The website "Axios" reported that American officials said the White House believes it is nearing an agreement with Iran regarding a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and establish a framework for more detailed negotiations about the nuclear program.

The American website stated that Washington expects a response from Tehran on key points within 48 hours, confirming that the agreement will ensure Iran's commitment to halt enrichment and America's agreement to lift sanctions. It added that the agreement will guarantee the release of Iran's frozen funds by the U.S.

An American official revealed that the memorandum of agreement in its current form will declare the end of the war with Iran. According to American officials and other sources, no agreement has been reached yet, but sources confirmed that this is the closest stage the two sides have reached to an agreement since the war began.

The new deal includes Iran's commitment to stop uranium enrichment, the United States' agreement to lift its sanctions and release billions of dollars of frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources pointed out that many of the conditions in the memorandum will be contingent on reaching a final agreement, leaving the possibility of renewed war or a prolonged stalemate.

Although the White House believes that the Iranian leadership is divided and it may be difficult to reach a consensus in Tehran, American officials are skeptical about the possibility of even reaching a preliminary agreement.

However, American officials said that President Trump's decision to backtrack on the operation recently announced in the Strait of Hormuz and avoid the collapse of the fragile ceasefire was based on the progress made in the talks.

Sources revealed that negotiations are taking place behind the scenes on the one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding between envoy Steve Biegun, Jared Kushner, and several Iranian officials, both directly and through intermediaries.

In its current form, the memorandum of understanding will announce the end of the war in the region and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period regarding a detailed agreement to open the strait, limit the Iranian nuclear program, and lift American sanctions. Two sources said that these negotiations could take place in Islamabad or Geneva.

According to an American official, the Iranian restrictions on shipping through the strait and the American naval blockade will be gradually lifted during that 30-day period.

An American official stated that if the negotiations collapse, American forces will be able to reimpose the blockade or resume military operations.

Sources disclosed that negotiations are underway regarding the duration of the uranium enrichment halt, with three sources mentioning it would be at least 12 years, while another source suggested it could reach 15 years. Iran had proposed a halt for 5 years, while the United States demanded 20 years.

One source indicated that the United States seeks to include a clause allowing for the extension of the uranium enrichment suspension period in the event of Iran violating this clause. Thus, Iran would be able to enrich uranium to a low level of 3.67% after the suspension period ends.

Iran will commit in the memorandum of understanding not to seek to acquire nuclear weapons or engage in any related activities. According to an American official, the two sides are discussing a clause whereby Iran commits not to operate underground nuclear facilities.

According to the American official, Iran will adhere to an enhanced inspection regime, including surprise inspections by United Nations inspectors. Meanwhile, the United States, as part of the memorandum of understanding, will gradually lift the sanctions imposed on Iran and gradually release billions of dollars of Iranian funds frozen worldwide.

Two informed sources confirmed that Iran will agree to remove highly enriched uranium from the country, which is a key American priority that Tehran has rejected so far.

One of the sources said that one of the options being discussed is transferring the materials to the United States.