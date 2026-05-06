In a security operation described as precise and proactive, the Kuwaiti security forces dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks after uncovering a "secret laboratory" fully equipped for marijuana production inside a residential home. The operation, overseen on the ground by Kuwaiti Interior Minister Fahd Al-Yusuf, lifted the veil on a criminal activity that was being conducted away from the watchful eyes of oversight.

After careful monitoring and tracking, and with legal permission issued by the prosecution, the General Administration for Drug Control raided the concerned residence, only to find the enforcement teams confronted with a shocking scene: a mini marijuana farm equipped with the latest production technologies.

The raid resulted in the seizure of:

70 carefully cultivated marijuana plants.

About one kilogram of the narcotic substance ready for distribution.

From "Cultivation" to "Serious Crimes"

The seriousness of the case did not stop at drug offenses, as a thorough search of the residence revealed the presence of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition, which elevated the case from a mere violation of drug laws to a complex security criminal file. This development prompted the authorities to deal with the network, which includes four Kuwaiti citizens, with the utmost legal firmness.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior confirmed in its statement that this case falls under the new drug law, which is considered one of the strictest laws, where the accused face severe penalties that can reach, in cases of cultivation for the purpose of trafficking, to:

Life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Heavy financial fines that may amount to millions of dinars.

This operation comes as part of a Kuwaiti security strategy to pursue drug networks before their toxins reach the youth. Observers affirm that this seizure represents a clear message that the "Kuwaiti home" is not immune from security oversight if it turns into a den of crime, and that the "security grip" does not differentiate between one location and another in the pursuit of this scourge.