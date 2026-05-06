في عملية أمنية وُصفت بالدقيقة والاستباقية، وجهت الأجهزة الأمنية الكويتية ضربة موجعة لشبكات ترويج المخدرات، بعد أن تمكنت من كشف «مختبر سري» متكامل لإنتاج الماريجوانا داخل أحد المنازل السكنية. العملية التي أشرف عليها ميدانياً وزير الداخلية الكويتي فهد اليوسف، أسدلت الستار على نشاط إجرامي كان يُدار بعيداً عن أعين الرقابة.

وبعد عمليات رصد ومتابعة دقيقة، وبإذن قانوني صادر عن النيابة، داهمت الإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات المسكن المعني، لتجد فرق الضبط أمام مشهد صادم: مزرعة ماريجوانا مصغرة ومجهزة بأحدث تقنيات الإنتاج.

وقد أسفرت المداهمة عن ضبط:

  • 70 شتلة ماريجوانا مزروعة ومجهزة بعناية.
  • نحو كيلوغرام واحد من المادة المخدرة جاهزة للترويج.

من «الزراعة» إلى «الجنايات الخطيرة»

لم تتوقف خطورة القضية عند حدود المخدرات، إذ كشف التفتيش الدقيق للمسكن وجود سلاح ناري وكمية من الذخيرة، مما نقل القضية من مجرد مخالفة لقانون المخدرات إلى ملف جنائي أمني معقد. هذا التطور دفع السلطات للتعامل مع الشبكة التي تضم أربعة مواطنين كويتيين بأقصى درجات الحزم القانوني.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية في بيانها أن هذه القضية تندرج تحت طائلة قانون المخدرات الجديد، والذي يعد من أكثر القوانين صرامة، حيث يواجه المتهمون عقوبات جسيمة تصل في حالات الزراعة بقصد الاتجار إلى:

  • السجن المؤبد أو الإعدام.
  • غرامات مالية طائلة قد تبلغ ملايين الدنانير.

وتأتي هذه العملية في إطار إستراتيجية أمنية كويتية لملاحقة شبكات المخدرات قبل أن تصل سمومها إلى الشباب. ويؤكد مراقبون أن هذه الضبطية تمثل رسالة واضحة بأن «البيت الكويتي» ليس بمنأى عن الرقابة الأمنية إذا ما تحول إلى وكر للجريمة، وأن «القبضة الأمنية» لا تفرق بين موقع وآخر في ملاحقة هذه الآفة.