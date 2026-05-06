في عملية أمنية وُصفت بالدقيقة والاستباقية، وجهت الأجهزة الأمنية الكويتية ضربة موجعة لشبكات ترويج المخدرات، بعد أن تمكنت من كشف «مختبر سري» متكامل لإنتاج الماريجوانا داخل أحد المنازل السكنية. العملية التي أشرف عليها ميدانياً وزير الداخلية الكويتي فهد اليوسف، أسدلت الستار على نشاط إجرامي كان يُدار بعيداً عن أعين الرقابة.
وبعد عمليات رصد ومتابعة دقيقة، وبإذن قانوني صادر عن النيابة، داهمت الإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات المسكن المعني، لتجد فرق الضبط أمام مشهد صادم: مزرعة ماريجوانا مصغرة ومجهزة بأحدث تقنيات الإنتاج.
وقد أسفرت المداهمة عن ضبط:
- 70 شتلة ماريجوانا مزروعة ومجهزة بعناية.
- نحو كيلوغرام واحد من المادة المخدرة جاهزة للترويج.
من «الزراعة» إلى «الجنايات الخطيرة»
لم تتوقف خطورة القضية عند حدود المخدرات، إذ كشف التفتيش الدقيق للمسكن وجود سلاح ناري وكمية من الذخيرة، مما نقل القضية من مجرد مخالفة لقانون المخدرات إلى ملف جنائي أمني معقد. هذا التطور دفع السلطات للتعامل مع الشبكة التي تضم أربعة مواطنين كويتيين بأقصى درجات الحزم القانوني.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية في بيانها أن هذه القضية تندرج تحت طائلة قانون المخدرات الجديد، والذي يعد من أكثر القوانين صرامة، حيث يواجه المتهمون عقوبات جسيمة تصل في حالات الزراعة بقصد الاتجار إلى:
- السجن المؤبد أو الإعدام.
- غرامات مالية طائلة قد تبلغ ملايين الدنانير.
وتأتي هذه العملية في إطار إستراتيجية أمنية كويتية لملاحقة شبكات المخدرات قبل أن تصل سمومها إلى الشباب. ويؤكد مراقبون أن هذه الضبطية تمثل رسالة واضحة بأن «البيت الكويتي» ليس بمنأى عن الرقابة الأمنية إذا ما تحول إلى وكر للجريمة، وأن «القبضة الأمنية» لا تفرق بين موقع وآخر في ملاحقة هذه الآفة.
In a security operation described as precise and proactive, the Kuwaiti security forces dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks after uncovering a "secret laboratory" fully equipped for marijuana production inside a residential home. The operation, overseen on the ground by Kuwaiti Interior Minister Fahd Al-Yusuf, lifted the veil on a criminal activity that was being conducted away from the watchful eyes of oversight.
After careful monitoring and tracking, and with legal permission issued by the prosecution, the General Administration for Drug Control raided the concerned residence, only to find the enforcement teams confronted with a shocking scene: a mini marijuana farm equipped with the latest production technologies.
The raid resulted in the seizure of:
- 70 carefully cultivated marijuana plants.
- About one kilogram of the narcotic substance ready for distribution.
From "Cultivation" to "Serious Crimes"
The seriousness of the case did not stop at drug offenses, as a thorough search of the residence revealed the presence of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition, which elevated the case from a mere violation of drug laws to a complex security criminal file. This development prompted the authorities to deal with the network, which includes four Kuwaiti citizens, with the utmost legal firmness.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior confirmed in its statement that this case falls under the new drug law, which is considered one of the strictest laws, where the accused face severe penalties that can reach, in cases of cultivation for the purpose of trafficking, to:
- Life imprisonment or the death penalty.
- Heavy financial fines that may amount to millions of dinars.
This operation comes as part of a Kuwaiti security strategy to pursue drug networks before their toxins reach the youth. Observers affirm that this seizure represents a clear message that the "Kuwaiti home" is not immune from security oversight if it turns into a den of crime, and that the "security grip" does not differentiate between one location and another in the pursuit of this scourge.