضت المحكمة حضورياً بالسجن 20 عاماً في حق القياديين بتنظيم الإخوان، نورالدين البحيري، وفتحي البلدي. وأصدرت أحكاما بالسجن لمدة 11 عاماً في حق متهمين اثنين آحرين بحالة سراح.


وفيما يتعلق بالمتهمين بحالة فرار (هاربين)، قضت المحكمة غيابياً بسجن نجل راشد الغنوشي، معاذ، رفقة عدد من الأجانب، 30 عاماً مع النفاذ العاجل.


وفتحت السلطات التونسية في نوفمبر 2022، تحقيقاً طال 14 شخصاً، من ضمنهم 11 من موظفي وزارات الداخلية والخارجية والعدل، بتهم متعددة، أبرزها بيع الجنسية ومنح جوازات سفر لإرهابيين.


وشملت التحقيقات، وفق المحكمة الابتدائية بتونس، قنصلاً سابقاً لتونس لدى سورية، ورئيس المكتب القنصلي سابقاً، وموظفاً بقسم الحالة المدنية بتونس، والمكلف بقسم الحالة المدنية التابع للبعثة الدبلوماسية بسورية، إلى جانب 4 موظفين تابعين لوزارة الداخلية.


ويشتبه في تورط هذه الشبكة ببيع الجنسية التونسية لصالح سوريين يرجح أن من بينهم إرهابيين، لتمكينهم من جوازات سفر وبطاقات هوية.


ويواجه البحيري الملقب بمهندس الصفقات المشبوهة لإخوان تونس، والعقل المدبر للجماعة، اتهامات عديدة في القضية، أبرزها منح إرهابيين، الجنسية التونسية ومحاولة إتلاف ملفات تثبت علاقة حركة النهضة بالاغتيالات السياسية.


يذكر أن البحيري شغل منصب وزير العدل في حكومة الجبالي بين 2011 و2013، ثم وزيراً معتمداً في حكومة علي العريض الإخوانية بين 2013 و2014.


وينتمي إلى حركة النهضة منذ 1977، وسُجن لانتمائه لها بين فبرايروسبتمبر 1987.


أما فتحي البلدي، وهو قيادي إخواني ومسؤول سابق بوزارة الداخلية، فارتبط اسمه بما يعرف بـ«الجهاز السري» للإخوان داخل وزارة الداخلية. كما شغل منصب مستشار لوزير الداخلية الإخواني الأسبق علي العريض، ويعتبر رجل الظل الذي زرعته حركة النهضة عام 2012 في وزارة الداخلية. وكان البلدي يعمل على عملية انتداب الأمنيين تحت شرط الولاء لتنظيم الإخوان.


وكان الرئيس التونسي قيس سعيد، اتهم في سبتمبر 2021، جهات لم يسمها ببيع وثائق تتيح الحصول على الجنسية مقابل مبالغ مالية تقدر بنحو 34 ألف دولار.