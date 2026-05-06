نقل ​موقع «أكسيوس،» عن مسؤولين ​أمريكيين قولهم: إن ​البيت الأبيض يعتقد ⁠أنه ​يقترب من ​الاتفاق مع إيران بشأن ​مذكرة ​تفاهم من صفحة ‌واحدة ⁠لإنهاء الحرب ووضع إطار لمفاوضات ​أكثر ​تفصيلا ⁠حول البرنامج ​النووي.

التزام إيران بوقف التخصيب

وأفاد الموقع الأمريكي أن واشنطن تتوقع رداً من طهران على نقاط رئيسية خلال 48 ساعة، مؤكداً أن الاتفاق سيضمن التزام إيران بوقف التخصيب وموافقة أمريكا على رفع العقوبات. وأضاف أن الاتفاق سيضمن إفراج أمريكا عن أموال إيران المجمدة.

وكشف مسؤول أمريكي أن مذكرة الاتفاق بصيغتها الحالية ستعلن إنهاء الحرب مع إيران.وفقًا لمسؤولين أمريكيين ومصدرين آخرين، فإنه لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق بعد، لكن المصادر أكدت أن هذه هي أقرب مرحلة وصل إليها الطرفان إلى اتفاق منذ بدء الحرب.

الإفراج عن الأموال المجمدة

وتتضمن الصفقة الجديدة التزام إيران بوقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، وموافقة الولايات المتحدة على رفع عقوباتها والإفراج عن مليارات الدولارات من الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة، ورفع كلا الجانبين للقيود المفروضة على العبور عبر مضيق هرمز.

ولفتت المصادر إلى أن إن العديد من الشروط الواردة في المذكرة ستكون مشروطة بالتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، ما يترك احتمال تجدد الحرب أو حالة من الجمود الممتد.

ورغم أن البيت الأبيض يعتقد أن القيادة الإيرانية منقسمة، وقد يكون من الصعب التوصل إلى توافق في الآراء في طهران، يشكك مسؤولون أمريكيون في إمكانية التوصل حتى إلى اتفاق مبدئي.

لكن المسؤولين الأمريكيين قالوا إن قرار الرئيس ترمب بالتراجع عن العملية التي أعلن عنها مؤخراً في مضيق هرمز وتجنب انهيار وقف إطلاق النار الهش استند إلى التقدم المحرز في المحادثات.

وكشفت المصادر أنه يجري خلف الكواليس التفاوض على مذكرة التفاهم المكونة من صفحة واحدة و14 نقطة بين المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر والعديد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين، بشكل مباشر وعن طريق الوسطاء.

مفاوضات لمدة 30 يوما

وبصيغتها الحالية، ستعلن مذكرة التفاهم نهاية الحرب في المنطقة وبداية فترة مفاوضات مدتها 30 يوماً بشأن اتفاق مفصل لفتح المضيق، والحد من البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ورفع العقوبات الأمريكية. وقال مصدران إن تلك المفاوضات قد تجري في إسلام آباد أو جنيف.

وبحسب مسؤول أمريكي، سيتم رفع القيود الإيرانية المفروضة على الشحن عبر المضيق والحصار البحري الأمريكي تدريجياً خلال تلك الفترة التي تبلغ 30 يوماً.

وقال مسؤول أمريكي إنه في حال انهيار المفاوضات، ستتمكن القوات الأمريكية من إعادة فرض الحصار أو استئناف العمل العسكري.

تفاوض على مدة وقف التخصيب

وأفصحت المصادر أنه يجري التفاوض على مدة وقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، حيث ذكرت ثلاثة مصادر أنها ستكون 12 عامًا على الأقل، بينما رجّح مصدر آخر أن تصل إلى 15 عامًا. وكانت إيران اقترحت وقفًا لمدة 5 سنوات، بينما طالبت الولايات المتحدة بـ 20 عامًا.

وأفاد مصدر بأن الولايات المتحدة تسعى لإدراج بند يسمح بتمديد فترة تعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم في حال انتهاك إيران لهذا البند. وبذلك، ستتمكن إيران من تخصيب اليورانيوم إلى مستوى منخفض يبلغ 3.67% بعد انتهاء فترة التعليق.

وستلتزم إيران في مذكرة التفاهم بعدم السعي لامتلاك سلاح نووي أو القيام بأي أنشطة متعلقة بتسليحه. ووفقًا لمسؤول أمريكي، يناقش الطرفان بندًا يلتزم بموجبه إيران بعدم تشغيل منشآت نووية تحت الأرض.

إزالة اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من البلاد

وبحسب المسؤول الأمريكي، ستلتزم إيران بنظام تفتيش معزز، بما في ذلك عمليات تفتيش مفاجئة يقوم بها مفتشو الأمم المتحدة. فيما ستلتزم الولايات المتحدة، كجزء من مذكرة التفاهم، بالرفع التدريجي للعقوبات المفروضة على إيران والإفراج التدريجي عن مليارات الدولارات من الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة في جميع أنحاء العالم.

وأكد مصدران مطلعان أن إيران ستوافق على إزالة اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من البلاد، وهو أولوية أمريكية رئيسية رفضتها طهران حتى الآن.

فيما قال أحد المصادر إن أحد الخيارات المطروحة للنقاش هو نقل المواد إلى الولايات المتحدة.